Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 NFL Draft: Get to Know the Individuals Who Will Participate in this Year's Draft Announcements 

Here is a rundown of the Buccaneer representatives who will participate in this year’s selection announcements

Apr 27, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

2023 NFL Draft announcers_participants

The draft has arrived. Several key figures will take part in this year's draft announcements for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whether fans or legends, these individuals will have a front row seat as Tampa Bay's future changes.

On Day One of the draft, Ryan Williams will be on stage to participate in a jersey swap with the club's 19th overall selection. Williams, a Buccaneer fan since 1987, is battling Leukemia. Despite circumstances out of his control and enduring 42 grueling rounds of chemotherapy, Williams remains an embodiment of strength and perseverance. In addition to his battle with cancer, he underwent a six-month long recovery after waking up from a coma induced by COVID-19. Williams continues to see each day as a gift and strives to uplift those around him. His love of football continues to be a motivating force pushing him forward.

Buccaneers legend and Super Bowl XXVVII MVP safety Dexter Jackson will be in Kansas City to announce the team's selections on Day Two. Jackson is known for his significant contributions in the historic victory over the (then) Oakland Raiders, cementing the win with two interceptions. He finished his career with the Bucs totaling eight interceptions, 3.5 sacks and 19 passes defensed during a six-year tenure.

The first pick on Day Three will be made from Germany by the Bucs flag football championship team, represented by Joan Reumann. Reumann is the female MVP of the NFL Flag Germany National Championships. She continues to break barriers, creating inclusion for women in the industry.

Related Content

news

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 draft is here and the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 19 in the first round. Here is everything you need to know to view the action

news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' First-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers' first-round drafting efforts have produced 14 Pro Bowlers, including three of the last four, and once included the arrival of two future Hall of Famers in the same year

news

Buccaneers.com 2023 Mock Draft 11.0

In our final 2023 mock draft, the quarterback run gets shaken up a bit at the top, and the Buccaneers land on a plug-and-play starter for their offensive line

news

List of All of the Bucs Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have 9 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Second-Round Draft Picks

Mike Alstott and Lavonte David headline the Bucs' all-time list of players selected in the second round but that portion of the draft reliably produces multi-season starters

news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Third-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers have twice landed eventual Hall of Fame players in the third round and have had particularly good fortune at the cornerback position

news

Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 13.0

The mock draft frenzy continues as draft week arrives. Who will the Buccaneers select with Pick 19 on April 27? Here is what analysts from a variety of outlets are saying

news

Potential Buccaneer Draft Targets: Tight End

With a talent-filled 2023 draft class at tight end, the Buccaneers have options to solidify the unit

news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fourth-Round Draft Picks

Tampa Bay has found two Pro Bowlers in the fourth round – Tony Mayberry and Kwon Alexander – and have recently been on a run of productive picks at that stage in the draft

news

17 Prospects Who Will Attend 2023 NFL Draft

Seventeen prospects, including Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Christian Gonzalez, will attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri

news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fifth-Round Draft Picks

For the Buccaneers, the fifth round of the NFL Draft has been most notable for producing long-term starters on the offensive line, though defenders Santana Dotson, Jermaine Phillips and Jeff Davis were also notable finds

Advertising