Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs-Broncos Inactives | Chris Godwin Returns

The Buccaneers had three receivers on their Week Three injury report but only Justin Watson is unable to play Sunday, with Chris Godwin returning after missing one game due to a concussion

Sep 27, 2020 at 10:51 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Inactive Report 2020 graphic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be able to run their three-receiver sets with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, just as they intended when the 2020 season was starting. Evans was limited somewhat by a hamstring injury in Week One, Chris Godwin missed the Week Two game against Carolina while in the concussion protocol and Scotty Miller was on this week's injury report with hip and groin ailments. All three practiced fully at the end of the week and are cleared to play against the Broncos.

The one wideout who is not available for Sundays' game is Justin Watson, who is out with a shoulder injury. Rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson is active for the first time in 2020, as is undrafted rookie cornerback Parnell Motley.

The Buccaneers and Denver Broncos named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 2:25 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week Three contest at Empower Field. After increasing their game day roster to 54 players with the practice squad elevation of running back Kenjon Barner, the Bucs named six players inactive to get down to 48 active players for the game. The Broncos elevated two players from their practice squad on Saturday and thus had to name seven inactives on Sunday to get to 48 players.

Starting left tackle Donovan Smith and starting outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were also on the injury report this week with knee issues but both will be in the lineup on Sunday.

The Broncos' list of injuries is a bit longer. Denver ruled out starting quarterback Drew Lock on Friday due to an injury to his throwing shoulder, which elevates Jeff Driskel to the starting lineup. Cornerback Davontae Harris is also out with a hamstring ailment while running back Phillip Lindsay is doubtful and will likely miss his second straight game with a foot injury. The Broncos also placed four players on injured reserve during the week: wide receiver Courtland Sutton, linebacker Mark Barron and defensive ends Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker. The one bit of good news for Denver is that rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy, who was designated as questionable on Friday's injury report, has been cleared to play.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL Khalil Davis
  • OLB Cam Gill
  • QB Ryan Griffin
  • G Aaron Stinnie
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
  • WR Justin Watson

Watson is out due to injury.

BRONCOS INACTIVES

  • QB Blake Bortles
  • CB Davontae Harris
  • RB Phillip Lindsay
  • QB Drew Lock
  • G Netane Muti
  • TE Albert Okwuegbunam
  • TE Nick Vannett

Harris, Lindsay and Lock are out due to injury.

View the Bucs Roster in Photos

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as it currently stands.

S Andrew Adams
1 / 54

S Andrew Adams

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Kenjon Barner
2 / 54

RB Kenjon Barner

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Shaquil Barrett
3 / 54

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Quinton Bell
4 / 54

OLB Quinton Bell

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady
5 / 54

QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cameron Brate
6 / 54

TE Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Alex Cappa
7 / 54

G Alex Cappa

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Jack Cichy
8 / 54

ILB Jack Cichy

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Lavonte David
9 / 54

ILB Lavonte David

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis
10 / 54

CB Carlton Davis

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Khalil Davis
11 / 54

DL Khalil Davis

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Jamel Dean
12 / 54

CB Jamel Dean

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Mike Edwards
13 / 54

S Mike Edwards

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans
14 / 54

WR Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Leonard Fournette
15 / 54

RB Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Blaine Gabbert
16 / 54

QB Blaine Gabbert

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL William Gholston
17 / 54

DL William Gholston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Cam Gill
18 / 54

OLB Cam Gill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin
19 / 54

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Griffin
20 / 54

QB Ryan Griffin

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Rob Gronkowski
21 / 54

TE Rob Gronkowski

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Joe Haeg
22 / 54

T Joe Haeg

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE O.J. Howard
23 / 54

TE O.J. Howard

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Tanner Hudson
24 / 54

TE Tanner Hudson

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Ryan Jensen
25 / 54

C Ryan Jensen

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Tyler Johnson
26 / 54

WR Tyler Johnson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ronald Jones II
27 / 54

RB Ronald Jones II

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Ali Marpet
28 / 54

G Ali Marpet

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB LeSean McCoy
29 / 54

RB LeSean McCoy

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Jaydon Mickens
30 / 54

WR Jaydon Mickens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Scotty Miller
31 / 54

WR Scotty Miller

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Kevin Minter
32 / 54

ILB Kevin Minter

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Parnell Motley
33 / 54

CB Parnell Motley

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
34 / 54

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson
35 / 54

OLB Anthony Nelson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
36 / 54

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Patrick O'Connor
37 / 54

DL Patrick O'Connor

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul #90
38 / 54

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul #90

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Bradley Pinion
39 / 54

P Bradley Pinion

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C A.Q. Shipley
40 / 54

C A.Q. Shipley

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Donovan Smith
41 / 54

OT Donovan Smith

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Ryan Smith
42 / 54

CB Ryan Smith

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Aaron Stinnie
43 / 54

G Aaron Stinnie

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Ryan Succop
44 / 54

K Ryan Succop

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Ndamukong Suh
45 / 54

DT Ndamukong Suh

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LS Zach Triner
46 / 54

LS Zach Triner

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
47 / 54

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Vita Vea
48 / 54

DT Vita Vea

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Justin Watson
49 / 54

WR Justin Watson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Josh Wells
50 / 54

OT Josh Wells

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Devin White
51 / 54

ILB Devin White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Jordan Whitehead
52 / 54

S Jordan Whitehead

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
53 / 54

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Tristan Wirfs
54 / 54

T Tristan Wirfs

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Chris Godwin Ruled Out
news

Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Chris Godwin Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without WR Chris Godwin in their Week Two matchup with Carolina, while the Panthers will play without stout defensive tackle Kawann Short
Bucs-Falcons Inactives: More Newcomers Active
news

Bucs-Falcons Inactives: More Newcomers Active

QB Jameis Winston and T Donovan Smith, both questionable on Friday's injury report, have been cleared to play Sunday and they'll be joined by the recently-promoted John Franklin and Jaydon Mickens
Bucs-Texans Inactives: Donovan Smith Returns
news

Bucs-Texans Inactives: Donovan Smith Returns

Donovan Smith's starts streak ended at 77 last week but his inactive streak will end at one as he is back in action on Jameis Winston's blind side in Week 16
Bucs-Lions Inactives: Donovan Smith's Streak Ends
news

Bucs-Lions Inactives: Donovan Smith's Streak Ends

After starting the first 77 games of his career, left tackle Donovan Smith will sit out Sunday's contest due to ankle and knee injuries, putting Josh Wells in that critical position on Jameis Winston's blind side
Bucs-Colts Inactives: Jamel Dean Cleared
news

Bucs-Colts Inactives: Jamel Dean Cleared

Rookie CB Jamel Dean will suit up on Sunday despite a shoulder injury suffered in Week 13 but G Alex Cappa is out, with Earl Watford filling in at right guard
Bucs-Jaguars Inactives: Nassib, Pierre-Paul Good to Go
news

Bucs-Jaguars Inactives: Nassib, Pierre-Paul Good to Go

The Buccaneers' outside linebacking corps will be close to full strength with Carl Nassib and Jason Pierre-Paul cleared to play despite missing practice time during the week
Bucs-Falcons Inactives: Carl Nassib Makes His Return
news

Bucs-Falcons Inactives: Carl Nassib Makes His Return

The Buccaneers' edge-rush rotation will regain some depth in Week 12 as OLB Carl Nassib is back after missing most of three games with a groin injury
Quarterback Tom Brady
news

Bucs-Saints Inactives: Carlton Davis Returns to Action

Tampa Bay's defense will get starting CB Carlton Davis back after a two-game absence, but the visiting Saints will be without their top corner, Marshon Lattimore
Quarterback Tom Brady
news

Bucs-Cardinals Inactives: Howard and Brate Set to Start

O.J. Howard returns to the Bucs' offense after missing two games and he'll be joined by Cam Brate, who had been limited by a ribs injury…Tampa Bay will not have OLBs Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson
Quarterback Tom Brady
news

Bucs-Seahawks Inactives: Alex Cappa Returns

The Buccaneers' original offensive line is intact again as RG Alex Cappa has returned from a forearm fracture and RT Demar Dotson is active despite his hamstring ailment
Quarterback Tom Brady
news

Bucs-Titans Inactives: Jason Pierre-Paul Will Play

Pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul was activated from the NFI list on Saturday and he'll be back in action on Sunday as one of the Bucs' 46 active players in Tennessee

Advertising