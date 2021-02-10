Buccaneers Will Celebrate Super Bowl LV Win on the Water

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will celebrate their latest Lombardi trophy as only they can with a socially distant boat parade around the bay on Wednesday, February 10. The event will begin starting at 1 p.m. ET.
Public viewing areas include the Riverwalk from Armature Works to Harbour Island, the sidewalk along Blake High School and the waterside parks along the route excluding Plant Park. Julian B. Lane Park, where the NFL Experience took place, will still be closed south of Laurel Street. As a reminder, masks are required outdoors in all event zones and entertainment districts (including downtown and along the Tampa Riverwalk) per executive order 2021-07.
The Buccaneers captured their second Super Bowl victory on Sunday night in a dominating win over the former defending champions. Quarterback Tom Brady earned his NFL-record fifth Super Bowl MVP after completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, giving him the highest Super Bowl passer rating of his career at 125.3. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, also no stranger to Super Bowls, was the Bucs' leading receiver with six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. The pair have now connected for an NFL record 15 postseason touchdown passes as they played their sixth Super Bowl together. This will be the first one with a boat parade after it, though.
Meanwhile, the Bucs' defense stifled the league's best offense as they shut down quarterback Patrick Mahomes, holding him to the lowest passer rating of his career. They didn't allow a single touchdown and picked Mahomes off twice, while sacking him three times and hitting him eight. It was an absolutely dominating performance following a Week 12 loss that stuck with the unit.
The Buccaneers last held the Lombardi after the 2002 season when guys like Derrick Brooks, newly minted Hall of Famer John Lynch, Rondé Barber and Warren Sapp engineered yet another dominating defensive performance in the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay has now won both of its Super Bowl appearances and became the first team in NFL history to do so in their home stadium this year.
That's cause for a celebration as unique as the win itself. See you on the water.
Important Information:
Land and Sea Safety Guidelines
The following bridges will be temporarily closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as the parade approaches and will immediately re-open after the Lombardi Trophy passes by:
- Laurel Street Bridge
- Cass Street Bridge
- Kennedy Boulevard Bridge
- Brorein Street Bridge
- Platt Street Bridge
Boaters can be in the water during the parade, however they cannot participate in the parade. The waters along the parade route are considered a United States Coast Guard Emergency Safety Zone Event. Local, state and federal law enforcement partners will line the route to ensure safety and compliance.
Boaters are required to stay at least 50 feet from the official vessels in the parade. Violations of the Safety Zone are enforceable under Florida State Statute 327.461(2), and could result in criminal charges.
Parking Suggestions:
The following parking options are recommended for fans attending the event:
- Poe Garage and Tampa Convention Center Garage - Event flat fee rate of $10
- Fort Brooke Garage and Pam Iorio Garage - $2 per hour
- Palm Garage in Ybor - $1 per hour (visitors can catch the free TECO Streetcar to Downtown)
- Surface lots - $1 per hour
For more parking options, visit tampa.gov/parking/programs/event-parking
ADA Access
A designated ADA accessible area will be available on the Tampa Riverwalk behind the Tampa Convention Center for viewing of the parade.