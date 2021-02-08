Believe It! Bucs are NFL Champs after Super Bowl LV Win over Chiefs

**

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Buccaneers got the ball first, starting at their own 23 and almost immediately facing a third-and-seven. Brady tried to hit Godwin on an out to the left sticks but the ball was just out of his reach and the Bucs had to punt, with Bradley Pinion's kick rolling to a stop at the Chiefs' 33.

The Chiefs also faced a third-and-seven in their first series as Barrett stormed in and forced Mahomes into a spiked incompletion. However, Kansas City converted, with Mahomes seeing tight coverage downfield but an escape route out to his left as he scrambled for 11 yards. The coverage was strong again on the next snap so Mahomes ran left for another two, but his next two passes were incomplete, including a deep shot to Mecole Hardman on third-and-eight, and the Chiefs had to punt, as well.

After a touchback, the Bucs started again at their own 20. That drive got off to a great start when Jones picked through a gap on the right side and powered for 13 yards. However, a tricky end-around to WR Scotty Miller was completely shut down by Kansas City for a loss of three. A quick five-yard curl to TE Cam Brate made the third down more manageable but Brady suffered the first sack of the game at eh hands of Frank Clark and the Bucs had to punt again.

The Chiefs got a quick first down near midfield on the next possession on a five-yard end-around by Hill and a five-yard run up the middle by Edwards-Helaire. What looked like a designed run to the left by Mahomes got another first down and the ball into Bucs' territory. After an option play between Mahomes and Edwards-Helaire was swarmed over by White to make it third-and-11 from the Bucs' 31 and Winfield broke up a pass at the goal line intended for Hill. The Chiefs brought on Harrison Butker and he nailed a 49-yard field goal for the first points of the game.

The Bucs' next drive started at their own 25 after a kickoff touchback and the Bucs brought out a jumbo unit and ran Fournette up the middle twice for nine yards. Brady gave it to Fournette again on third down and he got the yard need plus five more. Still in their jumbo package, the Bucs used play-action on the next two plays and drew a defensive holding and a 16-yard catch by WR Antonio Brown. Now at the Chiefs' 39, yet another play-action set up a nifty tight end screen to Brate who weaved through the middle of the field for 15 yards. Brady finally handed it off to Fournette on the next down and he bounced off a pile in the middle to dash out right for another 11 yards. Two plays later, Brady looked to his old Super Bowl pal, Gronkowski for an easy eight-yard TD hookup out to the left side.

Byron Pringle grabbed a bit of momentum back for the Chiefs with a return of the ensuing kickoff out to Tampa Bay's 37, but OLB Jason Pierre-Paul leaped to break up Mahomes' first-down pass. The first quarter came to an end on six-yard catch by Kelce, his first reception of the game. To start the second period, OLB Anthony Nelson pressured Mahomes off the right edge and his pass attempt to RB Darrel Williams was off target. The Chiefs' punt went out of bounds at the Bucs' 30. Tampa Bay's drive got a boost when DT Chris Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the second play, making it first-and-10 at the 48. Jones got the ball across midfield with a quick bounce around right tackle for eight yards, then tacked on another eight on the next play. Brady then faked a handoff and had plenty of time to find Evans cutting left to right for a 31-yard catch-and-run down to the Chiefs' six. Brady called a timeout after getting to the line on first down, then Jones ran for four yards to the two. However, a trick play just failed when Brady's pass to tackle-eligible Joe Haeg was broken up. The Bucs tried two runs over 350-pound blocker Vita Vea but Jones was stopped short both times. Arians challenged the fourth-down call but there wasn't a replay with enough information to overturn it.

The Chiefs thus inherited the ball just inside their own one-yard line with 11 minutes left in the first half. Hill got the Kansas City offense out of trouble with a short catch over the middle that he turned into a 14-yard gain. However, the Bucs' defense got the stop there to force a punt, and a holding call on the Chiefs' first kick forced another one from the eight. Tommy Townsend shanked his second try and it went out of bounds at the Chiefs' 37.

An underneath pitch to Brown around left end failed, losing three yards, but a crossing route led to a nine-yard catch for Gronkowski on second down. An interception by S Tyrann Mathieu that tipped off two players was erased by a defensive holding call on CB Charvarius Ward, making it first down at the Chiefs' 27. Two plays later, it was third-and-five and a pass over the middle to Evans fell incomplete. Ryan Succop came on to kick a 40-yard field goal and nailed it but the Chiefs committed an offside penalty and the resulting five yards made it first-and-10 at the 17. Brady enjoyed a very long time in the pocket on a play-action pass and eventually found Gronkowski for their second touchdown hookup of the night.

With six minutes left in the first half, the Chiefs started their next drive quickly with a seam pass to Kelce for 13 yards. Two plays later, Mahomes improved a quick pass to Kelce on a scramble and got 12 more to the Bucs' 46. Another Mahomes scramble was good for 10 and a first down and two plays later an instant replay of the previous Mahomes-Kelce improv got the ball to the Bucs' 18, bringing on the two-minute warning. A quick tackle of Hill for a loss of one by White helped put Kansas City into a third-and-six and a swarm of pass-rushers forced an incompletion on the next play. Butker came on again and hit a 34-yard field goal to trim the Bucs' lead to six points with just under a minute left in the first half.

The Chiefs had all three of their timeouts remaining and tried to use them to get the ball back one more time before the break. After Fournette was stopped for no gain on first down, Arians let Brady throw on the next two downs and he moved the sticks with completions of eight yards to Chris Godwin and five to Gronkowski. That's when Arians and Brady struck again as, with just 24 seconds left, the Bucs eschewed a kneel-down and threw deep to Evans down the left sideline. Evans had a step on Breeland, who had to trip up the receiver, drawing a 34-yard pass interference penalty. That made it first down at the Chiefs' 24 with 18 seconds left in the half and Brady threw over the middle to Fournette for 15 yards to the nine, with Arians calling timeout from the sideline with 13 seconds left. With no timeouts to work with, Brady quickly threw over the top of Evans' head on the next play but Mathieu was flagged for another pass-interference penalty, making it first-and-goal at the one. The Bucs had one more crack at it before having to settle for a field goal and Brady made it count with a one-yard touchdown dart to Brown.

Pringle ran the kickoff out to start the second half but only got to the 19. However, a tricky spinning handoff to Edwards-Helaire sprung the rookie back for 26 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Two plays later, Edwards-Helaire evaded Barrett in the backfield and got all the way down to the Bucs' 37. The Bucs' defense held again, this time with David providing blanket coverage on Kelce, forcing a Mahomes scramble and then eventually knocking away a late pass to the Chiefs tight end. Butker stayed perfect on the night with a 52-yarder to make it 21-9 with 11:26 left in the third quarter.

The Bucs faced an early third down on the ensuing drive but Brady converted with a sharp pass over the middle to Fournette, who picked up 12 to the 44. Two plays later, a play-action fake worked perfectly to spring Gronkowski open down the middle and his catch-and-run was good for 25 yards to the Chiefs' 27. Fournette did the rest, following a pulling block by left guard Ali Marpet around right end and running the rest of the way untouched for the score.

The Chiefs went into hurry-up mode on the next drive but it was the Bucs' defense that turned up the heat. Barrett got to Mahomes on second down for Tampa Bay's first sack of the night, and the Chiefs QB was pressured again on third down, heaving one downfield in the direction of Hill. S Mike Edwards came up to knock it away and Winfield caught the deflection for an interception at the Chiefs' 45, the first turnover of the game.

The Bucs brought out their jumbo package again but Brady faked a handoff on the next play and then threw to Fournette, who rumbled for 15 yards to the 30. After Jones converted a third-and-one on a pitch out to the right, Brady tried to float one to TE Tanner Hudson in the end zone but it was just out of his reach. Godwin landed out of bounds on a second-down catch, making it third-and-10, and the drive then ended when a high snap went through Brady's hands. He managed to fall on it back at the 34, giving Succop a chance to hit a 52-yard field goal, which he did for a 31-9 Buc lead.

The Chiefs got a quick first down on a defensive holding call and another one on a run up the middle by Edwards-Helaire but then Hill committed a false start to make it first-and-15 at the Kansas City 37. David then dived to break up a pass to Kelce but Mahomes moved the chains with a strike to Hill crossing right to left for 21 yards. WR Sammy Watkins' first catch of the game, over the middle for 13 yards to the Bucs' 29 and the third quarter came to an end on an incompletion. The first play of the fourth quarter was a slicing Kelce catch across the middle for 17 yards. After a run by Edwards-Helaire for just one yard and a scrambling incompletion, Mahomes went off on a lengthy jaunt around the field but eventually threw incomplete to the back corner of the end zone. The Chiefs went for it on fourth down, though they had to burn a timeout before running the play. The next play was yet another insane scramble, with a diving Will Gholston tripping up Mahomes, who heaved a pass to the end zone as he was falling. White broke it up to turn the ball over on downs.

Obviously content to move the sticks and drain the clock, the Bucs brought in the jumbo group again and Jones ran four straight times for 23 yards and two first downs. A four-yard Fournette run and a six-yard catch-and-run by Brate moved the chains again, and three plays later the Bucs faced a third-and-one at the Chiefs' 46. Brady faked a handoff and tried to go deep to Gronkowski and it was incomplete. The Bucs elected to punt with eight minutes to play and Bradley Pinion's kick was fair caught at the seven.

Mahomes started the next drive with a 33-yard strike to Kelce but he was sacked on the next play by Suh for a loss of eight. Mahomes was nearly sacked and forced into a desperate incompletion on second down but Jason Pierre-Paul was flagged for roughing the passer, taking the ball out to the Chiefs' 48-yard line with seven minutes to play. A sliding catch by Kelce got a first down at the Bucs' 40. A nifty sidearm pass to Hill over the middle converted a third-and-short at the Bucs' 27 but the Chiefs then drew a holding penalty to move it back 10 yards. As the clock neared five minutes left, Mahomes threw down the middle towards Kelce, with Jamel Dean breaking it up and Edwards nearly catching the deflection. On the next play, Suh and rookie OLB Cam Gill met at the quarterback for a 13-yard sack back at the midfield stripe. Mahomes got a lot of it back with a short pass over the middle to Hill against a sagging defense, making it fourth-and-10 back at the 27. Mahomes was once again quickly flushed and had to heave a desperate throw towards the goal line before going out of bounds. Hill was the intended target but Winfield got in front of him to break it up. Winfield also drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag for flashing the peace sign at Hill, but the ball was still turned over on downs.

The penalty moved the ball back to the Bucs' 13 with four minutes left to play. Two runs and a deep shot to Brady later, the Bucs punted with 3:41 left but no timeouts for Kansas City. Hill ran out of bounds with at their own 42. An incompletion and a short catch by Hill made it third-and-two at midfield. Edwards-Helaire took a short pass in the left flat upfield for 18 yards but the Chiefs drew a holding call on the next play to push it back to the Bucs' 42. Another Kelce catch down the middle and an incompletion made it third-and-four at the 26, and a short pass to Williams failed to move the sticks. The Chiefs converted the fourth down with a catch by WR Demarcus Robinson at the Bucs' 14 as the two-minute warning arrived.