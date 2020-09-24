Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 24: Two Bucs Sit

The only change for the Buccaneers on Thursday's practice report was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul being held out of practice entirely after he was limited in Wednesday's practice. It's likely just his routine maintenance day, though Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles was not asked about his health when he spoke to the media today. Pierre-Paul was one of two Buccaneers to sit out after wide receiver Justin Watson was sidelined for the second-straight day with a shoulder injury.