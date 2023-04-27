2023 NFL Draft: Get to Know the Individuals Who Will Participate in this Year's Draft Announcements 

The draft has arrived. Several key figures will take part in this year's draft announcements for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whether fans or legends, these individuals will have a front row seat as Tampa Bay's future changes.

On Day One of the draft, Ryan Williams will be on stage to participate in a jersey swap with the club's 19th overall selection. Williams, a Buccaneer fan since 1987, is battling Leukemia. Despite circumstances out of his control and enduring 42 grueling rounds of chemotherapy, Williams remains an embodiment of strength and perseverance. In addition to his battle with cancer, he underwent a six-month long recovery after waking up from a coma induced by COVID-19. Williams continues to see each day as a gift and strives to uplift those around him. His love of football continues to be a motivating force pushing him forward.

Buccaneers legend and Super Bowl XXVVII MVP safety Dexter Jackson will be in Kansas City to announce the team's selections on Day Two. Jackson is known for his significant contributions in the historic victory over the (then) Oakland Raiders, cementing the win with two interceptions. He finished his career with the Bucs totaling eight interceptions, 3.5 sacks and 19 passes defensed during a six-year tenure.