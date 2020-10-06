Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 6: Howard Moves to IR

The injury report remains largely unchanged for the Buccaneers after their second walk-through practice of the short week. They'll take on the Bears in Chicago in just two short days for Thursday Night Football and as of Tuesday's report, held seven players out of practice while moving tight end O.J. Howard to IR.

There was good news on the defensive line as Will Gholston practiced fully on Tuesday. He had two quarterback hits in this past Sunday's game and is instrumental in helping to stop the run. On offense, nearly every starting skill player sat out as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Justin Watson, LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette remained sidelined. Head Coach Bruce Arians mentioned Tuesday that there is a possibility the Bucs would go into Chicago with just two available running backs. Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich said if that's the case, they'll figure it out and they have trust in both Ronald Jones and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn.