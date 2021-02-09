Todd Bowles or Leonard Fournette? | Super Bowl LV Game Ball (Non-G.O.A.T. Division)

Carmen Vitali: DC Todd Bowles

Since we're already doing something different, allow me to break convention even more and go with a coach.

The Kansas City Chiefs were never in control of Sunday's game. After Week 12, where the Bucs found themselves dug into a 17-0 hole entering the second quarter, the defense vowed this time around to start fast. And that they did. Bowles produced a masterclass in adjustments over the two-week period Tampa Bay had to prepare for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He and his defense attacked Kansas City and hit them (literally) where it hurt. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hit eight times (compared to Brady, who was hit only twice) and was running for his life all game, yet the Bucs rarely brought more than four guys. Which four guys were coming was anyone's guess, most of all Mahomes, who found guys like cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean in his face along with the usual suspects like Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaq Barrett and Ndamukong Suh. The latter two each managed a sack as well, despite Mahomes' elusiveness.

And Mahomes being Mahomes still managed to get some incredible throws off. He sent one sailing 30 yards with pinpoint accuracy while actually horizontal in the air. But the Bucs' defense was ready for that, too. With only four guys rushing, they had more guys on the back end to cover. They also employed the services of inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White in coverage a lot. This limited Mahomes' options so much that even when he escaped and did superhuman things, it didn't matter. There was someone there to either break up the pass or force an incompletion. The Bucs had nine passes defensed on the evening.

The Chiefs didn't score a touchdown. Not a single one.

Kansas City settled for three field goals – two of which were from 49 yards or more. They converted just three third downs all day out of 13 attempts and this is a team that had one of the best third-down conversion rates in the league. They were the best in third-and-long situations. Mahomes had just a 53% completion rate, connecting on 26 of 49 passes for a total of 270 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. It gave him a passer rating of 52.3, which was not only his lowest of the season but was also the lowest of his entire career. The Bucs knew they had to contain Mahomes and they did. Thanks to Todd Bowles.

And besides, as even the Super Bowl MVP knows according to his Instagram story on Monday: defense wins championships.

Scott Smith: RB Leonard Fournette

I had guessed that Carmen would pick Shaq Barrett here [Editor's Note: I'm told she would NOT have], not considering this 90-degree turn into three-dimensional chess. No, we have never nominated a non-player before. No, that idea never came to me all season. And no, a coach can't win Super Bowl MVP. But this is our own Game Ball project and we never really wrote down any rules, so to me it stands, even if I now know that any attempt I have a nominee is already in check, maybe mate.

That means, of course, that I can now pick Barrett, who would have been my first choice. However, since Carmen has already gone on the defensive side of the ball, I'll go offense with the breakout star of the postseason, Playoff Lenny. I drew the parallel to the 2002 team above and here's another strong comparison. Running back Michael Pittman started all season for the Bucs' offense in '02 but never had a single 100-yard rushing game. Then in the playoffs the Bucs rode him for 124 yards on 29 carries. It was a potential MVP performance that got lost in the shuffle of all the defensive stars.

Leonard Fournette did not start all season for the 2020 Buccaneers, notably, but he came on extremely strong at the end and his 135 yards from scrimmage in the Super Bowl marked his best performance of the season. He saved his best for less. Fournette's 27-yard touchdown run in the second half gave the Bucs a 28-9 lead and made the Bucs' Super Bowl victory start to feel inevitable.

Tampa Bay used play action on a whopping 43.3% of its drop-backs in the Super Bowl, according to NFL Next Gen stats. They brought out the jumbo unit with reserve tackle Joe Haeg as a sixth, eligible lineman for 20 of their 63 plays, many of which coincided with those play-action snaps. Brady completed 10 of 13 passes for 135 yards and all three of his touchdowns after faking a handoff. But the Buccaneers also ran well out of that jumbo set, which means there was more bit to that play-action, and Fournette was a big reason why.

Fournette converted a third-and-one with a power run over left guard in the first quarter, then dashed for 11 yards later in the drive to get the ball to the Chiefs' 13, setting up Rob Gronkowski's first touchdown two plays later. He caught a 15-yard pass with 13 seconds left in the first half to get the ball to the nine before Antonio Brown's one-yard touchdown catch. He accounted for 46 of the 74 yards on Tampa Bay's touchdown drive in the third quarter, which ended in that aforementioned touchdown run. He got the first 21 yards of the Bucs' field goal drive on the next possession. He touched the ball at least twice and had at least one play for double-digit yardage on four of the team's five scoring drives.