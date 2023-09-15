Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Sept. 15: Davis, Kancey, Dennis Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week Two matchup 

Sep 15, 2023 at 01:51 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Sept 15

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cornerback Carlton Davis III (toe), defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) were ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Bears. In addition, nickel corner Christian Izien (concussion) was listed as questionable. Both linebacker Lavonte David (rest) and wide receiver Mike Evans (rest) were added to the report with veteran rest days.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis III (toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) - LP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • S Christian Izien (concussion) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • DL Calijah Kancey (calf) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • QB Baker Mayfield (right shoulder) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • LB Lavonte David (rest) - DNP (Friday)
  • WR Mike Evans (rest) - DNP (Friday)

Bears

  • DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Doubtful
  • LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Sept. 14: Izien, Dennis Limited Participants on Thursday 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Two matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Sept. 13: Davis, Izien, Kancey Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Two matchup
news

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept. 8: Kancey, Mauch Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week One matchup
news

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept. 7: G Cody Mauch Added to List with Back Issue 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week One matchup
news

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept. 6: Kancey, Vaughn Non-Participants on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week One matchup
news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 13: Nick Leverett Downgraded to a Non-Participant 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup
news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 12: Jones, Davis, Evans Among Full-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Jan. 6: Nassib, Smith, Davis, Vea, Ryan, Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 30: Carlton Davis III, Carl Nassib Doubtful 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 17 clash 
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 29: Cade Otton, Anthony Nelson Upgraded to Full Participation

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 17 clash 
news

Buccaneers-Cardinals Injury Report Dec. 23: Nassib, Dean, Vea, Smith, Avery Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 16 clash on Christmas
Advertising