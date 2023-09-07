How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Week 1 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will launch their 2023 regular season slate on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 10. The contest will pit two defending division champions against one another, as both clubs strive to secure a victory. The Buccaneers have embraced the 'underdog' narrative, fueled by criticism in a new era with Baker Mayfield at the helm. The journey for a third-straight NFC South crown starts at U.S. Bank Stadium for Tampa Bay.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game:

Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

Watch:

o Sunday, September 10, 2023

o Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

o Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

o Network: CBS

o Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber Matt Ryan (analysts), AJ Ross (reporter)

Listen Live:

o TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

o SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 Caliente

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

o BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM

o DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM

o ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM

o FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM

o GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

o HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM

o LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM

o MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM

o ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

o PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM

o PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM

o SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 388 or 230 - Click here for more information.

