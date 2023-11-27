Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 13 across Power Rankings?

Nov 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM
prwk132023

After 12 weeks of play, where do various media outlets rank Tampa Bay for the upcoming week?

See the full list of power rankings from major networks.

Where does YOUR power rank? If it's out, we'll let you know when, why and for how long, 24/7. Sign up for outage notifications from Tampa Electric at tampaelectric.com/outagenotifications

NFL.com - Eric Edholm

  • Rank: 24
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Ravens, 49ers, Chiefs, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (17), Falcons (19), Panthers (32)

CBSSports.com - Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 24
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Cowboys, Chiefs, 49ers, Dolphins
  • NFC South: Falcons (18), Saints (20), Panthers (32)

The Athletic - Josh Kendall

  • Rank: 22
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Falcons (17), Saints (21), Panthers (32)

* Subscription required.

USA Today - Nate Davis

  • Rank: 23
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, Ravens, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Falcons (20), Saints (24), Panthers (32)

ESPN

  • Rank: 23
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, 49ers, Ravens, Chiefs, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Falcons (20), Saints (21), Panthers (32)

Related Content

news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 12

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 12 across Power Rankings?
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 11 across Power Rankings?
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 10

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 10 across Power Rankings?
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 9 across Power Rankings?
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 8 across Power Rankings?
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 7

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 7 across Power Rankings?
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 6 across Power Rankings?
news

Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 5

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 5 across Power Rankings?
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 4 across Power Rankings?
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 3 across Power Rankings?
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 2 across Power Rankings?
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Colts | Week 12

Top observations from the Buccaneers 27-20 loss to the Colts in Week 12

Updates: Baker Mayfield's Ankle MRI Comes Back Negative

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Rachaad White Hits Century Mark, Continues Torrid Run

Data Crunch: Bucs RB Rachaad White has been among the NFL's most productive backs over the last six weeks, and he notched his second career 100-yard rushing game on Sunday in Indianapolis

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 45-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2023 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

Buccaneers' players, coaches and staff will wear customized cleats and shoes to support causes that hit home on Sunday 

Buccaneers to Host Inaugural "Football for Impact" Game This Sunday 

Team kicks off busy holiday season with various community-focused programs

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 13 across Power Rankings?

Todd Bowles Gives Update on Baker Mayfield, Taking Things One Game at a Time | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs played the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. HC Bowles discussed the health of players coming out of Week 12's matchup, finding a way to win close games and bringing everything together.

Shaq Barrett on His Approach & Route to the NFL | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet are joined by Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Can't Catch Up to Colts, Fall to 4-7

Despite two touchdown catches by Mike Evans and a more robust rushing attack, the Buccaneers couldn't come back after falling behind the Colts by 10 and ended up with a 27-20 loss in Indianapolis

Bucs vs. Colts Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 27-20

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Bucs vs. Colts Week 12 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Baker Mayfield on Decision to Come Back into Game vs. Colts, Mike Evans' Big Day | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. QB Mayfield discussed needing to get in the endzone, WR Mike Evans' 2-TD performance and TE Payne Durham's role in the offense.

What's Next: Bucs Start Divisional Run with Visit from Panthers

Four of the Buccaneers' next six games are against NFC South opponents, beginning with the one-win Carolina Panthers, who will have a new head coach when they come to Raymond James Stadium in Week 13

Breaking Down Bucs' Trip to Indy | Nothing But Bucs

Another tough defeat came Sunday in Indianapolis 27-20 to the Colts. Host T.J. Rives returns with his insight from the sideline at Lucas Oil Stadium. What didn't the Buccaneers do well enough? What must improve moving forward? Hear all the highlights and post-game conversations with QB Baker Mayfield, RB Rachaad White and Coach Todd Bowles. It's all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"

Bucs Brief: November 27, 2023

Listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers latest news brief presented by Team Reporter Casey Phillips.

Todd Bowles' Thoughts on Bucs vs. Colts, Turning Things Around | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. HC Bowles discussed needing to eliminate mistakes, WR Mike Evans being 'a warrior' and only being one game out of first place.

Rapid Reaction: Colts 27, Buccaneers 20

The Buccaneers faltered against the Colts, 27-20 on the road in Week 12

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Colts | Week 12

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Evans Scores Again | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws his second TD of the day to WR Mike Evans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Baker Fires WIDE Open TD to Mike Evans | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Advertising