On the Verge | S.S. Mailbag

What in your mind would make for a very "successful" season for Baker Mayfield?

- @bakermayfield_6 (via Instagram)

By my way of thinking, he's already there. However, I suspect that if you asked Baker himself (and I'm going to go ahead and assume this question was not sent in by Baker himself despite the IG handle), he probably wouldn't deem this season truly successful until and unless the Bucs made the playoffs. After that, I imagine he would call it a "very" successful season if the Bucs not only qualified for the playoffs but made some noise once they got there.

However, statistically I think we're already there, or at least on the precipice of a very successful season as long as the last two games go reasonably well. When the Buccaneers signed Mayfield to compete for their starting job in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, the hope was that a new and stable opportunity would allow him to recreate the kind of season he had in 2020, when he led the Browns to an 11-5 record, won a playoff game, threw 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 95.9. Get that sort of performance out of your quarterback, the Bucs thought, and the overall talent on the roster would be a playoff-caliber team.

Well, Mayfield has thrown 26 touchdown passes against eight interceptions and he still has two games to go. If he can throw for 402 yards and four touchdowns over the next two weeks he will finish with a 4,000-yard, 30-touchdown season. Only Brady and Jameis Winston have done that as a Buccaneer, and when Winston did it in 2019 he also threw 30 interceptions. Mayfield's passer rating at the moment is 96.2, a little better than what he finished with in 2020.

Mayfield currently ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in passer rating, touchdown passes, touchdown percentage, interception percentage, completions and average pass length. That last category, in which he ranks third at 8.6, is interesting in that it demonstrates how Mayfield has both played within Dave Canales' edict of protecting the football at all costs while still pushing it down the field when the opportunities have arisen.

Also, in terms of how Mayfield has integrated himself into the locker room and the team's culture, he has been a home run. We get a new quote virtually every day from a Tampa Bay player or coach about how much everyone in the locker room loves playing with Mayfield and following his lead. Everyone in the building loves Mayfield now, but that certainly wasn't a given when a new quarterback arrived in the offseason. From that standpoint, it has been a hugely successful season for Mayfield, and it gives rise to the very credible notion that the relationship could be extended into 2024 and beyond.

Best Corner in Bucs history?

- @willfranklin11 (via Instagram)

Oh, come on. Is this question serious?

Rondé Barber, who earlier this year became the first and only Buccaneers cornerback to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is the obvious answer. He's one of the best players at any position in franchise history.

Barber is the Bucs' all-time leader in games played (241), games started (232), interceptions (47) and non-offensive touchdowns (14), and none of that even includes his playoff exploits. He's the author of the single most famous player in team history – the 92-yard pick-six that sealed the NFC Championship Game victory in Philadelphia – and he's the only player in NFL history with 40-plus interceptions and 25-plus sacks. He never missed a game due to injury in his career. He's the only cornerback in league history to start 200 consecutive games. He's third in team history in tackles…as a cornerback!

And so on. I don't even have to refer to any materials to type all of that; I know all these numbers by heart because we spent several years promoting Barber's HOF candidacy and it was easy to become convinced that he is one of the best cornerbacks of his generation, not just in Buccaneers history.

So, yes, it's an easy answer, but that's not to say there haven't been some other very good cornerbacks in team history, starting with Mike Washington in the late '70s. He was an interception machine for a while. Ricky Reynolds had a nice run in the late '80s and early '90s. Other than a kind of fluky year for Wayne Haddix in 1990, it was Donnie Abraham who emerged as the team's first Pro Bowl cornerback in Bucs annals. Abraham was the team's career interception leader before Barber passed him. Barber's long-time running mate, Brian Kelly, was very good and is quite underrated. Probably should have been in the Pro Bowl in 2002. Aqib Talib is one of the most talented corners the Bucs have ever drafted but he had his best career moments on other teams. And most recently, Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean have played well enough to get lucrative second contracts with the Buccaneers.

With non QBs in the conversation, Is Mike Evans MVP worthy?

- @polk_bby863 (via Instagram)

Sure. Why not? Now, that doesn't mean I think he would get it. I believe I've seen a rise in the overall appreciation for Mike Evans in the NFL community and media this year, but it's probably not enough to get him the non-QB MVP award. The leading candidates for that are 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

McCaffrey leads the NFL in scrimmage yards and has almost 800 more than Evans along with 21 total touchdowns (tied for the league lead). Evans has more touchdowns than Hill, by one, but Hill is second only to McCaffrey in yards from scrimmage and is about 500 ahead of the Bucs' star receiver. It helps all three that they are playing on teams either already in the playoff field or very close to clinching a spot. However, it probably helps McCaffrey the most since the 49ers have the inside track to the number-one overall seed.

In the non-QB field, I guess you could make arguments for CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown and even Puka Nacua, all of whom have put up huge numbers on playoff-bound teams. But if you are going to include them in the debate, I think it's fair to say Evans should be included to.

Any chance that Sundays kickoff gets moved to 4 or later?

- @ryan_james419 (via Instagram)

No chance at all. If that was going to happen, we would already know. To flex a game that was originally scheduled for a Sunday in Weeks 14-17 to another time or day, the league is required to give teams (and their fans) at least six days notice. We're past that deadline already.