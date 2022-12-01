2022 Game Preview: Saints-Buccaneers, Week 13

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints met in the Superdome in Week Two, it wasn't yet obvious how the NFC South would shake out in 2022. The Buccaneers had won the division in 2021, breaking the Saints' four-year stranglehold on that title, but New Orleans had still come through an injury-plagued season with a respectable 9-8 record. Those two teams were widely expected to battle for NFC South control this year as well, and both teams had won their opening games.

Now it is 11 weeks later…and the picture still isn't particularly clear? The Buccaneers lead the division and have for most of the season, but their 5-6 record suggests their grip isn't particularly tight. The Buccaneers won that September matchup but in a game that was tied until the fourth quarter. The Saints have won only three more times in the their 10 games since and are technically in last place in the division but that's a tenuous position, too, given that all four teams in the division stand between 5-6 and 4-8.

So now the Buccaneers and Saints prepare to square off again and this time they will do so in front of a captive national audience on the Monday Night Football stage. The Buccaneers certainly haven't enjoyed their prime time shows that have co-starred the Saints in the past two seasons, losing 38-3 on Sunday Night Football in Week Nine of the 2020 season and 9-0 on the same stage in Week 15 of last year, both at Raymond James Stadium.

Given the team's records, this might not be the flashiest MNF matchup of the season, but there is no diminishing the magnitude of this week's game to the Buccaneers' playoff hopes. With the Falcons at home this week against a 4-7 Pittsburgh team, the Bucs could be fighting to stay in first place by the time their game kicks off on Monday night. With a Wild Card berth unlikely for whoever finishes as the runner-up in the division, the three most important remaining contests on Tampa Bay's schedule are the Monday night affair, Week 17 against Carolina and Week 18 in Atlanta.

After winning two games before their bye to return to a .500 record, the Buccaneers had hoped to come roaring out of their week off the way they did in each of the last two seasons, and in particular in 2020 at a similar part of the season. They were mere seconds from a third straight win in Cleveland in Week 12 before David Njoku made a dazzling one-handed touchdown catch on fourth down to send the game to overtime. The Browns prevailed in the extra period and the Buccaneers are left wondering if their apparent gains in Munich in a rousing win over Seattle, particularly on offense, were lasting or temporary.

The numbers for Tampa Bay and New Orleans so far this season would suggest the potential of a tight, low-scoring affair. The Saints were shutout by a very good San Francisco defense last weekend and also managed just 10 points against Pittsburgh in Week 10 and 13 against Baltimore in Week Nine. (In between, they drilled the Rams, 27-10.) The Buccaneers couldn't manage to build on a seven-point lead in the second half in Cleveland and thus left themselves vulnerable to the eventual comeback, and Tampa Bay has scored more than 22 points in just one game this season.

Meanwhile the Buccaneers boast the league's seventh-best scoring defense and would likely be higher if they could develop more of a killer instinct in the waning minutes of the game. The Saints are 19th in that category but generally seem to match up well with what the Buccaneers are trying to do on offense, as is ably demonstrated by the aforementioned Sunday night scores the past two years. New Orleans has had trouble generating takeaways – only seven total in 12 games – but still has star power at every level in defensive end Cameron Jordan, linebacker Demario Davis and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, among others.

Tampa Bay's two best games this season, a Sunday night win in Dallas to kick things off and the historic victory over Seattle in Germany in Week 10, both came when the team was playing in an exclusive window in the NFL's weekend window. Can the Buccaneers respond to that treatment again on Monday night? The NFC South race may not be unfolding the way most envisioned it would, but the division is still very much up for grabs and Week 13 could prove to be a turning point for one of these two teams.

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers and Saints were frequent opponents in the '70s, '80s and '90s when the NFL's annual game schedule was heavily influenced by the previous year's standings. They became even better acquainted when the league changed its scheduling format to a divisional rotation in 2002, after a 32nd team was added and the NFL realigned into eight four-team divisions. The Buccaneers left their old NFC Central haunt that year to join the new NFC South, which also drew in the Saints, Panthers and Falcons. That meant two games against the Saints every year, of course.

The Buccaneers own the win in the only postseason meeting between the two teams, as they defeated the Saints in the Divisional Round in 2020 by a 30-20 score in the Superdome on the way to the Super Bowl LV championship. That proved to be the final game in Drew Brees's illustrious career, as he retired a few months later.

Tampa Bay also won the most recent regular-season meeting in the series, taking a 20-10 decision in the Superdome in Week Two of this season. That victory broke the Saints' seven-game stranglehold on the series started in December of 2018 and followed with season sweeps in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The Buccaneers and Saints played to a 3-3 tie into the fourth quarter but five takeaways by Tampa Bay's defense in the final 17 minutes of play, including a pick-six by Mike Edwards, allowed for the Bucs to pull away and get their first regular-season win in New Orleans since 2018. The Bucs now have a shot at their first season sweep of the Saints since 2007.

During their long winning streak in the series, New Orleans scored at least 28 points in five of those seven games, including a 36-27 decision in New Orleans on Halloween last year. The exception was a 9-0 blanking the Saints delivered at Raymond James Stadium last December, marking just the second shutout for either team in the series and the first since a 41-0 win by New Orleans in 2012. The roughest game for the Buccaneers in that stretch came on a Sunday night in November of 2020 at Raymond James Stadium, with the Saints rolling to a 38-3 decision that was easily Tampa Bay's worst game on its way to that Super Bowl title.

Overall, the Saints hold a 39-22 edge in the all-time series, which was first contested in 1977. That initial meeting is famously the first win in franchise history for the Buccaneers, who left New Orleans on December 11 of that year with a 33-14 victory that snapped a franchise-opening 26-game losing streak. The Bucs still had a 3-2 edge in the series by the end of 1982, which would also prove to be the end of the franchise's first run of playoff seasons. The Saints took control of the series by winning six straight in the mid-'80s.

Since they became division mates, the Bucs and Saints have squared off 41 times, 26 of them going in favor of New Orleans. The two teams had a run of season splits from 2015-18, and it wasn't just a matter of the each club holding serve on home field advantage. The Buccaneers actually won at New Orleans in 2015 and 2018, as noted above. That 2018 game was a 48-40 decision that set an NFL record for most combined points in a Week One contest.

Weirdly, the Saints beat Tampa Bay twice in that first NFC South season in 2002, even though the Buccaneers would win the 2002 division title on their way to victory in Super Bowl XXXVII. Those two games represented half of the Bucs' losses that year. In a minor bit of payback, a 2-12 Bucs team beat a 13-1 Saints team in the penultimate week of the 2009 season, before the Saints would go on to win their first Super Bowl. The Saints also won both games in 2020 in the regular season, in another Buccaneers championship campaign.

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

· Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians got his first NFL coaching job in Kansas City from 1989-92 but then returned to the college ranks in 1993. His second crack at the NFL would come in New Orleans, where he was the tight ends coach under Head Coach Jim Mora in 1996.

· Among the many coaching stops for Buccaneers Assistant Coach Tom Moore over more than four decades in the NFL was one season as the Saints' running backs coach in 1997.

· Saints quarterback Jameis Winston spent his first five seasons with the Buccaneers after being selected first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston left Tampa with the franchise's career records for pass attempts (2,548), completions (1,563), passing yards (19,737) and touchdown passes (121).

· Buccaneers DL Akiem Hicks originally entered the NFL in 2012 as a third-round draft pick by the Saints. He played three-plus seasons in New Orleans before being traded to the Patriots in 2015.

· Saints safety Justin Evans was a second-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2017. He started 21 games over his first two seasons in Tampa before his career was derailed by a foot injury. He was eventually released by the Buccaneers in December of 2020 and did not play in the NFL last year before signing with the Saints this offseason.

· Sterling Moore joined the New Orleans coaching staff this year as a defensive assistant. He played seven seasons as a cornerback in the NFL, including the 2015 campaign in Tampa in which he started nine games.

· Tampa Bay QB Ryan Griffin, who is currently on the practice squad spent his first two seasons (2013-14) in New Orleans after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He went back to training camp with the Saints in 2015 but ended up in Tampa on a waiver claim.

· The Bucs came close to losing TE Cameron Brate to the Saints in 2015. Brate had been released from Tampa Bay's practice squad on September 15 so the Bucs could add depth to a banged-up linebacker squad, but before they could bring Brate back he signed with New Orleans. Brate was actually on the Saints' sideline when the Buccaneers played in New Orleans the following weekend, but he didn't say in Louisiana long because Tampa Bay hastily re-signed him to their active roster.

· Fred McAfee, the Saints' vice president of player engagement, played 16 years in the NFL as a running back and that included a very brief stop with the Buccaneers in 1999. McAfee appeared in one game for Tampa Bay that season.

· Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano held the same post in Tampa under Head Coach Greg Schiano in 2012-13.

TOP STORYLINES

*Power Shift? *– When the Buccaneers pulled out of a 3-3 fourth-quarter tie with the Saints back in Week Two and used a barrage of turnovers to pull away for the 10-point win, it came with a tremendous sense of relief. Even as Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season and captured the NFC South in 2021, the Saints remained control in the head-to-head series, winning seven straight regular-season meetings. The Bucs had won in New Orleans in their postseason run to the Super Bowl LV title but otherwise couldn't get over the hump against their bitter division rivals. So, was that victory in Week Two a shift in the series dynamic or will it prove to be a one-game blip? The Saints will be highly motivated, as a win over the Buccaneers could prove to be their last, best chance to get back in the division title race. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, will be driven by an effort to sweep the season series for the first time since 2007 and at the same time take another step towards capturing consecutive NFC South titles for the first time since the division was formed in 2002. The Bucs-Saints games of recent vintage have been driven by over-the-top emotion, and indeed star WR Mike Evans was suspended for Week Three this season after he came to the defense of Tom Brady with a shove of Marshon Lattimore. The Buccaneers used that emotion to create a defensive onslaught in the fourth quarter in Week Two but will likely need to control it on Monday night if they want to take over as the kings of the division.

*Will The Real Offense Please Step Up *– In Munich in Week 10, the Buccaneers seemed to solve most of the issues that had been holding back its offense, most notably the lack of production on the ground and difficulties on third down. A 161-yard rushing performance that made good use of both Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White was encouraging, as was the conversion of 10 of 13 third-down tries (not counting two half-ending kneel-downs. But will those solutions prove lasting or will the win over Seattle prove to be an outlier? The Bucs did gain 96 yards on the ground and average 4.8 per carry in Cleveland, but 56 of that came on their very first drive. Meanwhile, a 4-15 performance on third down led to a long string of punts and kept the Bucs from adding to what would prove to be too tenuous of a lead. As Head Coach Todd Bowles noted on Monday, a team doesn't simply "solve" its problems in one game and put them away forever. It's a game-by-game process to get things right. The question is, can the Buccaneers do that more often than not? That may be the key to the final six weeks of the regular season leading to some more action in January.

*Turnover Repeat? *– The Buccaneers' defense has produced 11 takeaways this season, an average of exactly one per game. Amazingly, nearly half of them occurred during a stretch of 14 game minutes in the Superdome in Week Two. Three interceptions and two fumble recoveries between the end of the third quarter and the last two minutes of the fourth period turned a 3-3 tie in the Saints' home into a runaway Bucs victory. Since that week, the turnover story has been very different for the Buccaneers. After getting two more takeaways against Green Bay in Week Three and one more against the Chiefs in Week Four, the Bucs' defense has produced only two turnovers in the last seven games behind. One of those two, Mike Edwards' interception of a Hail Mary to end the first half in Cleveland, didn't even give the Buccaneers an extra possession. The Buccaneers have also been very stingy with the ball on offense, committing only nine giveaways all season for an overall turnover ratio of +2. Meanwhile, the Saints are uncharacteristically poor in that category, ranking last in the NFL with a -14 turnover ratio. The talented Saints defense, which produced an average of almost exactly 25 takeaways over the previous five seasons, has just seven so far this year. Safety Tyrann Mathieu has the Saints' only two interceptions on the season. The turnover barrage was the key to the Bucs' victory in New Orleans in Week Two. Can they repeat that type of performance in the rematch?

*More Secondary Shakeups *– The Buccaneers weathered a handful of injuries in their defensive backfield in the middle of the season and were close to getting back to a fully intact lineup when Week 12 began. However, the game in Cleveland took its toll as five different Buccaneer defensive backs were shaken up at some point during the afternoon. In the aftermath, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has an ankle sprain while safety Mike Edwards and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting are dealing with contusions. The Buccaneers may have to dip into their depth again, as they did at the end of last week's game with converted safety Dee Delaney and rookie corner Zyon McCollum. There is some potential good news on that front, as veteran safety Logan Ryan has been designated to return from injured reserve and could possibly be activated in time for Monday's game against the Saints. Prior to sustaining a foot injury in Week Four, Ryan had played nearly 70% of the team's defensive snaps in the first three games and was responsible for two takeaways.

*Winning in the Trenches *– The one area of Monday's game that most notably pits strength on strength is the Buccaneers' pass-blocking crew versus the Saints' pass-rushing posse. The Bucs' front line has allowed Tom Brady to be sacked only 17 times in 11 games and ranks first in the NFL with a sacks-per-pass-play allowed rate of 3.61%. However, Brady was sacked three times by the Browns' Myles Garrett-led rush, tying a single-game season high, and to make matters worse All-Pro right tackle was lost to a high ankle sprain in overtime. Now that group, with a new starter at right tackle, has to contend with a Saints' defense that has produced 33 sacks in 12 games and ranks seventh with a sacks-per-pass-play rate of 8.73%. As has been the case with the Buccaneers' defense, the Saints have gotten their sacks via a committee effort. Perennial Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan may not get his customary double-digit sacks – he's at 5.5 with five games to go – but star off-ball linebacker Demario Davis has a team-high 6.5, linebacker Kaden Elliss has 4.5 and underrated interior lineman David Onyemata has 3.5. It will be tougher without Wirfs, but the Bucs' blockers will have to be sound in their assignments and ready to pick up any variety of blitzes.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Buccaneers RB Rachaad White vs. Saints LB Demario Davis

Veteran Leonard Fournette may return from his hip pointer injury this week, but either way rookie running back Rachaad White has probably earned a larger role in the offense going forward. He has surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage in two straight games and last week demonstrated that he could handle an every-down back role complete with running, blocking and pass catching. When a crease presents itself, White hits it with authority and gets into the second level of the defense quickly. He has produced the Bucs' three longest runs of the season over the past two outings. White will have to contend with one of the NFL's best off-ball linebackers on Monday, both when he gets the ball and when he stays in the backfield. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Demario Davis has finished in the top five among NFL linebackers in quarterback pressures in every full season since 2017. He also covers a lot of ground to make plays against the run, generating 43 hustle stops over the previous four seasons, the second most in the NFL. Davis has no holes in his game – he can stop the run, cover backs and tight ends and rush the passer – and he has become the linchpin of the Saints' defense.

2. Saints WR Chris Olave vs. Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis

Rookie first-rounder Chris Olave has quickly emerged as the new top threat in the Saints' passing attack, leading the team with 56 catches for 822 yards and three touchdowns. In Week Seven, NFL Next Gen stats noted that Olave was generating the fastest average top speed among NFL players within the first three seconds of his routes, at 15.57 miles per hour. Last week, NGS also reported that Olave is second only to the Raiders' Davante Adams in intended air yards, with 1,240. In plainer terms, that means the Saints like to throw it deep to their speedy rookie, and he is averaging 14.7 yards per catch. The Buccaneers found this out first-hand in Week Two when Jameis Winston repeatedly lofted downfield shots to the rookie. (Winston has since been replaced at quarterback by Andy Dalton.). Olave plays the majority of his snaps on the outside rather than in the slot and has lined up to the right of the formation more often than the left. That will bring him into Carlton Davis's orbit. Davis notably broke up a deep shot intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones in last week's game at Cleveland, one of his two PBUs in the game. The 6-1, 206-pound Davis matches up well against the somewhat slight rookie receiver, and in Week One he forced a fumble by Olave late in the game and recovered the loose ball.

3. Buccaneers T Josh Wells vs. Saints DE Cameron Jordan

Josh Wells actually started the first Bucs-Saints game of the season, but that was at left tackle in place of the injured Donovan Smith. Since seven-time Pro Bowl end Cameron Jordan rushes almost exclusively from the left edge of the Saints' defensive front, he is a problem for the league's right tackles, and that's what Wells will be on Sunday when he gets the start in place of the injured Tristan Wirfs. Wirfs helped hold Jordan without a sack or a quarterback hit in Week Two, setting a high bar for Wells. Jordan has what is for him a relatively tame sack total so far this season, at 5.5 through 12 games, but he has been known to go on hot streaks and rack them up in bunches. For instance, he 8.5 sacks in the final four games of last season. Jordan is a relentless pass rusher who never takes a play off, and he can also set the edge well against the run. Wells has been a reliable swing tackle for the Buccaneers for the past four seasons, generally getting a couple starts a game and filling in at both right and left tackle. After starting the game in the Superdome in Week Two he was forced to leave it early by a calf injury that led to a stint on injured reserve, but he was part of an overall blocking effort that allowed only sack, that one split by a pair of defensive tackles.

4. Saints TE Taysom Hill vs. Buccaneers S Keanu Neal

The Buccaneers can expect to see the Saints athletically-gifted gadget player on the field for 20 to 25 offensive snaps, as he has been given a 29% snap share overall this season and has averaged 22 plays over the past five games. New Orleans now labels Hill a tight end but he has run and thrown the ball far more often than he has caught it. He is a threat to run the ball when lined up under center and has carried it 58 times for 409 yards and five touchdowns this season, with one of those scores covering 60 yards. His ability to throw the ball can't be completely ignored either, as he has completed eight of 14 passes this season for 115 yards and a touchdown. The 6-2, 221-pound Hill is a load to take down in the open field, but safety Keanu Neal is a good physical match for him. Neal is a punishing tackler who does his best work around the line of scrimmage and will likely be working hard to figure out just what Hill is planning to do when he's on the field. With safety Antoine Winfield Jr. a question mark for the game, the Buccaneers are likely to give a lot of playing time to Neal, even if safety Logan Ryan returns from injured reserve in time to play. The Bucs defense as a whole had a strong outing against the Saints in Week Two but must be wary of the type of momentum-changing big play Hill is capable of producing.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

· Tight End Cameron Brate has 33 career touchdown catches. His next one will tie him with Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles for second place in franchise history in receiving TDs and fourth place in overall touchdowns.

· Meanwhile, WR Chris Godwin has caught two touchdown passes this season to give him 31 in his career, plus 32 total touchdowns (one rushing). He is therefore just one behind Brate in total TDs and could tie him with one on Sunday.

· In Week 12 in Cleveland, WR Mike Evans became the 51st player in NFL history (AFL stats included) to reach the 10,000 yard mark in receiving. If he were to get 58 more yards on Monday night he would surpass Shannon Sharpe to become the 50th-leading receiver (in yards) in league annals.

· ILB Lavonte David has tied Tony Mayberry for sixth place in Buccaneers history in number of games played at 160. His next game will give him sole possession of that spot.

· DL Will Gholston is 10th on that same list with 147 games played as a Buccaneer, and his next one will move him into a ninth-place tie with Shelton Quarles.

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

· Head Coach Todd Bowles on the Bucs needing to focus on winning the NFC South: "Well, we've all lost some games. The object at the beginning of the year is to win the division. That's still intact for us and it's still alive for us, so that's what we're trying to do. If you get in and get on a run, you don't know what's going to happen. We've got to take care of today, we've got to take care of tomorrow. We understand that we've got the Saints Monday night. It's a big game for them, a big game for us, so we've got to be ready."

· Inside linebacker Devin White on if it's now crunch time for the Buccaneers: "Oh, it's been crunch time. But, yeah, you said the right thing: Can't afford to lose. You're not in panic mode because you want to stay grounded and make sure the work ethic is still the same and you're focusing on details. Especially playing the Saints because they throw a lot of personnel out there at you and you've got to be 100 percent sound. That was the way we were able to stop them the last time, just really studying all week, knowing the personnel and knowing how to fit everything."

· Bowles on how daunting it is for the offensive line to have to adapt to yet another change: "It's not daunting. We've got to find ways to get it done. Last year it was the defense, this year it's the offense. We have to find ways to get it done. Like I said, we keep people on this team for a reason. They have to click. They're different types of players. I'm not saying they're the same caliber, but they do some things well and we've got to make sure we do the things that they do well."