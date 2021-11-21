Buccaneers O-Line Provides Boost for Tampa Bay Community in 15th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line

To kick off the event, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Social Justice Fund presented a matching grant of $44,000 to the nonprofit organization Feeding Tampa Bay. This is the team's fourth consecutive year collaborating with Feeding Tampa Bay for the holiday initiative. The matching donation will be mobilized through school pantries, mobile pantries and with Feeding Tampa Bay's more than 550 agency pantries to help provide meals to community members in need this holiday season.

Left guard Ali Marpet has been the ringleader of the effort year after year and has been involved since being drafted by the Bucs in 2015. Both him and Smith, also a 2015 draft pick of Tampa Bay, sit on the board for the team's Social Justice Initiative, which was launched in 2018 with a $1,000,000 Social Justice Fund commitment by the Glazer family. Directed by Buccaneers players, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative was created to break down barriers to racial and social equality by focusing on youth empowerment, police relations, criminal justice reform and workforce development. The initiative supports year-round player efforts dedicated to achieving social justice through purposeful dialogue and impactful programs that effect meaningful, positive change in the community.

The initiative touches many of the Bucs' community efforts and will be especially active this holiday season. So even when players can't be present at some of these events, their impact will still be felt, which the guys appreciate.