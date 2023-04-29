Five Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Cody Mauch

Missing Teeth

Cody Mauch's smile reveals his competitive nature. During a seventh-grade basketball game, Mauch had his two front teeth knocked out. He will not have them replaced until his football tenure is over with. Mauch is a unique specimen and one who will bring tenacity to the trenches for Tampa Bay.

Body Transition

As a 220-pound walk-on tight end at North Dakota State, Mauch morphed into a 300-pound left tackle in Tyler Roehl's run-heavy scheme. As he bulked up, Mauch moved to the offensive line during 2018 spring practices. He underwent a body transformation to maximize his skillset at the collegiate level, fostering growth on the gridiron. Gaining an understanding on what tight ends are looking for in combo blocks and how to adjust accordingly has helped Mauch create a comprehensive lens on the field.

Nine-Man Football

Mauch played nine-man football in high school, setting the Hankinson, North Dakota, school record for both career touchdowns and sacks. At Hankinson High School, Mauch was a four-sport letterman and was not only a three-year starter in nine-man football but a two-time team captain.

Grew Up on a Fourth-Generation Farm

Mauch grew up on a 5,500-acre farm, outside of Mantador in southeast North Dakota. There, he learned the essence of hard work, which has translated into his football career. During his childhood, Mauch would wake up early on the weekends to drive the tractor and daily bailed hay, as well as helped grow soybeans, corn and sugar beets. The multi-faceted Mauch has embraced the word "authenticity."

FCS OL of the Year