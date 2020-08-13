Bruce Arians Named 2020 Champion for Equality by Women's Sports Foundation

Head Coach Bruce Arians has been oft lauded for his diversity efforts within the game of football. It's a generic statement for the man that has put together perhaps the least generic coaching staff in the NFL. Not only does Arians' staff in Tampa Bay stand alone in being the only team with all Black coordinators, it is also the only staff in the league with multiple full-time female coaches. And now, Arians is receiving recognition from the Women's Sports Foundation as the 2020 Champion for Equality.

"Since taking the helm in Tampa Bay in January 2019, Arians has assembled the most gender diverse coaching staff in the NFL," announced the Women's Sports Foundation. "He has hired two female coaches as full-time assistants — a first within the league — and this offseason, the Buccaneers have added to their front office talent with the addition of Jacqueline Davidson as the team's director of football research. Indicative of his belief in equal opportunity, the two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year has spent his career working for gender inclusivity in what is historically known to be a male-dominated sport."

The award will be presented during the 2020 Annual Salute to Women in Sports online broadcast, airing on Yahoo Sports, and will be presented to Arians by none other than WSF Founder Billie Jean King.