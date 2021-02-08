Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Named Super Bowl LV MVP

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career as he leads Tampa Bay to its second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Feb 07, 2021 at 11:18 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

GameAction132
Super Bowl LV

The Buccaneers are Super Bowl 55 Champions and your Most Valuable Player is quarterback Tom Brady. Already the only player with four Super Bowl MVPs to speak of, he adds a fifth in his first year with Tampa Bay as he captures his NFL record seventh Lombardi Trophy in 10 trips to the championship game.

Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He had a passer rating of 125.8 on the evening, marking his highest-ever in the Super Bowl. His three touchdowns tied for the second-most he's had in the big game.

His effort capped an incredible win by the Buccaneers that saw perhaps the most complete game they played all season. Brady was helped by a stellar ground performance, with Bucs' backs combining for over 150 yards.

The Bucs' defense also gave Brady some extra chances, picking off Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a bonus possession while pressuring him all night to get the Chiefs off the field.

After a last-minute pick by inside linebacker Devin White in the end zone, all Brady had to do was down the ball a couple times and the Buccaneers took home the Lombardi.

