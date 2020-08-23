2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 10

The Buccaneers returned to AdventHealth Training Center on Sunday after their mandatory off-day on Saturday. The players were back in pads for another high-intensity practice that saw great days from guys like wide receiver Chris Godwin and tight end O.J. Howard.
The defense also put some pressure on the quarterbacks while excelling in coverage.
View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.
Here are takeaways from Day 10:
- The 11-on-11 portion of practice started with a, "Let's have a day boys! We need to take a step!" from quarterback Tom Brady.
- We've heard time and time again how good Brady is at picking apart defenses. One of the first plays, Brady hit wide receiver Chris Godwin over the middle off play action after going through his progressions. He identified a soft spot in the zone and fired it off for an impressive completion.
- A couple plays later, he hit Godwin again. This time on crossing route – it foreshadowed a big day for the Bucs' fourth-year receiver.
- It was tight end O.J. Howard's turn to come up big with a diving catch in front of a defender that was draped all over him. He stuck the ball up in the air after hitting the ground to prove that he had possession.
- Quarterback Blaine Gabbert hit tight end Tanner Hudson on the run, where Hudson made the diving grab at the sideline.
- Godwin made another leaping grab and tiptoed to stay in bounds. The grab was good but it was short of goal line, though; The defense did a good job dictating where they offense could go in that period.
- The next play, Godwin made up for it by catching a pass as he was going down right at the goal line for the touchdown.
- Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. broke up a pass in the red zone period with the Bucs starting from the opposition's eight-yard line.
- During the kicking period, I saw Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell flanking both Devin White and Lavonte David on the sideline. The group was talking shop talking shop and looked like they were going over some technique.
- Rookie right tackle Tristan Wirfs handled his own against lengthy second-year outside linebacker Anthony Nelson, who tried everything to get around him in 1on1s.
- The second-to-last offense vs. defense period of the day started off with a good run by Ronald Jones as he bounced between the tackles to break free.
- The defense managed to limit Brady again, giving him nowhere to throw and breaking up his passes. Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote yelled from the sideline "I LIKE IT, 3-1!" to Winfield at one point during the period.
- Winfield then came off the field and went to over to Bowles to get some tips and pointers. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting mentioned in his Zoom availability how coachable Winfield is and he shows it each practice.
- Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens had an impressive diving catch over the middle from Gabbert.
- Wide receiver John Hurst nabbed a short pass and took off down the sideline. He was forced out as safety Andrew Adams called after him, 'Ok white lightning!'
- Mickens had another good couple catches ahead of defenders. It speaks to Gabbert's ball placement, too.
- One thing the guys up front on the defense are really good at is getting their hands up to potentially break up a pass at the line. That was really noticeable throughout the day.
- Hudson had another diving grab from Gabbert as the defender was all over him.
- Howard hauled in a long pass down the sideline from Brady. He's been steadily increasing his workload and Arians said today that he feels Howard is having a great camp.
- Tight end Cameron Brate has also jelled with Brady but today, he was spotted hustling downfield to block for running back LeSean McCoy.
- In the final period of the day, the Bucs were put in a situational drill on third-down and eight from the 22-yard line, needing a touchdown and less than 20 seconds on the clock. It only took Brady one shot and he fired off an absolutely insane pass, placing the ball where only Godwin could get to it – and he did. See for yourself.
- Gabbert then followed it up with a dart to wide receiver Justin Watson in the same scenario – with the Bucs' offense going two-for-two to end the day.