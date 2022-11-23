Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report Nov. 23: Vea & Gage Are Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup  

Nov 23, 2022 at 04:19 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

ir

Six Bucs players were listed on Wednesday's injury report ahead of this week's Browns game. Vita Vea and Russell Gage Jr. were the only two Tampa Bay players who did not participate.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • RB Leonard Fournette (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • G Luke Goedeke (foot) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • CB Zyon McCollum (concussion) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • LB J.J. Russell (hamstring) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • NT Vita Vea (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

Browns

  • S D'Anthony Bell (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • G Joel Bitonio (illness/rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • DE Jadeveon Clowney (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • T Jack Conklin (foot) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Amari Cooper (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • OL Hjalte Froholdt (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • DE Myles Garrett (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • S Ronnie Harrison (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • CB Greg Newsome (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • TE David Njoku (ankle/knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • G Wyatt Teller (calf) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • T Jedrick Willis (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • DT Perrion Winfrey (concussion) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Seahawks Injury Report Nov. 11: Gage, Goedeke, Russell Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 10 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Seahawks Injury Report Nov. 10: Julio Jones Upgrades to Full Participant

Tampa Bay's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup includes three non-participants

news

Buccaneers-Seahawks Injury Report Nov. 9: Gage, Jones, Mason Among Non-Participants

Tampa Bay's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup includes five non-participants

news

Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Nov. 4: Brate, Gage, Goedeke and Winfield Ruled Out

Tampa Bay's final injury report of Week Nine includes four players ruled and another three as questionable

news

Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Nov. 3: Julio Jones Gets in Full Practice

Ahead of the Week Nine clash, a look at the updated injury report on Thursday

news

Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Nov. 2: Jones, Mason, Winfield Jr. Among Non-Participants

Ahead of the Week Nine clash, a look at Wednesday's injury report

news

Buccaneers-Ravens Injury Report Oct. 26: Winfield, Davis, Gage Ruled Out

Ahead of the Week Eight clash, a look at Wednesday's final injury report

news

Buccaneers-Ravens Injury Report Oct. 25: Evans, Jones, Kieft, Mason Upgrade to Limited Participation

Ahead of the Week Eight clash, a look at Tuesday's injury report

news

Buccaneers-Ravens Injury Report Oct. 24: Evans, Davis, Jones, Winfield Among Non-Participants

Ahead of the Week Eight clash, a look at Monday's injury report

news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 21: Jones, Hicks, Brate, Davis, Murphy-Bunting Ruled Out

Ahead of the Week Seven division matchup, a look at Friday's final injury report

news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 20: Shaq Mason, Julio Jones Upgrade to Limited Participants

Ahead of the Week Seven division matchup, a look at Thursday's injury report

Advertising