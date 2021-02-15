2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Forgive being late to the party, the Buccaneers had a Super Bowl to win before we turned the page on the 2020 season. It's now officially a week later and therefore, it's finally time to get into #DraftSZN, even if we are still riding the championship high.
As a result of said championship, the Buccaneers will pick low in the first round – as in No. 32 low. However, I think even if you ask the secondary, that's a number 32 ranking the team will gladly take given its implications. Picking last in the first round is going to make for an interesting predicting season. I don't know that there will be common themes or prospects that pop up across the board as they have in years past. That far down the board is hard to pin down. But that hasn't stopped draft pundits from around the league weighing in on how this coming season's rosters will take shape, so let's dive right in and see who they have the Bucs taking in the last spot of the first round.
NFL.com
- Pick, Round 1: EDGE Joe Tryon, Washington
- Comments: "Tryon's a big-bodied edge rusher who can also move well in space for his size. The Bucs need youth in the front seven, especially if pending free agent Shaq Barrett finds a new address."
- Pick, Round 2: DT Daviyon Nixon, Iowa
- Pick, Round 3: LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue
- Pick: EDGE Jaelen Phillips, Miami
- Comments: A long-limbed edge rusher with exciting athletic talent and size, Phillips would help bolster a Bucs pass rush that could lose Shaq Barrett and Ndamukong Suh to free agency. Due to a lengthy injury history, his medical reports will garner plenty of attention.
- Pick: EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas
- Comments:" With Shaquil Barrett due to become a free agent this offseason, the Buccaneers could snag Ossai to replace his production off the edge.
ESPN
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN (February 7)
- Pick: EDGE Joe Tryon, Washington
- Comments: "Like the Saints, Tampa Bay has a few priority free agents on the defensive side of the ball, including Shaq Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David. Unlike the Saints, though, the Bucs have the cap space to bring them back if they want to. After general manager Jason Licht filled holes with his top two picks in last April's draft -- Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr. were instant impact players -- he can do that again with Tryon, who had eight sacks in 2019 but opted out of this past season. With Jason Pierre-Paul now 32, Tampa could use edge rushers. That's 6-5 Tryon. Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon is another option -- he could replace Suh."
Todd McShay, ESPN (February 9)
- Pick: DT Christian Barmore, Alabama
- Comments: "Super Bowl champions don't typically come with flaws, and this Bucs team is indeed a complete roster. Or at least it was. Free-agency concerns loom for most of the dominant defensive front seven that kept the Chiefs' high-octane offense scoreless on Sunday. Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Steve McLendon headline the guys without a deal at the moment, and Tampa Bay won't be able to bring them all back.
- But luckily Barmore is still on the board as Day 1 gets ready to close down shop, and he provides the Buccaneers with versatility along the line, a developing pass-rush skill set and power run-stopping. The champs could also seek a wide receiver to fill the void left by Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown if either or both leave this offseason."
The Draft Network
Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network (February 15)
- Pick: DT Christian Barmore, Alabama
- Comments: "The Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers are a tough team to pick for. Ideally, when you draft a first-round player you'd want them to be able to start and contribute immediately. This roster is so talented that I struggle to see where a rookie could start and have an impact. That's a good problem to have, of course. If there was a position I could see a rookie coming in and contributing it would be at defensive tackle, as the team could be losing Ndamukong Suh to free agency. Still an ascending player, Barmore has tons of upside as an interior penetrator. He would be a great alongside Vita Vea."
Kyle Crabbs – The Draft Network (February 9)
- Pick: DT Christian Barmore, Alabama
- Comments: "The Buccaneers aren't likely to retain Ndamukong Suh amid all of their other free agent departures. They'll still be in a "win-now" window, so any player who can plug holes and keep this roster complete deserves consideration. Christian Barmore's size gives him an edge a slight edge to play inside on this Tampa front over Washington IDL Levi Onwuzurike."
Pro Football Focus
Austin Gayle, PFF (February 15)
- Pick: OT Sam Cosmi, Texas
- Comments:"While Donovan Smith did turn in the highest single-season PFF grade of his career in 2020 (72.8), he could be a cap casualty considering that Tampa will likely get aggressive with re-signing Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and/or Shaq Barrett this offseason. Releasing Smith would save the Bucs more than $14M in cap space. But even if Smith is retained for the final year of his contract, the Bucs will likely lose a lot of their depth along the offensive line to free agency (Joel Haeg, AQ Shipley, Josh Wells) and would be smart to continue to invest in the position.
- One of the better athletes at his position, the 6-foot-7, 309-pound Cosmi has earned 82.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grades in all three of his years at Texas. He also earned a 90.5 PFF grade in 2020."
CBS Sports
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (February 15)
- Pick: DT Daviyon Nixon, Iowa
- Comments: "Nixon is an explosive interior defensive lineman who has a knack for finding his way into the backfield and being disruptive vs. both the pass and the run. And while he won't replace Ndamukong Suh (assuming Suh leaves in free agency), adding depth makes sense here."