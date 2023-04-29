Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Things to Know About Bucs Third Round Pick YaYa Diaby 

Get to know the Bucs’ 82nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2023
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Multi-Faceted Athlete

YaYa Diaby attended North Clayton High School, where he played a multitude of positions including tight end, defensive end and kicker. He led North Clayton to the 4A playoffs during his senior season in 2016, earning All-State and first team All-Region recognition. Diaby lettered in basketball, wrestling (freshman year) and track.

Winding Road

Diaby spent the first two years of his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks with Georgia Military College. Coming out of high school as a no-star recruit due to his size, Diaby worked at the airport until he received the opportunity to work out for Georgia Community College. He earned a scholarship in the 2018 season and went on to accumulate 77 tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks during his two-year career at Georgia Military College. It may have been an unorthodox path to the NFL, but all the more gratifying.

Major

Diaby was a criminal justice major while attending Louisville.

Senior Season Accolades

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end took a significant leap during his senior season and played an integral role behind one of the most imposing fronts in college football. Diaby amassed 14.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks, trailing only Yasir Abdullah for the most on the team, with his sack total ranking second in the ACC. He also collected 37 tackles, four quarterback hurries and two recovered fumbles, earning third team All-ACC recognition. With a rare speed-to-power conversion, Diaby impressed with explosive traits. The leverage-power player with first-step quickness to penetrate gaps is now a Buccaneer.

Speedy 40-Yard Dash

Diaby drew attention from spectators and evaluators in Indianapolis after posting a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Following a standout senior season that saw him finish the year tied for 19th nationally with nine sacks, Diaby's draft stock continued to ascend.

