Twitter Goes Crazy After Bucs Named Super Bowl Champions 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Todd Bowles or Leonard Fournette? | Super Bowl LV Game Ball (Non-G.O.A.T. Division)
Tom Brady was the deserving Super Bowl LV MVP, so to make things interesting Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith are here to nominate two people other than the G.O.A.T. for the Game Ball from Sunday's historic victory
CHAMPS! BUCS WIN SUPER BOWL LV
The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, winning the franchise's second league championship and becoming the first team ever to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on their own home field
Tom Brady Named Super Bowl LV MVP
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career as he leads Tampa Bay to its second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.
Bruce Arians 'Very, Very Confident' Bucs Can Keep Championship Team Intact
Just like last year, the Bucs will have a lot of work to do on their 2021 roster before and after free agency begins but Head Coach Bruce Arians believes the team can keep a 'special' group together because the sky is the limit for them
Believe It! Bucs are NFL Champs after Super Bowl LV Win over Chiefs
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and won his fourth Super Bowl MVP award as his Buccaneers throttled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 31-9, to become the first team ever to win a Super Bowl on its home turf
Tom Brady: Bucs Super Bowl Win Was 'Ultimate Team Effort'
QB Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award on Sunday night, and deservedly so, but he says the Bucs' overwhelming 31-9 victory over the Chiefs was the result of an 'amazing group of guys' coming together when it mattered
Bucs Lead Chiefs at Halftime of Super Bowl LV, 21-6
Tampa Bay leads by 15 at halftime of Sunday's Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, with Tom Brady throwing three touchdown passes, two to TE Rob Gronkowski
How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in the Super Bowl
How to watch, listen and livestream Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. (ET).
2020 Game Preview: Chiefs-Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes headline the second Super Bowl in Bucs franchise history, particularly with the loaded deck of weapons both QBs enjoy, but both teams also have aggressive defenses capably of causing game-changing turnovers