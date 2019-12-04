Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Dec. 4: Jason Pierre-Paul, Alex Cappa Sit Out

The first injury report of Week 14 lists 10 players on the Buccaneers’ injury report with six players sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

Dec 04, 2019 at 05:24 PM
The Buccaneers listed 10 players on their first injury report ahead of their Week 14 home matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was an uptick from the previous week with six players sitting out of practice entirely, including guard Alex Cappa, who left Sunday's game in Jacksonville with an elbow injury. Joining him on the sidelines were outside linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Anthony Nelson who are dealing with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively. Wide receiver Scotty Miller also missed practice with a hamstring injury and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches was an excused absence from practice. Veteran right tackle Demar Dotson also had his usual Monday rest day.

The Bucs did see cornerback M.J. Stewart return to practice for the first time in weeks and although cornerback Jamel Dean left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton sat out again for the Colts on Wednesday. He's been a question mark to see if he'll be ready to play on Sunday after missing time the last couple weeks. Running back Marlon Mack, who leads the Colts' fourth-ranked rushing attacked was also limited in practice on Wednesday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

G Alex Cappa (elbow) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) – Full Participation

T Demar Dotson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

WR Chris Godwin (shin) – Full Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

CB M.J. Stewart (knee) – Limited Participation

QB Jameis Winston (knee) – Full Participation

Colts

TE Mo Alie-Cox (thumb) – Full Participation

WR Parris Campbell (hand) – Full Participation

S Clayton Geathers (not injury related) – Limited Participation

WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) – Did Not Participate

S Malik Hooker (foot) – Limited Participation

RB Marlon Mack (hand) – Limited Participation

CB Kenny Moore (knee) – Did Not Participate

K Adam Vinatieri (knee) – Limited Participation

*Bold indicates change in status from previous day

