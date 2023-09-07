Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Week 1 2023

The Buccaneers will face the Vikings for the regular season opener on September 10. Find out how to view the action

Sep 07, 2023 at 10:18 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Bucs Vikings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will launch their 2023 regular season slate on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 10. The contest will pit two defending division champions against one another, as both clubs strive to secure a victory. The Buccaneers have embraced the 'underdog' narrative, fueled by criticism in a new era with Baker Mayfield at the helm. The journey for a third-straight NFC South crown starts at U.S. Bank Stadium for Tampa Bay.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game:

Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

Watch:

o Sunday, September 10, 2023

o Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

o Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

o Network: CBS

o Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber Matt Ryan (analysts), AJ Ross (reporter)

Listen Live:

o TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

o SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 Caliente

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

o BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM

o DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM

o ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM

o FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM

o GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

o HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM

o LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM

o MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM

o ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

o PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM

o PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM

o SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 388 or 230 - Click here for more information.

Download the App

Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

o Instagram

o Facebook

o Twitter

o YouTube

o Follow our official game blog on the Bucs' website, starting at kickoff, for notes, summaries and analysis.

NFL +

With NFL+ Premium, get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more. Click here for more information.

Tickets
Catch the action at Raymond James Stadium this season. Visit buccaneers.com/tickets to secure your tickets today!

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Ravens for the preseason finale on August 26. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets 

The Buccaneers will face the Jets for Preseason Week 2 on August 19. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers host the Steelers for Preseason Week 1 on August 11. Find out how to view the action.
news

How to Watch: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers 

How to watch, listen, livestream Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET 
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons 

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET 
news

How to Watch: Panthers vs. Buccaneers 

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET 
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals 

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 8:20 p.m. ET 
news

How to Watch: Bengals vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. ET 
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. 49ers

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. ET 
news

How to Watch: Saints vs Buccaneers 

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET 
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Browns 

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET 
Advertising