Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Release Week Two Depth Chart: OLB Rotation Runs Deep

The Buccaneers kept their edge-rushing starters fresh in the season-opener by giving a high number of snaps to rookie Yaya Diaby and fifth-year man Anthony Nelson

Sep 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM
Scott Smith
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

nelly

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer*, Rakim Jarrett *

WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Cody Mauch*, Nick Leverett

RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton

TE: Cade Otton, David Wells

TE: Ko Kieft, Payne Durham *

QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

RB: Rachaad White, Sean Tucker *, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Despite being sidelined for the final two practices of last week, rookie Cody Mauch was able to start against Minnesota, playing every snap at right guard in his NFL debut. Tristan Wirfs also made his first start at left tackle and, like all five lineman, was in for all 64 offensive snaps. The three reserves the Bucs kept active were Justin Skule at tackle and both Nick Leverett and Aaron Stinnie for the interior spots.

Rachaad White was every bit the "RB1" in the opener, seeing action on 79% of the offensive snaps, a higher percentage then he had in any game in his rookie season after he became the starter. Backups Sean Tucker and Chase Edmonds had just 10 and eight snaps, respectively, but Tucker was certainly a high-volume player, with seven touches in those 10 snaps.

Trey Palmer, who scored his first NFL touchdown on a seven-yard catch in the third quarter, was the clear third receiver, with 23 snaps, though Deven Thompkins also got on the field for 18 plays. They each saw three targets.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey*, Mike Greene

NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines

DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston

OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby*, Markees Watts *

ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt

ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis*

OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill

CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, Derrek Pitts *

CB: Carlton Davis, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes *

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather *

S: Ryan Neal, Christian Izien *

The Bucs notably kept six outside linebackers on the 53-man roster, more than they have at any other time during the previous four years in the current defensive system. They kept five of them active for game day in Week One, with rookie Markees Watts named inactive. The rotation during the game ran deeper than it had last year, when the starters typically played 70-80% of the defensive snaps. In the opening game, starters Shaq Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka each played 61% of the snaps (39 of 64), while rookie Yaya Diaby pulled 26 snaps and Anthony Nelson got 25. Nelson was productive in his time on the field, with a sack and three quarterback hits.

Rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, the Bucs' first-round pick, started the game but only got in 11 snaps before leaving the game with a calf injury. He did have a QB hit that caused a third-down incompletion on Minnesota's first drive. First-year player Mike Greene, making his NFL debut, picked up the slack with 30 snaps.

Lavonte David, who missed only one snap in 2022 outside of the regular-season finale in Atlanta in which most of the starters were pulled early, was sidelined for three plays in Minnesota. That was understandable after he was flattened by a "friendly-fire" hit from a 347-pound heat-seeking missile named Vita Vea. Rookie SirVocea Dennis took his place for those three plays.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Deven Thompkins handled all of the punt and kickoff return duties and contributed a helpful 16-yard punt return to kick start the Bucs' final clock-killing drive. Four young players took the most special teams snaps, with 23 each, or 82% of the total: Dennis, linebacker K.J. Britt, cornerback Zyon McCollum and outside linebacker Cam Gill. Playing gunner in punt coverage, McCollum turned in two special teams tackles.

