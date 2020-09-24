Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 24: Two Bucs Sit

The only change for the Buccaneers on Thursday's practice report was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul being held out of practice entirely after he was limited in Wednesday's practice. It's likely just his routine maintenance day, though Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles was not asked about his health when he spoke to the media today. Pierre-Paul was one of two Buccaneers to sit out after wide receiver Justin Watson was sidelined for the second-straight day with a shoulder injury.
Denver sat outside linebacker Bradley Chubb on Thursday, though it is not injury related according to their practice notes. The Broncos also got defensive end Jurrell Casey back practicing in a full capacity after he was limited on Wednesday.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin (concussion) – Full participation
WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
T Donovan Smith (knee) – Limited Participation
WR Justin Watson (shoulder) – Limited Participation
Broncos
CB Davontae Harris (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) – Did Not Participate
QB Drew Lock (right shoulder) – Did Not Participate
DE Jurrell Casey (elbow) – Full Participation
DE Shelby Harris (neck) – Limited Participation
WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) – Limited Participation
S Trey Marshall (hip/wrist) – Limited Participation
T Garett Bolles (elbow) – Full Participation
TE Jake Butt (hand) – Full Participation
WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip) – Full Participation
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hip) – Full Participation
OLB Bradley Chubb (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
*Bold denotes change from previous day