Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 10

Sunday Funday at AdventHealth Training Center.

Aug 23, 2020 at 03:41 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

TADay10

The Buccaneers returned to AdventHealth Training Center on Sunday after their mandatory off-day on Saturday. The players were back in pads for another high-intensity practice that saw great days from guys like wide receiver Chris Godwin and tight end O.J. Howard.

The defense also put some pressure on the quarterbacks while excelling in coverage.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 23

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - \93 before day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - \93 before day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 and Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 and Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 and Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 and Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Nasir Player #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Nasir Player #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - \25\ during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - \25\ during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 oand Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 oand Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - \25\ during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - \25\ during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 ad Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 ad Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Center Zach Shackelford #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Center Zach Shackelford #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 70

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Here are takeaways from Day 10:

  • The 11-on-11 portion of practice started with a, "Let's have a day boys! We need to take a step!" from quarterback Tom Brady.
  • We've heard time and time again how good Brady is at picking apart defenses. One of the first plays, Brady hit wide receiver Chris Godwin over the middle off play action after going through his progressions. He identified a soft spot in the zone and fired it off for an impressive completion.
  • A couple plays later, he hit Godwin again. This time on crossing route – it foreshadowed a big day for the Bucs' fourth-year receiver.
  • It was tight end O.J. Howard's turn to come up big with a diving catch in front of a defender that was draped all over him. He stuck the ball up in the air after hitting the ground to prove that he had possession.
  • Quarterback Blaine Gabbert hit tight end Tanner Hudson on the run, where Hudson made the diving grab at the sideline.
  • Godwin made another leaping grab and tiptoed to stay in bounds. The grab was good but it was short of goal line, though; The defense did a good job dictating where they offense could go in that period.
  • The next play, Godwin made up for it by catching a pass as he was going down right at the goal line for the touchdown.
  • Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. broke up a pass in the red zone period with the Bucs starting from the opposition's eight-yard line.
  • During the kicking period, I saw Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell flanking both Devin White and Lavonte David on the sideline. The group was talking shop talking shop and looked like they were going over some technique.
  • Rookie right tackle Tristan Wirfs handled his own against lengthy second-year outside linebacker Anthony Nelson, who tried everything to get around him in 1on1s.
  • The second-to-last offense vs. defense period of the day started off with a good run by Ronald Jones as he bounced between the tackles to break free.
  • The defense managed to limit Brady again, giving him nowhere to throw and breaking up his passes. Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote yelled from the sideline "I LIKE IT, 3-1!" to Winfield at one point during the period.
  • Winfield then came off the field and went to over to Bowles to get some tips and pointers. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting mentioned in his Zoom availability how coachable Winfield is and he shows it each practice.
  • Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens had an impressive diving catch over the middle from Gabbert.
  • Wide receiver John Hurst nabbed a short pass and took off down the sideline. He was forced out as safety Andrew Adams called after him, 'Ok white lightning!'
  • Mickens had another good couple catches ahead of defenders. It speaks to Gabbert's ball placement, too.
  • One thing the guys up front on the defense are really good at is getting their hands up to potentially break up a pass at the line. That was really noticeable throughout the day.
  • Hudson had another diving grab from Gabbert as the defender was all over him.
  • Howard hauled in a long pass down the sideline from Brady. He's been steadily increasing his workload and Arians said today that he feels Howard is having a great camp.
  • Tight end Cameron Brate has also jelled with Brady but today, he was spotted hustling downfield to block for running back LeSean McCoy.
  • In the final period of the day, the Bucs were put in a situational drill on third-down and eight from the 22-yard line, needing a touchdown and less than 20 seconds on the clock. It only took Brady one shot and he fired off an absolutely insane pass, placing the ball where only Godwin could get to it – and he did. See for yourself.
  • Gabbert then followed it up with a dart to wide receiver Justin Watson in the same scenario – with the Bucs' offense going two-for-two to end the day.

Related Content

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9

The Buccaneers moved indoors and gave a few players a maintenance day as training camp fully sets in. 
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 8 
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 8 

The Florida humidity isn't putting a damper on the physicality or intensity of Bucs practiced as the team put the pads back on for Day Eight.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 7
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 7

The Bucs got a break from pads as they moved indoors for the first time on Wednesday.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 6
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 6

The second-straight day of pads made for a good 'ebb-and-flow' between the offense and defense, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 5
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 5

The pads are on! The pads are on!
2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 4
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 4

It's the last day before the pads come on and we have some takeaways from Sunday morning's practice at AdventHealth Training Center.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 3
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 3

Today was the first day the offense and defense got to square off – and we have some things to discuss.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 2
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 2

The Buccaneers continued Phase II of training camp on Thursday marking the second day of the ramp-up period and another day closer to the pads coming on.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 1
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 1

It was the first day of the Bucs' 'ramp-up' period in which both offense and defense were allowed to practice at the same time, albeit on separate fields. It was also the first opportunity for coaches to get on the field with their players in a practice setting.

Advertising