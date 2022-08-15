Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top 100 Initial Release, Successful Jocks Event & More | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of notable takeaways from the previous week featuring NFL Network’s unveiling of players 100-51 in the annual Top 100 list and the Successful Jocks’ Charity Event 

Aug 15, 2022 at 06:24 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bri's Blitz August 15

Four Buccaneers Featured in Initial Top 100 Release

On Sunday night as part of the gradual release of NFL Network's annual Top 100 list, players ranked 100 through 51 were announced. Four Buccaneers fell among the distinguished compilation, including Shaq Barrett (86), Antoine Winfield Jr. (75), Devin White (64) and Mike Evans (53). Barrett, Winfield Jr., and White are tone-setters in the Buccaneers' defense – garnering praise on the prestigious list. Evans, a cornerstone in Tampa Bay's offense who not only has achieved longevity in the league, but consistency as well, earned a spot among the league's hierarchy. Numbers 50-31 will be released on Sunday, August 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Successful Jocks Charity Event

On Sunday, Sean Murphy-Bunting and his mother, Kim Murphy hosted a charity event at Neiman Marcus Tampa Bay. 'Stepping into a New Season,' an evening of fashion, football, and fun benefited nonprofit, Successful Jocks. All proceeds from the event including general admission and money raised from the celebrity shoe auction went towards enriching the lives of student athletes in the metroplex. Murphy-Bunting's teammates Mike Edwards, Jamel Dean, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Cyril Grayson Jr. and Breshad Perriman came out to show support and participated in the evening's festivities.

Rookie Tight End Ko Kieft Takes Strides

Ko Kieft, the Buccaneers' sixth-round draft pick, has taken strides throughout camp. At Minnesota, Kieft was a blocking specialist, a mauler at the line of scrimmage in a run-oriented offensive attack. In college, he showcased his second level blocking ability in space. On Saturday against the Miami Dolphins donning a Buccaneers' jersey, Kieft lived up to the hype. He lined up at fullback to clear the way for running back Rachaad White on a wide zone run. White cut to the outside and Kieft drove Porter Gustin back five yards and pancaked the man to the ground. No. 41 effortlessly extended the block and made the Miami defender look like a rag doll. "Ko can play on the ball, and he can play off the ball - that's the beauty of it," Head Coach Todd Bowles described. "He can play the 'Y,' he can play the 'F,' and he can play the 'U,' so we are going to try to use him all over. He is a good blocker; we understand that and that's why we got him. Not necessarily just the fullback position but he allows us to get in different formations and do different things." No. 41 will be one to watch throughout the remaining preseason games.

Upcoming Joint Practice with the Titans

The Buccaneers will hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans in two joint practices this week on August 17 and 18, prior to their preseason clash in Week 2. The couple of joint practices will increase the spice level to what can become a monotonous occurrence during training camp. As the Bucs face new schemes from an unfamiliar foe, the competition heats up and optimizes growth prior to the start of the regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 20.

