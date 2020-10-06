Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 6: Howard Moves to IR

Tight end O.J. Howard was officially moved to Injured Reserve with an Achilles injury on Tuesday morning and the Bucs are still banged up in the week’s second injury report.

Oct 06, 2020 at 06:23 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

The injury report remains largely unchanged for the Buccaneers after their second walk-through practice of the short week. They'll take on the Bears in Chicago in just two short days for Thursday Night Football and as of Tuesday's report, held seven players out of practice while moving tight end O.J. Howard to IR.

There was good news on the defensive line as Will Gholston practiced fully on Tuesday. He had two quarterback hits in this past Sunday's game and is instrumental in helping to stop the run. On offense, nearly every starting skill player sat out as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Justin Watson, LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette remained sidelined. Head Coach Bruce Arians mentioned Tuesday that there is a possibility the Bucs would go into Chicago with just two available running backs. Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich said if that's the case, they'll figure it out and they have trust in both Ronald Jones and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

The Bears' injury report remained unchanged.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Did Not Participate

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate

DL William Gholston (neck) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation

TE O.J. Howard (Achilles) – Injured Reserve

RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) – Did Not Participate

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Justin Watson (chest) – Did Not Participate

Bears

S Deon Bush (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

DT Akiem Hicks (hand/ankle/shoulder) – Full Participation

OLB Khalil Mack (knee) – Limited Participation

T Bobby Massie (thigh) – Full Participation

S Sherrick McManis (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) – Full Participation

ILB Josh Woods (thumb) – Full Participation

*Bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 5: Bucs Sit Seven

The Buccaneers won their Week Four matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers but it came at a cost on a short week as they get ready to play the Bears in Chicago on Thursday Night Football.
news

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 2: Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette Out

The Buccaneers ruled out two key pieces of their offense while the Chargers ruled out four with another four designated as questionable.
news

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 1: Skill Players Sit Out Second-Straight Day

There were minimal changes for the Buccaneers on Thursday while DE Joey Bosa returned to practice for the Chargers.
news

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 30: Two Bucs Receivers Sit

After exiting the game early on Sunday in Denver, Chris Godwin was a non-participant in practice along with another Buccaneers receiver.
news

Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 25: Justin Watson Ruled Out

Bad news for wide receiver Justin Watson as he gets ruled out for Sunday's game in Denver, but overall the Buccaneers are going into their matchup with the Broncos pretty healthy.
news

Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 24: Two Bucs Sit

The Buccaneers released their second injury report of Week Three, downgrading outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul for a routine maintenance day.
news

Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 23: Justin Watson Sidelined

The Buccaneers released their first injury report of Week Three and get mixed news on the receiver front. 
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 18: Chris Godwin Doubtful

The Buccaneers released their final injury report of Week Two ahead of their home opener and just one Tampa Bay player has been ruled out.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Sept. 17: Mike Evans Remains Limited

The Buccaneers released their second injury report and downgraded two players while Carolina downgraded rookie Yetur Gross-Matos while upgrading Kawann Short.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Sept. 16: Chris Godwin Held Out

The Buccaneers released their first injury report ahead of their Week Two matchup with another division rival. Only wide receiver Chris Godwin sat out entirely for Tampa Bay while Carolina held two out and listed five.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 11: Mike Evans Doubtful

Four players returned to full participation as wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice in a limited capacity. He's officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener in New Orleans.

Advertising