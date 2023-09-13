How to Watch: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Chicago Bears in their first regular season home game in Week Two.The matchup will air locally on FOX with a slated 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. After a rousing 20-17 victory over the Vikings in Week One, the Buccaneers will vie for their second-consecutive win on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium against the Bears. While the Bucs bring a 1-0 record into the contest, the Bears sit at 0-1, after falling to their NFC North archrival in the 2023 season opener, the Green Bay Packers. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game:

Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) vs. Chicago Bears (0-1)

Watch

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Network: FOX

Broadcast Crew: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (reporter)

Listen Live

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

o SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

o BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM

o DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM

o ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM

o FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM

o GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

o HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM

o LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM

o MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM

o ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

o PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM

o PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM

o SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 381 or 226 - Click here for more information.

Download the App

Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!

Social Media Accounts

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

o Instagram

o Facebook

o Twitter

o YouTube

o Follow our official game blog on the Bucs' website, starting at kickoff, for notes, summaries and analysis.

NFL +

With NFL+ Premium, get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more. Click here for more information.