Tom Brady: Bucs Super Bowl Win Was 'Ultimate Team Effort'

One of the post-Super Bowl LV notes that best illustrates the sheer weight of ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s postseason accomplishments is this one: With seven championship rings, Brady know has more Super Bowl victories as an individual than any team does as a franchise.

However, this is precisely the wrong moment to revel in that note, at least in Brady's presence, because the last thing he wants to do in the afterglow of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' championship-game win over Kansas City is separate individual and team.

After watching the offense succeed just as well on the ground as it did through the air, the defense relentlessly chase Patrick Mahomes into the worst game of his career and the special teams cap a strong night with Ryan Succop's 52-yard field goal, Brady described the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV performance the way any objective viewer would have: It was a complete team effort.

In fact, that's exactly what Brady saw over the last two months as the Bucs streaked to the title with eight straight wins, including an incredible three-game run of road victories in the playoffs. While the Buccaneers are the first team ever to score 30-plus points in four games in the same postseason, it was obvious throughout the last month that the defense was more than pulling its weight. That was particularly true in an unparalleled gauntlet of games against future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and (most believe) Patrick Mahomes. The Buccaneers are the first team to beat three former Super Bowl MVPs on their way to the title.

"To go to Washington and get a win there…our team's first chance at the playoffs was incredible," said Brady. "Then to go to New Orleans and watch the defense play against a Saints team which really beat us pretty well two teams in the season. Then to go up and play the MVP of the league and watch our defense play they way they did, then again last night was pretty spectacular.

"Offensively we made some great plays when we needed to but it was the ultimate team effort. Ultimate team. As BA said, it's an amazing team, an amazing group of guys and I'm very blessed to be a part of it."