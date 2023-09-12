Bucs' Release Week Two Depth Chart: OLB Rotation Runs Deep

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer*, Rakim Jarrett *

WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Cody Mauch*, Nick Leverett

RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton

TE: Cade Otton, David Wells

TE: Ko Kieft, Payne Durham *

QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

RB: Rachaad White, Sean Tucker *, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Despite being sidelined for the final two practices of last week, rookie Cody Mauch was able to start against Minnesota, playing every snap at right guard in his NFL debut. Tristan Wirfs also made his first start at left tackle and, like all five lineman, was in for all 64 offensive snaps. The three reserves the Bucs kept active were Justin Skule at tackle and both Nick Leverett and Aaron Stinnie for the interior spots.

Rachaad White was every bit the "RB1" in the opener, seeing action on 79% of the offensive snaps, a higher percentage then he had in any game in his rookie season after he became the starter. Backups Sean Tucker and Chase Edmonds had just 10 and eight snaps, respectively, but Tucker was certainly a high-volume player, with seven touches in those 10 snaps.