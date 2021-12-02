Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Statement on Antonio Brown & Mike Edwards Suspension

Dec 02, 2021 at 04:15 PM
NFL and NFLPA Joint Statement:
"The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority. The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic. The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Statement:
"We appreciate the League's timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established. We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols."

