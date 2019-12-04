Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Dec. 4: Jason Pierre-Paul, Alex Cappa Sit Out

The Buccaneers listed 10 players on their first injury report ahead of their Week 14 home matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was an uptick from the previous week with six players sitting out of practice entirely, including guard Alex Cappa, who left Sunday's game in Jacksonville with an elbow injury. Joining him on the sidelines were outside linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Anthony Nelson who are dealing with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively. Wide receiver Scotty Miller also missed practice with a hamstring injury and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches was an excused absence from practice. Veteran right tackle Demar Dotson also had his usual Monday rest day.
The Bucs did see cornerback M.J. Stewart return to practice for the first time in weeks and although cornerback Jamel Dean left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton sat out again for the Colts on Wednesday. He's been a question mark to see if he'll be ready to play on Sunday after missing time the last couple weeks. Running back Marlon Mack, who leads the Colts' fourth-ranked rushing attacked was also limited in practice on Wednesday.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
G Alex Cappa (elbow) – Did Not Participate
CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) – Full Participation
T Demar Dotson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
WR Chris Godwin (shin) – Full Participation
WR Scotty Miller (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
CB M.J. Stewart (knee) – Limited Participation
QB Jameis Winston (knee) – Full Participation
Colts
TE Mo Alie-Cox (thumb) – Full Participation
WR Parris Campbell (hand) – Full Participation
S Clayton Geathers (not injury related) – Limited Participation
WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) – Did Not Participate
S Malik Hooker (foot) – Limited Participation
RB Marlon Mack (hand) – Limited Participation
CB Kenny Moore (knee) – Did Not Participate
K Adam Vinatieri (knee) – Limited Participation
*Bold indicates change in status from previous day