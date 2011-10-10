Tampa Bay Buccaneers

49ers lose wideout Joshua Morgan to broken leg

49ers-Morgan

Oct 10, 2011 at 10:43 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Joshua Morgan will miss significant time with a broken bone in his lower right leg that requires surgery.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Morgan was scheduled for a ``procedure.'' He was injured late in the fourth quarter of San Francisco's 48-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

It's more serious than what I thought after the ballgame yesterday,'' Harbaugh said.Josh is going to be out for an extended time, longer than we anticipated and longer than we hoped - longer than you can afford to have him out. ... I just feel sick for him and for our team. There's nobody you can afford to lose. Especially him, Josh was really playing well.''

Morgan caught a 19-yard pass from backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick on fourth-and-3 and was tackled just short of the goal line - one of his five receptions for 75 yards Sunday for the NFC West leaders.

He grimaced in pain and stayed on the ground for several minutes as teammates gathered around in support. Fans at Candlestick Park chanted ``Morgan! Morgan!'' before he was carried off by Vernon Davis and trainers and then carted to the locker room.

San Francisco is already without receiver Braylon Edwards, recovering from surgery on his right knee. Harbaugh hopes to have him back Oct. 30 against Cleveland following the bye week.

``That's a good possibility,'' he said.

Harbaugh isn't counting out Morgan returning late this season or for a potential playoff game.

That's a hope. We'll have a better idea after today, tomorrow and see where we're at to assess the situation,'' he said.Josh was really coming into his own, catching his stride. I feel bad for him, feel bad for us. That's a tough loss for us.''

The 26-year-old Morgan, a fourth-year pro out of Virginia Tech, has 15 catches for 220 yards and one touchdown for the 49ers (4-1). As tough as it was to see Morgan go down, Harbaugh didn't regret his decision to go for it on the play with a big lead.

For now, Harbaugh will move forward with Ted Ginn Jr., Michael Crabtree and Kyle Williams in the receiving corps along with someone brought up from the practice squad in the next day or so. San Francisco plays at Detroit on Sunday.

Tight end Delanie Walker likely will stay in his regular position but also could become an option. Walker had a touchdown catch in the rout of the Bucs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers' Offseason Program Begins April 11

Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers will kick off their 2022 voluntary offseason workout program on Monday, April 11, hold 10 OTAs in May and June and conclude with a mandatory mini-camp from June 7-9
news

Todd Bowles: I'll Do Things My Way

New Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles has learned a great deal from Bruce Arians, and also from his own stint with the New York Jets, and the most important lesson is that he has to be himself
news

Succession Plan Was Long-Time Dream for Bruce Arians

After Tom Brady elected to return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians realized it was the perfect time to hand over the reins and put his successor, Todd Bowles, in a position to succeed
news

Bruce Arians to Be Inducted into Ring of Honor

Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer surprised outgoing Head Coach Bruce Arians during Thursday's press conference with the news that Arians would be going into the team's Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium this season
Advertising