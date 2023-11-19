Buccaneers-49ers Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns to the Lineup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have both starting cornerbacks on the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, as Carlton Davis is returning from a one-game absence due to a toe injury. However, the secondary will be without starting safety Ryan Neal, who is out due to a thumb injury. Versatile defensive back Dee Delaney is expected to start in his place.

The Buccaneers had a potential question mark arise on Sunday morning, as the team reported that defensive lineman Vita Vea is dealing with an illness. However, Vea is active and expected to play.

In addition, to Davis, the Buccaneers listed three other players as questionable on Friday's injury report: guard Matt Feiler (knee), defensive back Josh Hayes (concussion) and linebacker Devin White (foot). Hayes and White have been cleared to play but Feiler will be on the inactive list for a fourth straight game. Aaron Stinnie will continue starting at left guard.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs will take advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule again on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and 49ers submitted their list of inactives at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 11 game at Levi's Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated cornerback Richard LeCounte from the practice squad on Saturday, which meant they had to name six players inactive.

The 49ers' inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

G Matt Feiler

OLB Cam Gill

S Ryan Neal

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

TE David Wells

QB John Wolford

Neal is out due to injury. Wolford is the inactive third quarterback and would be eligible to play in the game if both Mayfield and Trask are injured or disqualified.

49ERS INACTIVES

QB Brandon Allen

G Aaron Banks

DT Kalia Davis

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

ILB Jalen Graham

TE Brayden Willis