Bucs-Broncos Inactives | Chris Godwin Returns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be able to run their three-receiver sets with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, just as they intended when the 2020 season was starting. Evans was limited somewhat by a hamstring injury in Week One, Chris Godwin missed the Week Two game against Carolina while in the concussion protocol and Scotty Miller was on this week's injury report with hip and groin ailments. All three practiced fully at the end of the week and are cleared to play against the Broncos.
The one wideout who is not available for Sundays' game is Justin Watson, who is out with a shoulder injury. Rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson is active for the first time in 2020, as is undrafted rookie cornerback Parnell Motley.
The Buccaneers and Denver Broncos named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 2:25 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week Three contest at Empower Field. After increasing their game day roster to 54 players with the practice squad elevation of running back Kenjon Barner, the Bucs named six players inactive to get down to 48 active players for the game. The Broncos elevated two players from their practice squad on Saturday and thus had to name seven inactives on Sunday to get to 48 players.
Starting left tackle Donovan Smith and starting outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were also on the injury report this week with knee issues but both will be in the lineup on Sunday.
The Broncos' list of injuries is a bit longer. Denver ruled out starting quarterback Drew Lock on Friday due to an injury to his throwing shoulder, which elevates Jeff Driskel to the starting lineup. Cornerback Davontae Harris is also out with a hamstring ailment while running back Phillip Lindsay is doubtful and will likely miss his second straight game with a foot injury. The Broncos also placed four players on injured reserve during the week: wide receiver Courtland Sutton, linebacker Mark Barron and defensive ends Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker. The one bit of good news for Denver is that rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy, who was designated as questionable on Friday's injury report, has been cleared to play.
BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
- DL Khalil Davis
- OLB Cam Gill
- QB Ryan Griffin
- G Aaron Stinnie
- RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
- WR Justin Watson
Watson is out due to injury.
BRONCOS INACTIVES
- QB Blake Bortles
- CB Davontae Harris
- RB Phillip Lindsay
- QB Drew Lock
- G Netane Muti
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam
- TE Nick Vannett
Harris, Lindsay and Lock are out due to injury.
