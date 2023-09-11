Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin White Sparks Defense in Trademark Performance 

Bucs inside linebacker Devin White became a catalyst against the Vikings, leading the team with 12 tackles. A look at his vintage production

Sep 11, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Devin White sidebar

With a three-takeaway performance, the Buccaneers' defense sparked the road victory over the Vikings in Week One. Despite a sluggish first quarter by the offense, the defense continued to impose their will. He may not have tallied one of the team's paramount turnovers, but inside linebacker Devin White became a catalyst in the Twin Cities. 

Entering a contract year, White has an additional motivating force. In the regular season opener against the Vikings, White displayed his sideline range and ball-tracking skills. Not many linebackers have the ability to stick a foot in the ground, pivot and make the tackle but White made it look seamless on Sunday afternoon in enemy territory. 

"He did a hell of a job," Todd Bowles stated. "He did a great job covering that screen game, finding him high. Both him and Lavonte (David) both, they were flying and making some plays that for anybody else that ball would have gotten out of there. That was a big part of their ballgame. Something we really wanted to try to slow down a little bit. From a call standpoint, he did a hell of a job. When he's out there, we're a better team." 

Against the Vikings, White tallied 12 tackles, marking his 21st game with 10-or-more tackles, the sixth-most such games since he entered the league in 2019. Seven of White's tackles came in the opening quarter, marking the third time in his career he has had seven-or-more tackles in a single quarter. He nearly came away with a sack, as well.

In the first quarter, White was a second behind Winfield in getting to Kirk Cousins. His closing burst was even more impressive considering Winfield went unblocked en route to Cousins and White had a blocker in his path. White quickly shed the interior lineman to the side, a step behind Winfield on the pressure. Whether accelerating to the ball and flying downhill to push Alexander Mattison out of bounds, to immediately bringing down T.J. Hockenson on a screen, White made an impact. 

White, a key cog in the Bucs' defense and unquestioned leader, energized the unit in Week One. He played a crucial role in limiting Mattison to 3.1 yards per carry and Hockenson to 4.4 yards per reception. White certainly has the incentive of a potential long-term deal looming, however, Sunday's performance will likely prove to be the norm. The quick-twitch athlete consistently knifed through gaps to make plays in the backfield and tracked rushers with effective pursuit. Entering his fifth year in Tampa Bay, White will stive to continue his dominance. Earlier in the offseason, White disclosed a self-motivated goal for himself and teammate Lavonte David – chasing the top two linebacker spots in the NFL. White voiced his desire to be the face of the position group and Sunday's vintage production on turf is a stepping stone for him in solidifying that prestigious declaration.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Vikings | Week 1

Top observations from the Buccaneers 20-17 victory over the Vikings in the 2023 regular season opener
news

Bucs Ran Tough, And Enough, In Win Over Vikings

Statistically, the Buccaneers' rushing attack didn't look much improved over last year's anemic ground game, but it got some tough yards and kept Minnesota's defense honest in a narrow victory
news

Gritty Bucs Edge Vikings in Baker Mayfield's Debut

Chase McLaughlin's 57-yard fourth-quarter field goal gave Tampa Bay a season-opening 20-17 win at Minnesota, as the defense forced three turnovers and the offense overcame a sluggish start
news

A Special Day for the Specialists

Data Crunch: Both kicker Chase McLaughlin and punter Jake Camarda showed off their long-range capabilities in Sunday's win over the Vikings, while Chris Godwin climbed up another prominent Buccaneers list
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Vikings 17

In a suspenseful head-to-head battle in the regular season opener, the Buccaneers defeated the Vikings in Week One, 20-17
news

Bucs vs. Vikings Game Blog | Week 1 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Week 1 2023

The Buccaneers will face the Vikings for the regular season opener on September 10. Find out how to view the action
news

Bucs-Vikings Inactives | Calijah Kancey Cleared for NFL Debut

First-round draft pick DL Calijah Kancey has overcome a calf injury and will be in the lineup when the Buccaneers' kick off their 2023 regular season in Minnesota on Sunday
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Vikings, Week 1 2023

The Buccaneers and Vikings will battle in the 2023 regular season opener…Key stats, lineup notes and more
news

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept. 8: Kancey, Mauch Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week One matchup
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Vikings in Week 1

The Buccaneers kick off the 2023 regular season on the road and here are five players to watch
Advertising