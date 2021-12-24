Buccaneers Bring Holiday Cheer for All in the Tampa Bay Community | Carmen Catches Up

The following day, Fournette then hosted another $50,000 shopping event, this time with the Boys & Girls Club of Tampa. Inside linebacker Kevin Minter and wide receiver Justin Watson sponsored a shopping event at Target with 50 Littles from Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. Each child received $300 gift cards. All players' participation in their events was virtual.

White hosted "Devin's Great White Christmas Party" in Tampa. It was his second year working with Door of Hope, a faith-based organization aiding foster children and their families. White's event for 102 foster children was supported by a $10,000 match from the Social Justice Fund and White participated virtually to surprise families with various gifts.

Defensive lineman Will Gholston and cornerback Carlton Davis supported youth from Safe & Sound Hillsborough on Tuesday, as well. The event was funded by both players and a match from the Social Justice Fund. Davis was able to participate on Zoom as they surprised children in the organization with gifts.