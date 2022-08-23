Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Diversified Role, Bucs Reach 80-Player Roster Limit & More | Brianna's Blitz

Antoine Winfield Jr. Embraces Versatile Duties

Antoine Winfield Jr. has become the Swiss army knife of the Buccaneers' defense. He is cross training at both nickel and free safety. Winfield Jr. possesses the ability to line up in the slot and cover, blitz and walk up to set the edge versus the run. With a high football IQ and cerebral approach to the game, Winfield's role has expanded in 2022 to maximize all facets of his unique skillset. Additionally, Logan Ryan has experience playing both safety and slot corner over the previous few seasons.

"That nickel position is a nuance position," Ryan assessed. "It's not a position you learn in college too well and you need to have a good one in the NFL. Me and him [Winfield Jr.] have both taken reps there [slot corner]. Physically, he is stout and is a strong tackler. He is a strong blitzer…I feel like as much as I'm trying to teach him the nickel stuff that I have learned over the years, he is trying to teach me the center field [free safety] stuff, because I have only been doing that for a couple of years. We are relying on each other a lot. The goal is to push ourselves in practice at both positions to give Todd [Bowles] more versatility in the game…It is tough mentally to learn the game from two sides."