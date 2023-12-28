2023 Game Preview: Saints-Buccaneers, Week 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints have combined to win the last six NFC South titles. On Sunday, they'll get together again to possibly decide who gets the next one.
At 8-7, the Buccaneers have a one-game lead on the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, both 7-8, and enough existing tiebreaker advantages to know that if they win in Week 17 at Raymond James Stadium they will collect their third straight division crown. Even with a loss to the Saints, the Bucs could still snag the title with a Week 18 win at Carolina, but this weekend provides an intersection of their current one-game-at-a-time focus and their goal of being division champs. They would prefer to take care of business now, in front of their own fans and against their primary competitor for division supremacy in recent years.
"It means a ton just to be able to possibly do it at home, and against a divisional opponent, as well," said quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has heated up considerably over the course of the Bucs' four-game winning streak. "It should be a great atmosphere. The things we've had to do and go through to get to this point – it means quite a bit when you look at having to rattle off this many in a row and having to do it again at home. It's a great opportunity for us and just the beginning of where we eventually want to get to."
The Saints would be eliminated from playoff contention altogether with a loss on Sunday, so will clearly arrive as a highly-motivated team. The Buccaneers won the first meeting between the two teams, 26-9, in New Orleans in Week Four and own a three-game winning streak in the head-to-head series (more on that below), but they have a very healthy respect for how the Saints are capable of playing on any given Sunday.
"Well, they've been on top for a long time," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "They've had a good team over the years. I don't know how far it goes back, but they've had a good team. We've won the last two [division titles]. We're trying to fight and scrape to win three of them. They're a tough team to play. Obviously, it's a division game – there's a lot on the line, a lot at stake for them, a lot at stake for us."
The Saints lost control of their own playoff fate when they fell to the Rams in Los Angeles in a Thursday night game. However, they had won their prior two games by comfortable margins over the Panthers and Giants and they are still loaded with established talent on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr has a passer rating close to 110 over the last four games and he has a pair of deep threats in Chris Olave and Rasheed Shahid. The Buccaneers have been aware for quite some time of the damage that Alvin Kamara can inflict in both the run and pass games and the Saints are getting good play up front from both center Erik McCoy and left tackle Andrus Peat.
On defense, end Carl Granderson leads with the way with 8.5 sacks while longtime star linebacker Demario Davis is once again filling up an entire stat sheet with 108 tackles, 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 11 QB hits, four passes defensed and a forced fumble. The Saints will be without standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is on injured reserve, but still rank ninth in the NFL in fewest points allowed.
"Demario is an unbelievable player and I think Pete Werner has come along and it's been a great side-by-side duo with those linebackers there," said Mayfield. "You've got to know where they're at all times. You've got to understand that they're going to understand these patterns. They're going to know how to pass things off. They're going to fill the runs and hit the holes pretty quickly. It's just knowing you've got to do those little details right when you're playing a team like this."
The Buccaneers know a lot about the Saints, and know they will present a big challenge. As usual, though, they believe the thing to focus on is their own preparation and continuing their solid-across-the-board play of the last month.
"We know it's a big game," said tackle Tristan Wirfs. "Big game for a couple of reasons – we can clinch, it's the next one, it's the Saints. Whatever it may be, whatever you want to make it, we know it's a big game. It's an important one, but at the same time, I've said it for weeks, there is nothing we can do to change it, but go out there and play our best. So, that's what everyone is trying to do, focus in, definitely take care of our bodies this week, like I said, it's going to be physical, and yeah, it's going to be fun."
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)
Sunday, December 31, 1:00 p.m. ET
Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)
Tampa, Florida
Television: FOX (Local WTVT Channel 13)
TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (reporters)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)
Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
The Buccaneers and Saints were frequent opponents in the '70s, '80s and '90s when the NFL's annual game schedule was heavily influenced by the previous year's standings. They became even better acquainted when the league changed its scheduling format to a divisional rotation in 2002, after a 32nd team was added and the NFL realigned into eight four-team divisions. The Buccaneers left their old NFC Central haunt that year to join the new NFC South, which also drew in the Saints, Panthers and Falcons. That meant two games against the Saints every year, of course.
New Orleans leads the all-time series with Tampa Bay, 39-24 but the Buccaneers have won the last three meetings, including a 26-9 decision in the Superdome in Week Four. Baker Mayfield threw touchdown passes to Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer and Cade Otton and the Bucs' defense held the Saints to 197 total yards of offense. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. had a big game, combining a team-high nine tackles with a sack, two tackles for loss, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The Buccaneers own the win in the only postseason meeting between the two teams, as they defeated the Saints in the Divisional Round in 2020 by a 30-20 score in the Superdome on the way to the Super Bowl LV championship. That proved to be the final game in Drew Brees's illustrious career, as he retired a few months later. Sean Murphy-Bunting, Mike Edwards and Devin White all picked Brees off as the Bucs rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second half to get the win, scoring the game's final 17 points.
In 2022, the Bucs got their first season sweep of their division rival since 2007. Before that, the Saints had won seven in a row in the head-to-head battle (not counting the 2020 postseason game) dating back to 2018. Tampa Bay won in the Superdome in Week Two last season, taking a 20-10 decision that was actually still a 3-3 tie going into the fourth quarter. The Bucs' defense generated five turnovers in the last 17 minutes of game play, including a pick-six by safety Mike Edwards. In the Week 13 rematch in Tampa, on the Monday Night Football stage, the Bucs rallied for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to eke out a 17-16 victory. Tom Brady led 91 and 63-yard touchdown drives in the last five minutes of the game, ending the first with a one-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton and the second with a six-yard scoring connection with Rachaad White with three seconds left in the game.
During their long winning streak in the series, New Orleans scored at least 28 points in five of those seven games, including a 36-27 decision in New Orleans on Halloween last year. The exception was a 9-0 blanking the Saints delivered at Raymond James Stadium last December, marking just the second shutout for either team in the series and the first since a 41-0 win by New Orleans in 2012. The roughest game for the Buccaneers in that stretch came on a Sunday night in November of 2020 at Raymond James Stadium, with the Saints rolling to a 38-3 decision that was easily Tampa Bay's worst game on its way to that Super Bowl title.
The Bucs-Saints series was first contested in 1977. That initial meeting is famously the first win in franchise history for the Buccaneers, who left New Orleans on December 11 of that year with a 33-14 victory that snapped a franchise-opening 26-game losing streak. The Bucs still had a 3-2 edge in the series by the end of 1982, which would also prove to be the end of the franchise's first run of playoff seasons. The Saints took control of the series by winning six straight in the mid-'80s.
Since they became division mates, the Bucs and Saints have squared off 43 times, 26 of them going in favor of New Orleans. The two teams had a run of season splits from 2015-18, and it wasn't just a matter of the each club holding serve on home field advantage. The Buccaneers actually won at New Orleans in 2015 and 2018, as noted above. That 2018 game was a 48-40 decision that set an NFL record for most combined points in a Week One contest.
Weirdly, the Saints beat Tampa Bay twice in that first NFC South season in 2002, even though the Buccaneers would win the 2002 division title on their way to victory in Super Bowl XXXVII. Those two games represented half of the Bucs' losses that year. In a minor bit of payback, a 2-12 Bucs team beat a 13-1 Saints team in the penultimate week of the 2009 season, before the Saints would go on to win their first Super Bowl. The Saints also won both games in 2020 in the regular season, in another Buccaneers championship campaign.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
- Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians got his first NFL coaching job in Kansas City from 1989-92 but then returned to the college ranks in 1993. His second crack at the NFL would come in New Orleans, where he was the tight ends coach under Head Coach Jim Mora in 1996.
- Among the many coaching stops for Buccaneers Assistant Coach Tom Moore over more than four decades in the NFL was one season as the Saints' running backs coach in 1997.
- Saints quarterback Jameis Winston spent his first five seasons with the Buccaneers after being selected first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston left Tampa with the franchise's career records for pass attempts (2,548), completions (1,563), passing yards (19,737) and touchdown passes (121).
- Joe Woods, in his first season as the Saints' defensive coordinator, began his NFL coaching career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after more than a decade in the college ranks, serving as the team's defensive quality control coach from 2004-05.
- Fred McAfee, the Saints' vice president of player engagement, played 16 years in the NFL as a running back and that included a very brief stop with the Buccaneers in 1999. McAfee appeared in one game for Tampa Bay that season.
- Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano held the same post in Tampa under Head Coach Greg Schiano in 2012-13.
- New Orleans Offensive Assistant D.J. Williams is the son of Doug Williams, who was inducted into the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium in 2015. A first-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 1978, Williams played five seasons for the Buccaneers, starting all 67 games in which he played and leading the franchise to its first playoff appearance in 1979.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
- Head Coach Todd Bowles
- Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin
- Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales
- Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers
- Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
- Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong
New Orleans:
- Head Coach Dennis Allen
- Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael
- Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods
- Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi
2023 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
- LB SirVocea Dennis (fifth-round draft pick)
- OLB Yaya Diaby (third-round draft pick)
- TE Payne Durham (fifth-round draft pick)
- RB Chase Edmonds (FA)
- G Matt Feiler (FA)
- DL Greg Gaines (UFA)
- CB Josh Hayes (sixth-round draft pick)
- CB Keenan Isaac (UDFA)
- S Christian Izien (UDFA)
- DL Calijah Kancey (first-round draft pick)
- G Cody Mauch (second-round draft pick)
- QB Baker Mayfield (UFA)
- K Chase McLaughlin (UFA)
- S Ryan Neal (FA)
- WR Trey Palmer (sixth-round draft pick)
- RB Sean Tucker (UDFA)
Saints:
- S Johnathan Abram (UFA)
- WR Lynn Bowden (FA)
- DT Bryan Bresee (first-round draft pick)
- QB Derek Carr (FA)
- DE Isaiah Foskey (second-round draft pick)
- C Max Garcia (FA)
- S Jordan Howden (fifth-round draft pick)
- S Lonnie Johnson (UFA)
- RB Kendre Miller (third-round draft pick)
- TE Foster Moreau (FA)
- DT P.J. Mustipher (FA)
- WR A.T. Perry (sixth-round draft pick)
- LB Monty Rice (W-TEN)
- G Nick Saldiveri (fourth-round draft pick…currently on injured reserve)
- DT Khalen Saunders (UFA)
- DT Nathan Shepherd (UFA)
- RB Jamaal Williams (UFA)
ADDITIONAL 2023 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
- Todd Bowles enters his second season as the Bucs' head coach with a new offensive coordinator on his staff. Former Seahawks Quarterbacks Coach Dave Canales takes over for Byron Leftwich, who spent four seasons in that role, the first three under Head Coach Bruce Arians. Canales helped quarterback Geno Smith go from journeyman to the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 and has roots in the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay systems.
- The Buccaneers made a number of other changes to Bowles' staff after the 2022 season, bringing in George Edwards (a former Vikings defensive coordinator) to coach outside linebackers, Brad Idzik to tutor wide receivers, and Skip Peete to take over the running backs room. David Raih and Jordan Somerville also joined the team as senior offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach, respectively. With the arrival of Edwards, defensive Pass Game Coordinator Larry Foote switched from the outside linebacker room to the inside linebacker group. Thaddeus Lewis, who spent the previous two seasons as an assistant wide receivers coach, was promoted to quarterbacks coach.
- After winning a Super Bowl and two division titles over the past three years, the Buccaneers saw an era come to an end when quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement in late January. To move on at the game's most critical position, the Buccaneers brought in former number-one overall draft pick Baker Mayfield to compete with 2021 second-round selection Kyle Trask. Former Ram John Wolford was also added for experienced depth in the quarterback room. Mayfield was named the opening-day starter by Bowles between the second and third preseason games in August.
- After largely "keeping the band together" for the 2021-22 seasons after their Super Bowl LV victory, the Buccaneers parted ways with a number of prominent players in 2023. Donovan Smith, who occupied the Bucs' starting left tackle spot for eight seasons, was released in March, as were tight end Cameron Brate, running back Leonard Fournette and kicker Ryan Succop. Safety Mike Edwards, quarterback Blaine Gabbert, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, safety Keanu Neal, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and tackle Josh Wells all found new homes in free agency while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receiver Julio Jones, outside linebacker Carl Nassib, tight end Kyle Rudolph and safety Logan Ryan were not re-signed.
Saints:
- The Saints employed a pair of co-defensive coordinators in Dennis Allen's first year as the head coach in 2022, with Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen sharing that role. However, Neilsen is now the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator and Richard was dismissed, so the role was consolidated back into one with the hiring of Joe Woods. Allen remains the Saints' defensive signal-caller. New Orleans made a few other changes to its coaching staff, hiring Todd Grantham to run the defensive line, Marcus Robertson to handle the secondary and Clancy Barone to tutor the tight ends.
- One of the additions noted above was the big-dollar acquisition of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. With Carr the unquestioned starter, Jameis Winston could have sought a new opportunity elsewhere in free agency but he elected to re-sign with the Saints, citing a fondness for New Orleans and the team's fanbase. The Saints also drafted Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener in the fourth round, though Haener was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league's PED policy. He is now on the active roster but is listed fourth on the depth chart behind jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill.
- As has been the case for the past several offseasons, the Saints couldn't prevent the losses of several of their core players in free agency due to a tricky salary cap situation. The defensive front seven was hit particularly hard, with defensive end Marcus Davenport, defensive tackles David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle, outside linebacker Kaden Elliss and safety Justin Evans all getting contracts with new teams. Quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Harty also left in free agency.
- Since the Buccaneers last faced the Saints in Week Four, New Orleans has been forced to place a number of players on injured reserve. Wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on that list on November 21, cornerback Marshon Lattimore on November 25, safety Marcus Maye and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach on December 6 and offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri on December 9. Thomas and Lattimore have already spent the required minimum of four games on I.R., meaning they are eligible to be activated at any time, but Head Coach Dennis Allen said early in the week he did not expect them to return to practice this week. Maye, Roach and Saldiveri would not be eligible for activation prior to the game in Tampa. The Saints did get running back Jamaal Williams back from injured reserve since he missed the Bucs' Week Four visit.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
- OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin) – WEDS: DNP
- CB Carlton Davis (concussion) – WEDS: DNP
- DL Mike Greene* (calf) – WEDS: FP
- WR Rakim Jarrett* (quadriceps) – WEDS: FP
- TE Ko Kieft (foot) – WEDS: DNP
* Mike Greene and Rakim Jarrett are on injured reserve but have been designated to return and are currently in their 21-day practice windows.
Saints:
- DE Isaiah Foskey (quadriceps) – WEDS: LP
- TE Jimmy Graham (rest) – WEDS: LP
- S Jordan Howden (illness) – WEDS: DNP
- S Lonnie Johnson (knee) – WEDS: DNP
- DE Cameron Jordan (ankle) – WEDS: LP
- C Erik McCoy (foot) – WEDS: LP
- RB Kendre Miller (ankle) – WEDS: LP
- WR Chris Olave (ankle) – WEDS: LP
- T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) – WEDS: DNP
- DE Payton Turner* (toe) – WEDS: LP
* Payton Turner is on injured reserve but has been designated to return and is currently in his 21-day practice window.
WEATHER FORECAST
Cloudy with showers. High of 64, low of 51, 58% chance of rain, 74% humidity, winds out of the NNW at 5-10 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: Land Clark (6th season, 4th as referee)
BETTING LINE
- Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.0)
- Over/Under: 42.0
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 110
Touchdowns: WR Mike Evans, 13
Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 3,598
Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 96.2
Rushing Yards: RB Rachaad White, 873
Receptions: WR Chris Godwin, 74
Receiving Yards: WR Mike Evans, 1,163
Interceptions: S Antoine Winfield Jr., 3
Sacks: OLB Yaya Diaby, 6.5
Tackles: LB Lavonte David, 113
Saints-
Points Scored: K Blake Grupe, 107
Touchdowns: RB Alvin Kamara, 6
Passing Yards: QB Derek Carr, 3,417
Passer Rating: QB Derek Carr, 93.6
Rushing Yards: RB Alvin Kamara, 649
Receptions: WR Chris Olave, 81
Receiving Yards: WR Chris Olave, 1,041
Interceptions: CB Paulson Adebo, 4
Sacks: DE Curtis Granderson, 8.5
Tackles: LB Demario Davis, 108
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 17th (21.7 ppg)
Total Offense: 23rd (316.3 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 30th (89.3 ypg)
Passing Offense: 17th (227.0 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 25th (18.2)
Third-Down Pct.: 8th (42.5%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 13th (6.96%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 25th (48.9%)
Scoring Defense: 11th (20.1 ppg)
Total Defense: 24th (356.2 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 7th (92.1 ypg)
Passing Defense: 32nd (264.1 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-24th (20.2)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 26th (42.1%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 15th (7.87%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 4th (43.1%)
Turnover Margin: t-1st (+10)
Saints-
Scoring Offense: 14th (22.1 ppg)
Total Offense: 14th (334.8 ypg)
Rushing Offense: t-21st (98.7 ypg)
Passing Offense: 12th (236.1 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 16th (19.3)
Third-Down Pct.: 16th (38.7%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 7th (5.70%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: t-19th (52.9%)
Scoring Defense: 9th (19.8 ppg)
Total Defense: 14th (321.6 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 25th (126.9 ypg)
Passing Defense: 7th (194.7 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-8th (18.2)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 4th (34.8%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 27th (6.31%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 10th (52.3%)
Turnover Margin: t-9th (+4)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- Wide receiver Mike Evans scored twice in Week 16 to push his season total to an NFL-leading 13 touchdown receptions. With one more, he would tie his own single-season franchise record for most overall touchdowns and most touchdown receptions, both of which he set at 14 in 2021
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown 26 touchdown passes this season. With one more he would tie his own personal best of 27, which he set in his 2018 rookie season.
- Wide receiver Chris Godwin scored his second career rushing touchdown in Week 13 against the Panthers in Week 13, giving him 35 total touchdowns, which moved him into sole possession of fourth place in that category in Bucs history. His 33 receiving touchdowns remain tied with Cameron Brate for third in team history, so one more would break that tie.
- Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby has 6.5 sacks and needs one more to tie Adrian Clayborn (7.5 in 2011) for the second most sacks by a rookie in Buccaneers annals.
- Running back Rachaad White has 873 rushing yards and needs 127 more to record his first career 1,000-yard rushing season and the first by a Bucs running back since Doug Martin in 2015.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
- Head Coach Todd Bowles on wide receiver Mike Evans potentially having the best season of his career: "I hadn't seen the early Mike Evans – I wasn't around. But, the Mike Evans I've seen over the years, he continues to do everything day-in and day-out the way he's been doing it. It seems like he's ageless at this point with the stats he's putting up, the numbers he's putting up, the way he competes and the way he goes out there to play."
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield on staying the course during a midseason slump: "From an offensive perspective, we talked about for those weeks that we didn't play very well, but we were so close schematically and doing the little things right. We finally put those things together and you've seen the improvement. That was the thing – weather the storm, trust the system, don't try and do too much, don't reinvent the wheel, stick with it, just improve on it and find success within the system."
- Tackle Tristan Wirfs on how much harder it is playing against experienced pass rushers: "Yeah, they [have] all of these savvy moves. Cam [Jordan] has been out for a long time. What is it? His thirteenth season, I think. He's seen everything so, he kind of expects things, it feels like he is a step ahead almost, so you [have] to be on your game. You know you have Demario Davis, one of the best inside linebackers in the league. [He] just flies around and hits like a truck. Just guys like that, you know they're savvy, they've been around, seen a lot of football, played a lot of football. You [have] to know what you're dealing with in them."
- Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby on what he knows now that he didn't know when he played the Saints the first time: "When we played the Saints, I wasn't as comfortable as I am now. I've gotten more snaps and I'm getting more comfortable with the scheme and being able to just get off the ball. That's what I didn't do against the Saints the last go around [when] we played them. I was still in that rookie phase and just trying to find my way around. Now, I feel more confident."
- Bowles on why the Bucs' defense is playing better lately: "They're healthier. There are some things we've got to work on. We're healthier and we're playing faster, I think. We're playing with more guys that are coming off nicks than we've had in the past. We're rotating guys around and everybody is focused, trying to get a win to get in the playoffs. Obviously, it's that time of year. Everybody is trying to do their part."