Top 100 Initial Release, Successful Jocks Event & More | Brianna's Blitz

Rookie Tight End Ko Kieft Takes Strides

Ko Kieft, the Buccaneers' sixth-round draft pick, has taken strides throughout camp. At Minnesota, Kieft was a blocking specialist, a mauler at the line of scrimmage in a run-oriented offensive attack. In college, he showcased his second level blocking ability in space. On Saturday against the Miami Dolphins donning a Buccaneers' jersey, Kieft lived up to the hype. He lined up at fullback to clear the way for running back Rachaad White on a wide zone run. White cut to the outside and Kieft drove Porter Gustin back five yards and pancaked the man to the ground. No. 41 effortlessly extended the block and made the Miami defender look like a rag doll. "Ko can play on the ball, and he can play off the ball - that's the beauty of it," Head Coach Todd Bowles described. "He can play the 'Y,' he can play the 'F,' and he can play the 'U,' so we are going to try to use him all over. He is a good blocker; we understand that and that's why we got him. Not necessarily just the fullback position but he allows us to get in different formations and do different things." No. 41 will be one to watch throughout the remaining preseason games.