Bucs-Broncos Inactives | Chris Godwin Returns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be able to run their three-receiver sets with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, just as they intended when the 2020 season was starting. Evans was limited somewhat by a hamstring injury in Week One, Chris Godwin missed the Week Two game against Carolina while in the concussion protocol and Scotty Miller was on this week's injury report with hip and groin ailments. All three practiced fully at the end of the week and are cleared to play against the Broncos.

The one wideout who is not available for Sundays' game is Justin Watson, who is out with a shoulder injury. Rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson is active for the first time in 2020, as is undrafted rookie cornerback Parnell Motley.

The Buccaneers and Denver Broncos named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 2:25 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week Three contest at Empower Field. After increasing their game day roster to 54 players with the practice squad elevation of running back Kenjon Barner, the Bucs named six players inactive to get down to 48 active players for the game. The Broncos elevated two players from their practice squad on Saturday and thus had to name seven inactives on Sunday to get to 48 players.

Starting left tackle Donovan Smith and starting outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were also on the injury report this week with knee issues but both will be in the lineup on Sunday.