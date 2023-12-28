2023 Game Preview: Saints-Buccaneers, Week 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints have combined to win the last six NFC South titles. On Sunday, they'll get together again to possibly decide who gets the next one.

At 8-7, the Buccaneers have a one-game lead on the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, both 7-8, and enough existing tiebreaker advantages to know that if they win in Week 17 at Raymond James Stadium they will collect their third straight division crown. Even with a loss to the Saints, the Bucs could still snag the title with a Week 18 win at Carolina, but this weekend provides an intersection of their current one-game-at-a-time focus and their goal of being division champs. They would prefer to take care of business now, in front of their own fans and against their primary competitor for division supremacy in recent years.

"It means a ton just to be able to possibly do it at home, and against a divisional opponent, as well," said quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has heated up considerably over the course of the Bucs' four-game winning streak. "It should be a great atmosphere. The things we've had to do and go through to get to this point – it means quite a bit when you look at having to rattle off this many in a row and having to do it again at home. It's a great opportunity for us and just the beginning of where we eventually want to get to."

The Saints would be eliminated from playoff contention altogether with a loss on Sunday, so will clearly arrive as a highly-motivated team. The Buccaneers won the first meeting between the two teams, 26-9, in New Orleans in Week Four and own a three-game winning streak in the head-to-head series (more on that below), but they have a very healthy respect for how the Saints are capable of playing on any given Sunday.

"Well, they've been on top for a long time," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "They've had a good team over the years. I don't know how far it goes back, but they've had a good team. We've won the last two [division titles]. We're trying to fight and scrape to win three of them. They're a tough team to play. Obviously, it's a division game – there's a lot on the line, a lot at stake for them, a lot at stake for us."

The Saints lost control of their own playoff fate when they fell to the Rams in Los Angeles in a Thursday night game. However, they had won their prior two games by comfortable margins over the Panthers and Giants and they are still loaded with established talent on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr has a passer rating close to 110 over the last four games and he has a pair of deep threats in Chris Olave and Rasheed Shahid. The Buccaneers have been aware for quite some time of the damage that Alvin Kamara can inflict in both the run and pass games and the Saints are getting good play up front from both center Erik McCoy and left tackle Andrus Peat.

On defense, end Carl Granderson leads with the way with 8.5 sacks while longtime star linebacker Demario Davis is once again filling up an entire stat sheet with 108 tackles, 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 11 QB hits, four passes defensed and a forced fumble. The Saints will be without standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is on injured reserve, but still rank ninth in the NFL in fewest points allowed.

"Demario is an unbelievable player and I think Pete Werner has come along and it's been a great side-by-side duo with those linebackers there," said Mayfield. "You've got to know where they're at all times. You've got to understand that they're going to understand these patterns. They're going to know how to pass things off. They're going to fill the runs and hit the holes pretty quickly. It's just knowing you've got to do those little details right when you're playing a team like this."

The Buccaneers know a lot about the Saints, and know they will present a big challenge. As usual, though, they believe the thing to focus on is their own preparation and continuing their solid-across-the-board play of the last month.

"We know it's a big game," said tackle Tristan Wirfs. "Big game for a couple of reasons – we can clinch, it's the next one, it's the Saints. Whatever it may be, whatever you want to make it, we know it's a big game. It's an important one, but at the same time, I've said it for weeks, there is nothing we can do to change it, but go out there and play our best. So, that's what everyone is trying to do, focus in, definitely take care of our bodies this week, like I said, it's going to be physical, and yeah, it's going to be fun."

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

Sunday, December 31, 1:00 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)

Tampa, Florida

Television: FOX (Local WTVT Channel 13)

TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (reporters)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers and Saints were frequent opponents in the '70s, '80s and '90s when the NFL's annual game schedule was heavily influenced by the previous year's standings. They became even better acquainted when the league changed its scheduling format to a divisional rotation in 2002, after a 32nd team was added and the NFL realigned into eight four-team divisions. The Buccaneers left their old NFC Central haunt that year to join the new NFC South, which also drew in the Saints, Panthers and Falcons. That meant two games against the Saints every year, of course.

New Orleans leads the all-time series with Tampa Bay, 39-24 but the Buccaneers have won the last three meetings, including a 26-9 decision in the Superdome in Week Four. Baker Mayfield threw touchdown passes to Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer and Cade Otton and the Bucs' defense held the Saints to 197 total yards of offense. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. had a big game, combining a team-high nine tackles with a sack, two tackles for loss, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Buccaneers own the win in the only postseason meeting between the two teams, as they defeated the Saints in the Divisional Round in 2020 by a 30-20 score in the Superdome on the way to the Super Bowl LV championship. That proved to be the final game in Drew Brees's illustrious career, as he retired a few months later. Sean Murphy-Bunting, Mike Edwards and Devin White all picked Brees off as the Bucs rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second half to get the win, scoring the game's final 17 points.

In 2022, the Bucs got their first season sweep of their division rival since 2007. Before that, the Saints had won seven in a row in the head-to-head battle (not counting the 2020 postseason game) dating back to 2018. Tampa Bay won in the Superdome in Week Two last season, taking a 20-10 decision that was actually still a 3-3 tie going into the fourth quarter. The Bucs' defense generated five turnovers in the last 17 minutes of game play, including a pick-six by safety Mike Edwards. In the Week 13 rematch in Tampa, on the Monday Night Football stage, the Bucs rallied for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to eke out a 17-16 victory. Tom Brady led 91 and 63-yard touchdown drives in the last five minutes of the game, ending the first with a one-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton and the second with a six-yard scoring connection with Rachaad White with three seconds left in the game.

During their long winning streak in the series, New Orleans scored at least 28 points in five of those seven games, including a 36-27 decision in New Orleans on Halloween last year. The exception was a 9-0 blanking the Saints delivered at Raymond James Stadium last December, marking just the second shutout for either team in the series and the first since a 41-0 win by New Orleans in 2012. The roughest game for the Buccaneers in that stretch came on a Sunday night in November of 2020 at Raymond James Stadium, with the Saints rolling to a 38-3 decision that was easily Tampa Bay's worst game on its way to that Super Bowl title.

The Bucs-Saints series was first contested in 1977. That initial meeting is famously the first win in franchise history for the Buccaneers, who left New Orleans on December 11 of that year with a 33-14 victory that snapped a franchise-opening 26-game losing streak. The Bucs still had a 3-2 edge in the series by the end of 1982, which would also prove to be the end of the franchise's first run of playoff seasons. The Saints took control of the series by winning six straight in the mid-'80s.

Since they became division mates, the Bucs and Saints have squared off 43 times, 26 of them going in favor of New Orleans. The two teams had a run of season splits from 2015-18, and it wasn't just a matter of the each club holding serve on home field advantage. The Buccaneers actually won at New Orleans in 2015 and 2018, as noted above. That 2018 game was a 48-40 decision that set an NFL record for most combined points in a Week One contest.