It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like 'O-Line Lights Up Christmas'

Though the offensive line wasn't able to be there in person due to COVID-19 protocols, they sent their well wishes and one more surprise as a video announcement from the players came that each family would be boarding busses to head to a local Target for a $400 shopping spree. The finale was met with cheers and looks of shock from children around the tent. Families then boarded busses together and children were able to pick out their own holiday gifts with the help of Bucs cheer, Captain Fear and Buccaneers staff members, while enjoying more treats and goodies as they shopped.

"I was so happy and so excited," said Jamariya Montgomery, one of the children participating in the event. "I think it was really cool and awesome that [the Bucs' offensive line] took the time out of their day to do this for us."

"I am really grateful because not everyone gets surprises like that," said her sister, Shavarii. "When we found out we were going to Target it was like a whole new world. Now I can get Christmas gifts for my family."

It was all made possible through more than $50,000 in donations from the team, including contributions from each member of the Buccaneers' offensive line, offensive line coaches and a matching grant from the Buccaneers Foundation Social Justice Fund. The Social Justice Fund, established in 2018 by the Glazer family, matches player donations to the Tampa Bay community that help break down barriers to racial and social equality.