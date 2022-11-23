Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report Nov. 23: Vea & Gage Are Non-Participants

Six Bucs players were listed on Wednesday's injury report ahead of this week's Browns game. Vita Vea and Russell Gage Jr. were the only two Tampa Bay players who did not participate.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- RB Leonard Fournette (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- G Luke Goedeke (foot) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- CB Zyon McCollum (concussion) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- LB J.J. Russell (hamstring) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- NT Vita Vea (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
Browns
- S D'Anthony Bell (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- G Joel Bitonio (illness/rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- T Jack Conklin (foot) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- WR Amari Cooper (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- OL Hjalte Froholdt (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- DE Myles Garrett (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- S Ronnie Harrison (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Greg Newsome (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- TE David Njoku (ankle/knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- G Wyatt Teller (calf) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- T Jedrick Willis (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- DT Perrion Winfrey (concussion) - Limited Participation (Wed.)