Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Black Promoted as Crowder Hits I.R.

On Friday, the Bucs promoted rookie S Ahmad Black from the practice squad to the active roster, meaning the former Gator could see his first regular-season NFL action this Sunday in Jacksonville

Dec 09, 2011 at 02:40 AM
Black12_09_11_1_t.jpg


The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted rookie safety Ahmad Black from the practice squad on Friday, making Black the seventh member of the team's 2011 draft class to make the active roster this season.

Black took the spot on the 53-man roster opened when defensive end Tim Crowder was placed on injured reserve.  Crowder, who started nine games in 2010, appeared in 10 of the Buccaneers' first 12 games this season but left last Sunday's contest against Carolina early after suffering a head injury.  The move to injured reserve ends his fifth NFL season four games early.

The Buccaneers drafted Black in the fifth round this past April, making him the 151st selection overall.  The former University of Florida standout now joins fellow 2011 draftees Adrian Clayborn, Da'Quan Bowers, Mason Foster, Luke Stocker and Anthony Gaitor on the active roster.  Sixth-round pick Allen Bradford also made the team out of training camp but was released on October 13 and is now on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad.  Only seventh-round tight end Daniel Hardy, who recently signed to the New Orleans Saints' practice squad, has not been on the active roster this season.

Black, a Lakeland native and lifelong Buccaneers fan,

At Florida, Black emerged as one of the Gators' biggest defensive playmakers.  In 48 games and 39 starts he racked up 244 tackles, 13 interceptions, 14 tackles for loss, 15 passes defensed, two sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.  As a senior, he was named to the AP All-America second team.

Black originally joined the Gators as a cornerback and saw reserve action in that role as a freshman, but his career really took off when he was switched to strong safety before his sophomore campaign.  Over the next three years he would start 39 of a possible 41 games and increase his tackle and tackle-for-loss totals every year.  He exploded on the scene with seven interceptions in 2008, tying for fourth in the nation in that category.

As a senior, Black put together his finest season, starting all 13 games and recording 108 tackles, five interceptions, one sack, 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.  He saved his absolute best for last, leading the Gators to a 37-24 victory over Penn State in the 2011 Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.  Black intercepted two passes on the day, returning one of them 80 yards for the game-clinching touchdown with a 1:11 left in the game.  He was named the MVP of that game, which was played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Buccaneers.

An ankle injury suffered in the 2011 preseason opener kept Black out for most of the preseason, and he was waived during the final roster cutdown on September 4.  Black was signed back to the practice squad the next day and has remained on that crew the entire season until his promotion on Friday.

Crowder served as part of the team's defensive end rotation in 2011, playing in 10 games and contributing 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and six quarterback pressures.  His five-year career totals, which include two seasons in Denver and three with the Bucs, include 126 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Release Punter Bradley Pinion

With the punting baton likely passing to fourth-round draft pick Jake Camarda, the Buccaneers have released veteran punter Bradley Pinion after three seasons with the team

news

Punter Jake Camarda Signs Rookie Deal

Tampa Bay now has six of its eight 2022 draft picks under contract after fourth-round selection Jake Camarda inked his four-year rookie deal on Thursday

news

Second-Rounder Luke Goedeke Inks Rookie Deal

The Buccaneers have signed guard Luke Goedeke, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, to his first NFL contract and now have only three remaining unsigned rookies

news

Bucs Sign Akiem Hicks to Fortify Defensive Front

The Buccaneers addressed a key depth concern on Tuesday, signing former Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to join a rotation up front that includes Vita Vea, Will Gholston and rookie Logan Hall

news

Three Tryout Players Earn Contracts with Buccaneers

Coastal Carolina WR Kameron Brown, James Madison defensive lineman Mike Greene and Yale tight end JJ Howland all turned weekend tryouts during rookie mini-camp into spots on the Bucs' 90-man offseason roster

news

Bucs Add 13 More Rookies from Undrafted Ranks

Tampa Bay filled out its offseason roster by signing 13 players who went undrafted last week, including a trio of prolific receivers led by Western Kentucky's Jerreth Sterns, the nation's leading pass-catcher in 2021

news

Bucs Sign Half of 2022 Draft Class

RB Rachaad White, CB Zyon McCollum, TE Ko Kieft and OLB Andre Anthony all inked their rookie NFL contracts on Thursday, the first day the team's 2022 draft picks officially reported to team headquarters

news

Bucs Pick Up Fifth-Year Option on Devin White's Contract

The Buccaneers have unsurprisingly exercised the fifth-year option on 2019 first-round pick Devin White, who earned a Pro Bowl invitation last year and was a second-team AP All-Pro in 2020

news

Bucs Add Former USF DL Deadrin Senat

After four seasons in Atlanta, former Bulls standout Deadrin Senat is returning to his home state, signing with the Buccaneers on Friday and adding depth to the team's defensive front

news

Bucs Re-Sign Patrick O'Connor

The Buccaneers have retained their most active special teams player, signing fourth-year DL Patrick O'Connor to a new contract on Wednesday

news

Giovani Bernard Re-Signs with Bucs

RB Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the last decade, is returning for a second season with the Buccaneers

news

Bucs Bring Keanu Neal Back to Original Division and Position

The Buccaneers have signed former Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who is moving back to that position after playing linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

Advertising