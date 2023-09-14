2023 Game Preview: Bears-Buccaneers, Week 2

WEATHER FORECAST

Scattered showers, high of 88, low of 75, 54% chance of rain, 74% humidity, winds out of the S at 6 mph.

GAME REFEREE

Head referee: Bill Vinovich (23rd season, 20th as referee)

BETTING LINE

• Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.0)

• Over/Under: 41.5

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS (2022 final totals)

Buccaneers-

Points Scored: K Ryan Succop, 117

Touchdowns: WR Mike Evans/RB Leonard Fournette, 6

Passing Yards: QB Tom Brady, 4,694

Passer Rating: QB Tom Brady, 90.7

Rushing Yards: RB Leonard Fournette, 668

Receptions: WR Chris Godwin, 104

Receiving Yards: WR Mike Evans, 1,124

Interceptions: CB Jamel Dean/S Mike Edwards/CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, 2

Sacks: DL Vita Vea, 6.5

Tackles: LB Lavonte David/LB Devin White, 124

Bears-

Points Scored: K Cairo Santos, 90

Touchdowns: QB Justin Fields, 8

Passing Yards: QB Justin Fields, 2,242

Passer Rating: QB Justin Fields, 85.2

Rushing Yards: QB Justin Fields, 1,143

Receptions: TE Cole Kmet, 50

Receiving Yards: TE Cole Kmet, 544

Interceptions: S Eddie Jackson, 4

Sacks: S Jaquan Brisker, 4.0

Tackles: LB Nicholas Morrow, 116

TEAM STAT RANKINGS (2022 end of season)

Buccaneers-

Scoring Offense: 25th (18.4 ppg)

Total Offense: 15th (346.7 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 32nd (76.9 ypg)

Passing Offense: 2nd (269.8 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: t-13th (20.4)

Third-Down Pct.: 21st (37.4%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 1st (2.93%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 22nd (52.0%)

Scoring Defense: 14th (21.1 ppg)

Total Defense: t-9th (324.3 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 15th (120.7 ypg)

Passing Defense: 9th (203.6 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-5th (18.5)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 6th (36.9%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 12th (7.89%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 26th (62.5%)

Turnover Margin: t-20th (-2)

Bears-

Scoring Offense: 23rd (19.2 ppg)

Total Offense: 28th (307.8 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 1st (177.3 ypg)

Passing Offense: 32nd (130.5 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: 30th (16.4)

Third-Down Pct.: 13th (40.9%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 32nd (15.38%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 13th (56.0%)

Scoring Defense: 32nd (27.2 ppg)

Total Defense: 29th (375.9 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 31st (157.3 ypg)

Passing Defense: 17th (218.6 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: 28th (21.2)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 32nd (49.0%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 31st (4.16%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 28th (64.5%)

Turnover Margin: t-20th (-2)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

• Wide receiver Mike Evans caught the 82nd touchdown reception of his career in the Buccaneers' season-opening win at Minnesota. With one more, he will move into a tie with Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson and Brandon Marshall for the 25th most in NFL history. Two touchdown grabs would propel him into the group tied for 21st, which consists of Mark Clayton, Tommy McDonald, Irving Fryar and Andre Rison.

• Evans is also currently in a tie with six-time Pro Bowl fullback Mike Alstott for the sixth most starts in team annals. One more gives him sole possession of the sixth spot.

• Wide receiver Chris Godwin could take over sole possession of 10th place on the Bucs' all-time scoring list with a score of any kind. He is currently tied for 10th with Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles with 204 points.

• If Godwin were to score via a touchdown – admittedly the most likely scenario by a long shot – he will also catch Giles in terms of total TDs scored and tie Cameron Brate for touchdown receptions. Godwin currently has 33 touchdowns on his resume (32 receiving and one rushing), while Giles has 34, all receiving, and Brate has 33, all receiving.

• Godwin has an active streak of 15 consecutive games with at least five receptions, which is the longest current one in the NFL. It's also tied for the longest in Bucs history with a streak Keyshawn Johnson put together in 2000-01.

• Rookie safety Christian Izien snared an interception in his regular-season debut in Minnesota. If he were to duplicate that feat against the Bears, he would become just the fourth undrafted player in league history to get a pick in each of his first two games.

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

• Head Coach Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield's good performance after a slow start for the offense in the season-opening win at Minnesota: "Baker is tough. We knew it was going to be a tough game, going in – that wasn't the problem. [Brian] Flores is a good [defensive coordinator]. They had some wrinkles for us in the first half that were pretty good for us. We got off to a shaky start, but we settled in. Nobody flinched. Baker's toughness – obviously, by the way he played – the throws that he threw away and didn't turn over were just as impressive as the one's he completed."

• Quarterback Baker Mayfield on what it means for the Bucs to start the season with a road win: "The confidence just only builds. You always have a 1-0 mentality. The next game is the most important one. We're focused on that. But your confidence – your self confidence and for the group as a whole – continues to grow. When you come home after a road win like that, we should have a lot of 'Krewe' love with the fans right there. It will be fun. Just continue to do the little things right. Like I said, we had a lot of meat left on the bone, so we need to improve. We can't be satisfied with what we did. We'll always take wins, but we need to improve if we want to be potentially where we can imagine."

• Wide receiver Chris Godwin on if the heat on Sunday could be a factor in the Bucs-Bears game: "I think it could be a factor, but at the same time if we don't come out [and] we don't execute, it would be for nothing. They have a lot of good players on that team, they work hard at training camp, and they do conditioning and all that stuff. You have talented guys on their team like Justin Fields [and] he is out there running around. He's out there free styling and making bad plays into good plays, and that makes it really tough on defenses. DJ Moore is a good player, [so] they have some really good players on defense, too. The heat is going to be a factor, but we can't just rely on that to win a game, we have to really put the work on."

• Tristan Wirfs on the biggest challenge of facing the Bears defense: "I think probably their linebackers. [Tremaine] Edmunds, he flies sideline to sideline. So, making sure us on the O-Line are good when we're getting up to the second level. They pirate their ends quite a bit, too, so being good and being able to pass off double teams and convert those when we need to. I think us on the O-Line being able to be good at the second level is going to be big."