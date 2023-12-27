Baker Mayfield: I Got to Pick Stability

Mayfield has spoken before about the Bucs' organizational stability, generally in a big-picture manner. Long-running leaders in key football positions, in-house roster development, player retention, annual contention and a focus on winning. In 2023, he and the Bucs' offense has also enjoyed stability on the field, which has allowed it to develop and begin to peak at the right time. Mayfield has started every game, as have four of his five offensive linemen. The same is true for wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwins, running back Rachaad White and tight end Cade Otton.

"Everybody has come together and that's what we've had to do as a team to be able to put these four games in a row," said Mayfield. "We've had a lot of leaders step up, a lot of guys step up and that's what you really look for."

Mayfield has a 110.6 passer rating over the course of the Bucs' four-game winning streak, and is at 96.2 overall, which is good for ninth in the NFL. Statistically, he is essentially putting together the best season of his career. He's been confident since Week One – that's pretty much a defining character of any successful quarterback – but he's become increasingly more comfortable in Dave Canales' system, and it is showing.

"I feel good," said Mayfield. "Yeah, I feel really good about where I'm at, seeing the field. Obviously, playing quarterback, each rep you can take things away from it…continuing to learn and improve on it. So yeah, I think just being in the system for a bit now and getting comfortable with it, that's what happens. Once you get comfortable in the system, you can truly grow and see the improvements and I think that's where we're at right now."

Because Mayfield found – well, chose – stability after a nomadic 2022, he put himself in a position to get his career arc pointed upward again. It has been such a successful pairing between Mayfield and the Buccaneers that he is now considered one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2023 season, to the point that he has entered the discussion for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.