Buccaneers.com 2022 Mock Draft 7.0: On to Round Two!

On February 7, 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV. There's a good chance you remember that, but if this is news to you here's a recap. Of the 22 players who started for Tampa Bay in that contest, six had been drafted by the Buccaneers with a second-round pick.

Two of those six, left tackle Donovan Smith and left guard Ali Marpet, were part of a dominant offensive line that allowed just one sack of Tom Brady and blocked for a 146-yard rushing effort. The other four – linebacker Lavonte David, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting – made up more than a third of the defense that became just the third one in Super Bowl history to hold its opponent without a touchdown.

The point: Most NFL mock drafts focus on the first round, which is completely understandable, but other picks matter, too. Of course, predicting picks gets harder and harder as you progress through the rounds, because each selection creates its own new set of variables. Most mock drafts are lucky to get a couple picks right outside of the top 10, so the second round is an even more capricious proposition.

But you know what? We're going to try it anyway. In this year's Buccaneers.com Mock Draft series we are alternating, week by week, between the usual first-round predictions and a different type of exercise. This week's gimmick is simply predicting the second round, instead. Of course, you can't know who's available if you don't know what the first-round picks are, so for that we're going to use last week's regular mock draft as our template.

There have been some developments since that last mock draft was posted, most Kansas City's trade of Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. That and such signings as Terron Armstead in Miami and re-signings like Jayron Kearse in Dallas could certainly have changed several teams' draft strategies. Still, that first-round mock did eliminate 32 of the top prospects, whether or not they went to the right teams, and thus set the stage for Round Two.

With each team below, we'll note who they got in the first round, or if they did not have a previous pick. And away we go!

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Lewis Cine, Georgia

First round: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jacksonville may have overspent a little bit on Foye Oluokun and Foley Fatukasi, but those moves did plug holes on the first two levels of the defense. The Jags also snared former Rams cornerback Darious Williams but they could use more playmaking at safety. Cine displayed ball skills at Georgia and is also a sure tackler who could play down by the line of scrimmage.

34. Detroit Lions: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

First round: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, QB Matt Corral

There's a couple tempting receivers here but the Lions brought in D.J. Chark and kept Josh Reynolds to couple with 2021 breakout Amon-Ra St. Brown, so they might think they're okay there. McCreary gives them insurance against Jeff Okudah failing to improve or Mike Hughes not having much left. And you can never have too many quality cornerbacks.

35. New York Jets: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

First round: T Ikem Ekwonu, EDGE Travon Walker

The Jets signed D.J. Reed to be their number-one corner but could still possibly upgrade on Bryce Hall on the other side or even Michael Carter in the slot. Gordon has good size to match up with big receivers on the edge but also fluid enough movements to potentially handle the nickel job.

36. New York Giants: LB Quay Walker, Georgia

First round: T Evan Neal, EDGE Jermaine Johnson

The second Georgia defender off the board early on the second night, and the sixth since the draft began. The Giants could have used a cornerback, too, but may not like what's left on the board for this part of the draft after that early run. The Giants could use some more dynamic playmaking in the middle of their defense, though, and Walker has good speed for a big, 240-pound linebacker.

37. Houston Texans: EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

First round: S Kyle Hamilton, WR Treylon Burks

Houston went with the best player on the board with the third overall pick after edge rushers Hutchinson and Thibodeaux went 1-2 but still lands a much needed piece for its defensive front here at the top of the second round. Mafe's stock has been on the rise since he had a nice week at the Senior Bowl.

38. New York Jets (from Carolina): WR George Pickens, Georgia

First round: T Ikem Ekwonu, EDGE Travon Walker

The Jets probably expect to get more out of last year's second-round receiver, Elijah Moore, in 2022 but could still use some extra juice in the receiving corps for young quarterback Zach Wilson.

39. Chicago Bears: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

First round: None

No offense intended, but I don't think the signings of Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle take the Bears out of the receiver market in the draft. The Bears could use a bigger complement to Darnell Mooney, who is quite productive but small in stature. Watson is 6-4, 208 and, oh yeah, he ran a 4.36-second 40 at the Combine and was an after-the-catch beast at the Senior Bowl. He might be a bit raw but he and Justin Fields can grow together.

40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): T Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

First round: CB Ahmad Gardner

I said during the first-round portion of this exercise that I think the Seahawks will either land another veteran quarterback (say, Baker Mayfield) or roll with Drew Lock this year and then possibly get back into the QB market next year. I'm sticking to my guns. Despite, offensive tackle is a glaring need with both Duane Brown and Brandon Shell on the free agent market.

41. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Drake Jackson, USC

First round: CB Ahmad Gardner

The Seahawks' other glaring need is for some pass rushers. Uchenna Nwosu was a good start but he's never had more than five sacks in a season. Jackson has a chance to be even more productive in the pros than he was at USC if he is allowed to concentrate on going after the quarterback.

42. Indianapolis (from Washington): WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

First round: None

Michael Pittman Jr. needs some help and new field general Matt Ryan needs some more targets, so the Colts grab this ultra-productive Penn State product. Dotson doesn't have great size but the Colts already have that covered with the big and physical Pittman.

43. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

First round: WR Garrett Wilson

Stop me if you've heard this one before: The Falcons need some pass rushers. Atlanta lost Dante Fowler but added Lorenzo Carter so…shoulder shrug emoji? Perhaps I should have gone that route in Round One rather than wide receiver, but that need was pretty pressing, too. Hopefully (if you're a Falcons fan), they can still come out alright on both fronts with Ebiketie, who had 9.5 sacks last year.

44. Cleveland Browns: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

First round: None

Cleveland would like an edge rusher but doesn't like the value here. There are several intriguing interior linemen still on the board, though, including Winfrey, who has some pretty impressive pass-rush potential. He showed that off at the Senior Bowl. Cleveland may not bring either Malik back (that would be Mr. McDowell and Mr. Jackson) and the signing of Taven Bryan doesn't solve the problem.

45. Baltimore Ravens: DT Travis Jones, Connecticut

First round: C Tyler Linderbaum

While the Browns went with more of a three-technique lineman, the Ravens are looking for a big run-plugger in the middle, and they found one in Jones, who could replace Brandon Williams. Williams has been plugging away for the Ravens for nearly a decade but is currently a free agent.

46. Minnesota Vikings: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

First round: CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

I know that this would be the second second-round investment in a tight end for Minnesota over the lats four years, but 2019 selection Irv Smith has not lit the world on fire. McBride should bring more to the passing attack.

47. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis): S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

First round: WR Drake London

Washington unsurprisingly released Landon Collins, and even though Bobby McCain re-signed the safety spot for the Commanders is uninspiring. Brisker is a versatile defensive back who can play center field or come up and make an impact around the line of scrimmage.

48. Chicago Bears (from L.A. Chargers): T Tyler Smith, Tulsa

First round: None

The jury is still out on 2021 second-round pick Teven Jenkins but it doesn't really matter; the Bears need more help up front anyway. Smith is huge and athletic and would probably slide in at right tackle but could also move inside to guard depending upon where the Bears need the most help.

49. New Orleans Saints: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

First round: T Charles Cross

I gave the Saints a tackle in the first round believing they would go back to Jameis Winston after missing out on Deshaun Watson and that Terron Armstead would sign elsewhere. Neither of those were even remotely bold predictions but they did both happen almost immediately. Winston got a two-year deal, though the Saints could probably get out of after one year if it doesn't go well and they want to start over with a draft pick in 2023. For now, they get Winston a shifty speed threat who can work outside or in the slot.

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami): CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

First round: EDGE David Ojabo

The Ojabo pick in the first round came before the sudden Tyreek Hill trade and was a kind of high-risk, high-reward for a team with a talented roster. Following the Hill trade, though, I fully believe the Chiefs will dip into the receiver pool earlier. So I'm making this pick at another position of need with the belief that, contrary to what I originally had in Round One, they've already hit receiver. With Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes out of the picture and the Chiefs' secondary additions coming at safety, the team needs to restock at cornerback and Armour-Davis is the best one left on the board…or the safest one, at least.

51. Philadelphia Eagles: C Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

First round: LB Devin Lloyd, CB Trent McDuffie, WR Jameson Williams

Stud Eagles center Jason Kelce was no lock to come back for 2022, and he's doing so on just a one-year contract. This is a good way to prepare for his impending retirement and also add some depth on a line that has had to fight through tons of injuries in recent seasons. Jurgens is athletic and feisty.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: T Nick Petit-Frere, Ohio State

First round: QB Kenny Pickett

Like their division counterparts in Cincy, but with less of a spotlight on them, the Steelers are also rebuilding their offensive line after it was just so-so last season. They've already added guard James Daniels and center Mason Cole, but I think they can upgrade over Dan Moore or Chukwuma Okorafor on the edges.

53. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas): WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

First round: WR Chris Olave, T Trevor Penning

I worked on this over the course of a few days and I had originally thought I would get the Packers a defensive tackle here. And then they signed Jarran Reed. This is a roster without any glaring holes, especially with the re-signings of Rasul Douglas, De'Vondre Campbell and Robert Tonyan. So it might seem weird, but let's double up on rookie receivers since the depth chart has really taken a beating there this offseason. Robinson is a deep threat who is also sudden underneath and, like new teammate Olave, he runs good routes.

54. New England Patriots: WR Calvin Austin, Memphis

First round: G Zion Johnson

Austin isn't very big at all, but since when has that bothered the Patriots? The Memphis product had a big year in 2021 and then did well at the Senior Bowl and clocked a blazing 40 at the Combine. I like Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne was decent last year but the Pats' receiving corps could use some oomph.

55. Arizona Cardinals: WR John Metchie, Alabama

First round: EDGE George Karlaftis

The Cardinals really haven't done much this offseason, and they lost their leading receiver from last season, Christian Kirk, to the Jags in free agency. They should get a lot more out of DeAndre Hopkins this year, injury gods willing, but could still use some more hands for Kyler Murray. Metchie doesn't blow you away with any one trait but he's just a solid all-around receiver who should be able to make an impact right away.

56. Dallas Cowboys: LB Christian Harris, Alabama

First round: S Daxton Hill

I had backed off giving the Cowboys a linebacker in the early going after it seemed like they might be landing Bobby Wagner. That seems far less certain now, as Wagner has met with several teams, so the Cowboys could still use help in the middle level of their defense, especially if they want to maximize Micah Parson's edge-rushing abilities. Harris is fast and very talented, though he didn't have the best 2021 season at Alabama.

57. Buffalo Bills: G Dylan Parham, Memphis

First round: CB Andrew Booth

The Bills have had an outstanding offseason and head into the draft with a solid depth chart across the board. Cornerback was a position of need but was addressed in the first round. But Jon Feliciano signed with the Giants, so even after the addition of Rodger Saffold Buffalo could still use another guard.

58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee): RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

First round: WR Garrett Wilson

The Falcons brought 2022 breakout player Cordarrelle Patterson back, but he's probably best suited as a jack-of-all-trades offensive weapon rather than an every-down lead back. Atlanta also gets the first running back off the board, amazingly, so it's great value and Hall as the size, speed, explosiveness and receiving ability to develop into a three-down back.

59. Green Bay Packers: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

First round: WR Chris Olave, T Trevor Penning

Again, the Packers are pretty set at the top of their depth chart, but Muma could prove to be an upgrade over Krys Barnes next to De'Vondre Campbell in the middle of their 3-4 front. Muma is a good run-stopper but may need some work in the passing game.

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

First round: DL Devonte Wyatt

I wouldn't call this a luxury pick due to a loaded roster, like taking a QB development project at the end of the second round a year ago, but it is one that might take a bit to pay off. The Buccaneers were able to re-sign top cornerback Carlton Davis, which was huge, but both Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting will be coming up on free agency next offseason. GM Jason Licht has invested a lot of mid-round picks on defensive backs over the last four years and the strategy has really paid off overall. Woolen is raw, but he has the size and length (6-4, 205) that Todd Bowles loves at corner and he ran a 4.26 40-yard dash (!!) at the Combine.

61. San Francisco 49ers: RB Kenny Walker, Michigan State

First round: None

It might seem a little indulgent for a team without a pick until late in the second round to take a running back, but there's a decent chance the 49ers add a pick or two before late April with a Jimmy Garoppolo trade. Either way, the 49ers love to run the football and they no longer have Raheem Mostert and they don't seem to like Trey Sermon at all. Walker is a powerful runner with agile feet and he ran a 4.38 40 at the Combine. Even with Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers will figure out a way to get the most out of a runner like that.

62. Kansas City Chiefs: DT Logan Hall, Houston

First round: EDGE David Ojabo

The Chiefs re-signed Derrick Nnadi but could still use some depth along the defensive front after losing Jarran Reed. Plus, Hall has some inside-outside flexibility which would help if Melvin Ingram also doesn't return.

63. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Jelani Woods, Virginia

First round: CB Kaiir Elam

Yeah, the Bengals signed Hayden Hurst to replace C.J. Uzomah, but I think they might still be in the market for a dynamic tight end to round out a very good group of offensive skill-position players. Woods is a bit raw but his size-speed combination is ridiculous and he put on a show at the Combine.

64. Denver Broncos (from L.A. Rams): S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

First round: None