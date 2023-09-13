Baker Mayfield: Motto for Bucs' Offense is "Resilience"

Some of the Bucs' early struggles on offense were the result of some unexpected counter-moves by the Vikings' new defensive coordinator, Brian Flores. As Mayfield pointed out, since this was Week One in a new system, the Buccaneers didn't really have any game tape to scout for what Minnesota might do against them. The Vikings deserve credit for coming in with a good scheme to stop the Buccaneers, but Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles gave credit to Mayfield for how he handled that situation.

"Baker is tough," said Bowles. We knew it was going to be a tough game, going in – that wasn't the problem. Flores is a good [defensive coordinator]. They had some wrinkles for us in the first half that were pretty good for us. We got off to a shaky start, but we settled in. Nobody flinched. Baker's toughness – obviously, by the way he played – the throws that he threw away and didn't turn over were just as impressive as the one's he completed."

The particulars of the situations aren't necessarily similar, but there is a parallel to be drawn between where the Buccaneers' offense is right now and where it was at the start of the 2020 season. The Bucs had a new quarterback then in Tom Brady, and they had no preseason warmups before the real thing thanks to the COVID pandemic. The offense was a bit disjointed in the early going as Brady tried to find a connection with Evans and Chris Godwin. Eventually, that unit jelled into a very productive offense. Mayfield and the 2023 Buccaneers may need some time to fully kick Canales' offense into gear, but they believe they have the mental toughness to clear any hurdles.