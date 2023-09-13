Bears-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Two

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Bears QB Justin Fields vs. Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

We've already noted Fields' rushing prowess, but here's one more note, courtesy of Next Gen Stats: In his first two seasons, Fields led the NFL in these categories when he scrambled out of a designed pass play: carries (122), yards (1,105) and yards over expected (+413). There's no doubt that his running ability keeps defensive coordinators up at night. Slowing him down will be a full-team effort, and the Bucs' defense was at its swarming best in Minnesota. However, Winfield is likely to be one of the most important players in containing Fields because he is a fantastic open-field tackler and, as the free safety, will have his eyes on the quarterback most of the time. Of course, Fields is probably going to be looking for Winfield, too, because the Bucs' wide-roaming safety is also one of the best defensive backs in the NFL when it comes to blitzing the quarterback. Winfield had a sack and two quarterback hits against the Vikings and forced a fumble by Kirk Cousins, while Fields also lost a fumble on a sack against the Packers.

2. Buccaneers TE Cade Otton vs. Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds

Otton had just two catches on three targets for 19 yards in Week One, but he showed in his rookie season that he could be a major factor in the Bucs' passing attack. The Bears gave up 50 yards on three catches to Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave last Sunday, so there could be some opportunity there for Otton, who ran 25 routes and was on the field for all but two of the team's offensive snaps in Minnesota. However, Chicago's defense added a very good weapon against pass-catching tight ends in free agency in Tremaine Edmunds, the former Buffalo Bills linebacker. Edmunds allowed just 4.4 yards per target as the nearest defender in 2022, the lowest mark among all NFL off-ball linebackers. He kicked off his Chicago career last weekend with eight stops and two tackles for loss. Otton may also have to contend with Edmunds in the run game, and the new Bear defender topped 100 tackles in each of his first five seasons while earning two Pro Bowl invitations.

3. Bears T Braxton Jones vs. Buccaneers OLB Anthony Nelson

Chicago used the 10th-overall pick in this year's draft on a new starting right tackle in Tennessee's massive Darnell Wright, but they found a gem much later in the 2022 draft in Braxton Jones, their starting left tackle out of Utah State. Jones stepped right into the starting lineup in Week One of his rookie year and played well enough to stay there for the entire season; in fact, he was the only Bear to play every single offensive snap. The 6-5, 310-pound Jones earned a spot on the PFWA's All-Rookie Team after earning positive grades as both a run blocker and a pass blocker from Pro Football Focus. Though Anthony Nelson was a starter down the stretch for Tampa Bay in 2022, the return from injured reserve by Shaquil Barrett has moved him into a reserve role. However, the Bucs appear to be using a deeper OLB rotation this year, meaning Nelson and rookie Yaya Diaby are getting a good share of snaps. Nelson got 25 of them in the season opener and turned that into one sack and a team-leading three quarterback hits. Bowles later said that 'Nelly' was "just doing Nelly things," and he has frequently complemented the fifth-year player for being a well-rounded defender who just does every part of his job well.

