Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the 2023 campaign

Feb 20, 2024 at 11:47 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

adonai

As the 2023 season officially comes to a close following Super Bowl LIV, and with it the finalization of the 2024 first round draft order, mock drafts have taken over various platforms across the NFL landscape. Here is a compilation of predications from a myriad of outlets on who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could select with the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com, Feb. 20

Pick: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Comments: The Bucs go with the power forward-like receiver to potentially replace Mike Evans, who is ticketed for free agency. If you want to see what Mitchell is capable of, turn on the tape of the College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington.

CBS Sports

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports, Feb. 19

Pick: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Comments: Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach in Tampa Bay, but he still holds a lot of power as a senior adviser to GM Jason Licht. And one QB who he has gushed over is Michael Penix Jr. In this mock, the Buccaneers get the all clear about Penix's medicals and draft the Washington signal-caller to replace Baker Mayfield in 2024.

The Draft Network

Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network, Feb. 18

Pick: SAF Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Comments: Tampa Bay needs additional pop on the back end, and Minnesota's Tyler Nubin has the skill set to make an impact at all three levels. With Antoine Winfield Jr. and Ryan Neal expected to entertain free agency, Nubin would fill an immediate hole while providing an impact as both a downhill defender in the box and a centerfield type of safety in Todd Bowles' scheme.

PFF

Trevor Sikkema, PFF, Feb. 12

Pick: OT Brandon Barton, Duke

Comments: Barton is a Jason Licht type of player with tackle, guard and even center flexibility. He has served as Duke's starting left tackle over the past two seasons, but his NFL home is likely somewhere on the interior. Luckily, that is exactly what Tampa needs. Barton is a tough son of a gun with vice grip-like hand strength and enough experience to realistically start in his rookie season.

Sports Illustrated

Luke Easterling, SI.com, Feb. 15

Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State

Comments: The Bucs are likely to move on from veteran Shaquil Barrett for salary cap reasons, and they declined the fifth-year option on 2021 first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. That leaves Tampa Bay looking for a high-upside edge rusher to pair with rookie sensation YaYa Diaby; Robinson's rare explosiveness would make him the ideal candidate.

