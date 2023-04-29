Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Select Jose Ramirez With 196th Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Bucs select Eastern Michigan OLB Jose Ramirez with the 196th overall pick

Apr 29, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

DRAFT-SELECTIONS-2023-PEWTER-PK19616x9-Draft-Selection---RD6

With the 196th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Eastern Michigan outside linebacker Jose Ramirez. He played an edge-rushing role in Eastern Michigan's four-man front. In 2022, Ramirez led the FBS in sacks per game (1.0). Last season, Ramirez accumulated 66 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks and two passes defensed. With a relentless mindset, Ramirez will add depth to the Bucs' outside linebacker corps.

