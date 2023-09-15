Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Sept. 15: Davis, Kancey, Dennis Ruled Out 

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cornerback Carlton Davis III (toe), defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) were ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Bears. In addition, nickel corner Christian Izien (concussion) was listed as questionable. Both linebacker Lavonte David (rest) and wide receiver Mike Evans (rest) were added to the report with veteran rest days.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis III (toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) - LP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- S Christian Izien (concussion) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- DL Calijah Kancey (calf) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- QB Baker Mayfield (right shoulder) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- LB Lavonte David (rest) - DNP (Friday)
- WR Mike Evans (rest) - DNP (Friday)
Bears
- DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Doubtful
- LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)