5 Takeaways from OTAs, June 2nd

3. Luke Stocker appears to be the starting fullback… for now.

When the Bucs' offense came out for seven-on-sevens at the start of practice, they did so with Stocker playing fullback. Tampa Bay is without their fullback from a year ago, Jorvorskie Lane, who was lost during free agency. Rookie Danny Vitale is expected to compete for the fullback job, but it appears it belongs to Stocker for the time being.

4. The defense dominated the day.

Thursday's practice was highlighted by several impressive plays by the defense, including a handful of interceptions. Adjei-Barimah, Daryl Smith, Bradley McDougald and Isaiah Johnson all recorded interceptions before practice was over.