Bruce Arians: Chris Godwin Deserved the Ball Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians has been raving about the rugged blocking of wide receiver Chris Godwin all season. But Arians doesn't want to just heap praise on his third-year wideout; he wants to heap passes on him.

Godwin had a career day in the Buccaneers' bracing 55-40 win over the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday, catching 12 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. His catch and yardage totals were personal best and he tied his own single-game touchdowns mark. All 12 of Godwin's catches resulted in first downs.

And yet it's a good bet that the thing Arians enjoyed most about Godwin's performance when he reviewed tape of the game was a lead block the receiver threw on Ronald Jones' five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Godwin was critical to that drive, too, catching two third-down passes to keep the chains moving, the second of which got the ball to the Rams' 12-yard line, two plays before the score.

On the touchdown run, Godwin went in motion to the right and stopped just behind the outside shoulder of tight end O.J. Howard. Howard turned outside linebacker Samson Ebukam out to the right at the snap, creating a lane for Jones over left tackle. Godwin shot through that lane first and then Jones, taking a handoff out of the shotgun, raced through behind him. Godwin met cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman at the three and stood him up, also forcing cornerback Aqib Talib to go around those two. Jones cut to the left of Robey-Coleman, who tried to wrap him up but couldn't because he was on his heels, all his momentum robbed by Godwin. Jones barreled through Robey-Coleman easily for the score.

Plays like that make Arians want to reward Godwin with the football.

"That's the thing – when you're running the ball and you're blocking like he does, there are a lot of opportunities around the middle of the field to make big plays – and outside," said the coach. "Again, it goes back to our philosophy – mine, personally – if you're willing to do it, I'm willing to get you the ball."

Arians has worked with great blocking receivers before, particularly Hines Ward in Pittsburgh and Larry Fitzgerald in Arizona. Both of those players were (and are) always willing to do whatever it took for the offense to succeed, even if it didn't show up on their own stat lines. That wasn't a problem, though, because plenty of numbers did show up for Ward and Fitzgerald, and the same is becoming true for Godwin, as well. He currently ranks third in the NFL in both catches and receiving yards and is tied for first in touchdowns.

"Chris – that's his role," said Arians. "That's why I love when a guy has the breakout games of [12] catches or whatever for 170 yards, because he's doing all that grimy work. You throw him screen passes in the red zone, not just because they're good at it [but] because they deserve it. He blocked Clay Matthews better than our tight ends did a couple of times."