Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 24: Devin White, Mike Evans, Ali Marpet, Antonio Brown Among Non-Participants

The Buccaneers listed a total of 11 players on the first injury report of Week 12.

Nov 24, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers' win on Monday Night Football over the Giants apparently didn't come without a bit of a cost. Tampa Bay listed 11 players on their first injury report of Week 12, which is, as a result of the Monday game, a short week as they get set to play the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The team held a walk-through so the below designations are just estimations based on what level a player would have practiced if it were full speed. That being said, four players were non-participants on Wednesday. Wide receiver Mike Evans, inside linebacker Devin White, left guard Ali Marpet and wide receiver Antonio Brown made up that group. The former three in that list are brand new additions to the injury report, having not appeared on it last week. Head Coach Bruce Arians said White injured his quad on one of the last plays of the game on Monday. Prior to that, White was everywhere – going sideline to sideline while still finding ways to pressure Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and force him into mistakes. It was White's pressure that led to defensive tackle Steve McLendon nabbing the first interception of his career at age 35, in fact.

The good news for Tampa Bay is that defensive tackle Vita Vea, who Arians said was close to returning Monday night, practiced in a limited capacity. Arians expects Vea to be ready to go against a very strong Colts rushing attack.

Indianapolis listed four players on their Wednesday report. Right guard Quenton Nelson was the only non-participant.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  
  • S Mike Edwards (groin) – Limited Participation
  • WR Mike Evans (back) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Limited Participation 
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (back) – Full Participation  
  • LG Ali Marpet (abdomen) – Did Not Participate
  • DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (ankle) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Full Participation
  • ILB Devin White (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate
  • NT Vita Vea (knee) – Limited Participation

*The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through on Monday. The practice status is an estimation based on the level of participation a player would have had in a regular practice.

Colts

  • CB T.J. Carrie (knee) – Limited Participation
  • WR T.Y. Hilton (toe) – Limited Participation
  • LB Darius Leonard (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • G Quenton Nelson (ankle) – Limited Participation

