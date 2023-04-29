Buccaneers Select Josh Hayes With 181st Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft 

With the 181st overall selection, the Buccaneers take Kansas State defensive back Josh Hayes. With a physical play style, Hayes will add depth to the Tampa Bay secondary. In 2022, Hayes started each of the final 13 games at Kansas State, ranking third on the team with 71 tackles and tackles for loss (5.5). He posted a pass breakup in six-consecutive games during the middle of the year, earning recognition on The Athletic's Midseason All-Portal Team.