Buccaneers Select Josh Hayes With 181st Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft 

With the 181st overall selection, the Buccaneers take Kansas State defensive back Josh Hayes. With a physical play style, Hayes will add depth to the Tampa Bay secondary. In 2022, Hayes started each of the final 13 games at Kansas State, ranking third on the team with 71 tackles and tackles for loss (5.5). He posted a pass breakup in six-consecutive games during the middle of the year, earning recognition on The Athletic's Midseason All-Portal Team.
2023 Draft Wrap: Speed Kills, But Production Matters Most
The Bucs' 2023 draft class includes some of the fastest players available at their positions but more importantly features proven producers who fit some of the team's most pressing needs
Get to know the Bucs' five selections on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
The Bucs went back to the Pitt defense to grab another impact player, this time using a fifth-round pick on ILB SirVocea Dennis, who shows off impressive range, football instincts and blitzing ability
Former Purdue TE Payne Durham joins Cade Otton and Ko Kieft in a young position group that can be employed in a variety of ways thanks to Durham's wide range of skills
After some wheeling and dealing, the Buccaneers landed DB Josh Hayes, WR Trey Palmer and OLB Jose Ramirez in a frenzied first round that hit several of the team's draft objectives, including enhanced roster speed
GM Jason Licht sent the Bucs' final pick in the draft, number 252 in the seventh round, to the Rams to move up four spots before taking Purdue tight end Payne Durham
The Bucs take TE Payne Durham with the 171st overall pick, trading up four spots
The Bucs take LB SirVocea Dennis with the 153rd overall pick