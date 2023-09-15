Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Sept. 15: Davis, Kancey, Dennis Ruled Out 

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cornerback Carlton Davis III (toe), defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) were ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Bears. In addition, nickel corner Christian Izien (concussion) was listed as questionable. Both linebacker Lavonte David (rest) and wide receiver Mike Evans (rest) were added to the report with veteran rest days.