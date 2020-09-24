Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 24: Two Bucs Sit

The Buccaneers released their second injury report of Week Three, downgrading outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul for a routine maintenance day.

Sep 24, 2020 at 12:40 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

The only change for the Buccaneers on Thursday's practice report was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul being held out of practice entirely after he was limited in Wednesday's practice. It's likely just his routine maintenance day, though Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles was not asked about his health when he spoke to the media today. Pierre-Paul was one of two Buccaneers to sit out after wide receiver Justin Watson was sidelined for the second-straight day with a shoulder injury.

Denver sat outside linebacker Bradley Chubb on Thursday, though it is not injury related according to their practice notes. The Broncos also got defensive end Jurrell Casey back practicing in a full capacity after he was limited on Wednesday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin (concussion) – Full participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

T Donovan Smith (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Justin Watson (shoulder) – Limited Participation

Broncos

CB Davontae Harris (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) – Did Not Participate

QB Drew Lock (right shoulder) – Did Not Participate

DE Jurrell Casey (elbow) – Full Participation

DE Shelby Harris (neck) – Limited Participation

WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) – Limited Participation

S Trey Marshall (hip/wrist) – Limited Participation

T Garett Bolles (elbow) – Full Participation

TE Jake Butt (hand) – Full Participation

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip) – Full Participation

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hip) – Full Participation

OLB Bradley Chubb (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

*Bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 23: Justin Watson Sidelined
news

Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 23: Justin Watson Sidelined

The Buccaneers released their first injury report of Week Three and get mixed news on the receiver front. 
Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 18: Chris Godwin Doubtful
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 18: Chris Godwin Doubtful

The Buccaneers released their final injury report of Week Two ahead of their home opener and just one Tampa Bay player has been ruled out.
Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Sept. 17: Mike Evans Remains Limited
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Sept. 17: Mike Evans Remains Limited

The Buccaneers released their second injury report and downgraded two players while Carolina downgraded rookie Yetur Gross-Matos while upgrading Kawann Short.
Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Sept. 16: Chris Godwin Held Out
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Sept. 16: Chris Godwin Held Out

The Buccaneers released their first injury report ahead of their Week Two matchup with another division rival. Only wide receiver Chris Godwin sat out entirely for Tampa Bay while Carolina held two out and listed five.
Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 11: Mike Evans Doubtful
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 11: Mike Evans Doubtful

Four players returned to full participation as wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice in a limited capacity. He's officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener in New Orleans.
Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 10: Three Bucs Upgraded
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 10: Three Bucs Upgraded

The Buccaneers returned three players to full capacity on Thursday while wide receiver Mike Evans remained sidelined and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul had an off day.
Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 9: Mike Evans Sits Out
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 9: Mike Evans Sits Out

The Buccaneers unveiled their first injury report of the 2020 season and only wide receiver Mike Evans did not practice.
Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 27: Chris Godwin Ruled Out, Jameis Winston Listed as Questionable
news

Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 27: Chris Godwin Ruled Out, Jameis Winston Listed as Questionable

Quarterback Jameis Winston is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale.
Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 26: Jameis Winston Practices Fully
news

Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 26: Jameis Winston Practices Fully

Quarterback Jameis Winston practiced fully on Thursday, with four other players upgraded for the Buccaneers ahead of Sunday's season finale.
Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 25: 12 Bucs Listed
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 25: 12 Bucs Listed

The Buccaneers listed 12 players on their injury report on Wednesday.
Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Dec. 19: Jameis Winston, Donovan Smith Listed as Questionable
news

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Dec. 19: Jameis Winston, Donovan Smith Listed as Questionable

The Buccaneers have three players that have been ruled out for Saturday's game with an additional four players listed as questionable, including quarterback Jameis Winston and left tackle Donovan Smith

Advertising