Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bengals reach deals with 2 fifth-round draft picks

Bengals-Signings

May 10, 2012 at 01:16 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals have signed a pair of fifth-round choices from last month's draft.

The club announced on Thursday that cornerback Shaun Prater and safety George Iloka had come to terms.

Prater, a 5-foot-10, 190-pounder out of Iowa, was the 156th overall selection. He played in 48 games with 35 starts over four seasons for the Hawkeyes, totaling 171 tackles and seven interceptions. He averaged 24.7 yards on interception returns, bringing back two for touchdowns.

The 6-4, 225-pound Iloka, the 167th pick in the draft, played in 53 games with 45 starts over four seasons for Boise State. He finished his college career with 232 tackles and seven interceptions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Lions, Divisional Round 2023-2024

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a win-or-go-home matchup on Sunday … Key stats, lineup notes and more
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Lions in the Divisional Round 

The Buccaneers will head to Motown to take on the Lions in the Divisional Round of playoffs. Here are five players to watch
news

Bucs Elevate Silas Dzansi, Patrick Laird for Divisional Game

T Silas Dzansi and RB Patrick Laird are eligible to play in the Bucs' Divisional round matchup with the Lions in Detroit after being activated from the practice squad on Saturday
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action

Listen to the Game 🎧 (Everyone on Desktop, Local on Mobile)

*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.

**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Detroit Lions

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their NFC Divisional Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoff game against the Detroit Lions.

Photos: Bucs Depart for Detroit Lions

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for the Divisional Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs in Detroit.

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Lions, Divisional Round 2023-2024

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a win-or-go-home matchup on Sunday … Key stats, lineup notes and more

Bucs vs. Lions | Divisional Round Game Trailer

After defeating the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Detroit as they look to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship game.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Lions in the Divisional Round 

The Buccaneers will head to Motown to take on the Lions in the Divisional Round of playoffs. Here are five players to watch

Bucs Elevate Silas Dzansi, Patrick Laird for Divisional Game

T Silas Dzansi and RB Patrick Laird are eligible to play in the Bucs' Divisional round matchup with the Lions in Detroit after being activated from the practice squad on Saturday

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 19: Three Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up vs. the Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was mic'd up for the Wild Card Round showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hear from the starting quarterback as he leads the Bucs to the Divisional Round during their dominant 32-9 win.

Round 2 | Bucs vs. Lions Divisional Round Showdown

Time for round 2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Detroit Lions in the 2023-2024 NFC Divisional Round at 3:00pm EST on Sunday, January 21.

Buccaneers-Lions: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Divisional Round Week

For the divisional round, the Bucs' redemption tour rolls into Detroit, where they will face a deep group of offensive weapons, an extremely fired-up crowd and another stiff test for the edges of the O-Line

Todd Bowles on Keys to Be Successful at Ford Field | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Divisional Round practice. HC Bowles discussed the health of players heading into Detroit and how important it is to manage yards-after-catch.

Shaq Barrett, Chase Edmonds Trending in Right Direction for Sunday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Bucs Brotherly Shove Eagles Out of Playoffs | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round matchup where the Bucs sent the Eagles packing in electric fashion.

Photos from Bucs Divisional Round Practice - January 19

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Divisional Round practice on 01/19/2024

Bucs Ready to Replicate 'Masterful' Performance in Divisional Round | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into the Wild Card win against the Eagles, potential matchups vs. Detroit in the Divisional Round and how to move on to the NFC Conference Championship.

Baker Mayfield: 'Not Satisfied', Ready to Invade Motor City | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Divisional Round practice. QB Mayfield discussed being happy with the win but having 'bigger goals', trusting in the scheme and the team's mindset ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions.

How Do the 2023 Buccaneers Compare? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Baker Mayfield's future, potentially good matchups in the Detroit game, similar teams from the Bucs' past and more

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 18: Godwin, Diaby Upgrade to Limited Status 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup 
Advertising