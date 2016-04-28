5 Things to Know About Vernon Hargreaves

1. Tampa was an ideal landing spot.
Hargreaves has lived in a few different places, but Tampa is home for him. Throughout the draft process, Hargreaves was outspoken about his desire to play in the Bay Area, stating that his mom lived "just up the road." He went as far as wearing cleats that said "Tampa" along the sides during the NFL Scouting Combine and during his Pro Day workout.
2. Football in his blood.
Hargreaves isn't the first member of his family to make a living in football. His dad has coached several Division I college programs, including stops at Miami, Connecticut, South Florida and, most recently, Arkansas.
- He grew up around legends.**
Hargreaves was young when his dad was a coach at Miami, spending his childhood around a national championship team littered with NFL talent. Hargreaves has spoken about his experience growing up around Hurricane legends like Sean Taylor and Ed Reed, stating that Taylor is his favorite player of all-time.
4. He models his game after a current Buccaneer.
While Hargreaves' favorite player is Taylor, he said he models his game after current Buccaneer Brent Grimes. Both Hargreaves and Grimes are smaller cornerbacks at 5-foot-10 and both players pride themselves in their ability to make plays on the football.
5. He has been playing at a high level for years.
Coming out of high school, Hargreaves was the No. 1 cornerback in the country, according to Rivals.com. He was considered the second-best player at any position in his graduating class.