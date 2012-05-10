Bengals reach deals with 2 fifth-round draft picks

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals have signed a pair of fifth-round choices from last month's draft.
The club announced on Thursday that cornerback Shaun Prater and safety George Iloka had come to terms.
Prater, a 5-foot-10, 190-pounder out of Iowa, was the 156th overall selection. He played in 48 games with 35 starts over four seasons for the Hawkeyes, totaling 171 tackles and seven interceptions. He averaged 24.7 yards on interception returns, bringing back two for touchdowns.
The 6-4, 225-pound Iloka, the 167th pick in the draft, played in 53 games with 45 starts over four seasons for Boise State. He finished his college career with 232 tackles and seven interceptions.