2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Draftniks, which is one of my favorite made-up sports words and only applicable this time of year, are mostly hypothesizing the Buccaneers will go defense with their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Specifically, most are picking an edge rusher or interior defensive lineman, which could both be positions of need should the Bucs be unable to retain outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and/or defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

But there are a couple rumblings of offensive positions, namely running back and tackle, that have started to gain some steam in draft circles when pairing a prospect with Tampa Bay. Offensive tackle seems to be a need either way but in a year with a pretty deep class at the position, will the Bucs spend their premium capital at the position just a year from taking (the very well worth it) Tristan Wirfs at No. 13 overall? Running backs are rare in the first round but with the Bucs picking dead last in the first round and pass-catching prospects like Travis Etienne from Clemson and Najee Harris from Alabama available, could Tampa Bay see a need to make them first-rounders?