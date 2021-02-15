2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Forgive being late to the party, the Buccaneers had a Super Bowl to win before we turned the page on the 2020 season. It's now officially a week later and therefore, it's finally time to get into #DraftSZN, even if we are still riding the championship high.

As a result of said championship, the Buccaneers will pick low in the first round – as in No. 32 low. However, I think even if you ask the secondary, that's a number 32 ranking the team will gladly take given its implications. Picking last in the first round is going to make for an interesting predicting season. I don't know that there will be common themes or prospects that pop up across the board as they have in years past. That far down the board is hard to pin down. But that hasn't stopped draft pundits from around the league weighing in on how this coming season's rosters will take shape, so let's dive right in and see who they have the Bucs taking in the last spot of the first round.