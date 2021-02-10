Buccaneers Will Celebrate Super Bowl LV Win on the Water

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will celebrate their latest Lombardi trophy as only they can with a socially distant boat parade around the bay on Wednesday, February 10. The event will begin starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Public viewing areas include the Riverwalk from Armature Works to Harbour Island, the sidewalk along Blake High School and the waterside parks along the route excluding Plant Park. Julian B. Lane Park, where the NFL Experience took place, will still be closed south of Laurel Street. As a reminder, masks are required outdoors in all event zones and entertainment districts (including downtown and along the Tampa Riverwalk) per executive order 2021-07.

The Buccaneers captured their second Super Bowl victory on Sunday night in a dominating win over the former defending champions. Quarterback Tom Brady earned his NFL-record fifth Super Bowl MVP after completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, giving him the highest Super Bowl passer rating of his career at 125.3. Tight end Rob Gronkowski﻿, also no stranger to Super Bowls, was the Bucs' leading receiver with six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. The pair have now connected for an NFL record 15 postseason touchdown passes as they played their sixth Super Bowl together. This will be the first one with a boat parade after it, though.

Meanwhile, the Bucs' defense stifled the league's best offense as they shut down quarterback Patrick Mahomes, holding him to the lowest passer rating of his career. They didn't allow a single touchdown and picked Mahomes off twice, while sacking him three times and hitting him eight. It was an absolutely dominating performance following a Week 12 loss that stuck with the unit.

The Buccaneers last held the Lombardi after the 2002 season when guys like Derrick Brooks, newly minted Hall of Famer John Lynch, Rondé Barber and Warren Sapp engineered yet another dominating defensive performance in the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay has now won both of its Super Bowl appearances and became the first team in NFL history to do so in their home stadium this year.