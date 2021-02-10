Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Will Celebrate Super Bowl LV Win on the Water

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold a socially distant boat parade on Wednesday, February 10, beginning at 1 p.m. in celebration of their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Feb 09, 2021 at 07:59 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

SBChamps_ParadeInfo_Date_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will celebrate their latest Lombardi trophy as only they can with a socially distant boat parade around the bay on Wednesday, February 10. The event will begin starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Public viewing areas include the Riverwalk from Armature Works to Harbour Island, the sidewalk along Blake High School and the waterside parks along the route excluding Plant Park. Julian B. Lane Park, where the NFL Experience took place, will still be closed south of Laurel Street. As a reminder, masks are required outdoors in all event zones and entertainment districts (including downtown and along the Tampa Riverwalk) per executive order 2021-07.

The Buccaneers captured their second Super Bowl victory on Sunday night in a dominating win over the former defending champions. Quarterback Tom Brady earned his NFL-record fifth Super Bowl MVP after completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, giving him the highest Super Bowl passer rating of his career at 125.3. Tight end Rob Gronkowski﻿, also no stranger to Super Bowls, was the Bucs' leading receiver with six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. The pair have now connected for an NFL record 15 postseason touchdown passes as they played their sixth Super Bowl together. This will be the first one with a boat parade after it, though.

Meanwhile, the Bucs' defense stifled the league's best offense as they shut down quarterback Patrick Mahomes, holding him to the lowest passer rating of his career. They didn't allow a single touchdown and picked Mahomes off twice, while sacking him three times and hitting him eight. It was an absolutely dominating performance following a Week 12 loss that stuck with the unit.

The Buccaneers last held the Lombardi after the 2002 season when guys like Derrick Brooks, newly minted Hall of Famer John Lynch, Rondé Barber and Warren Sapp engineered yet another dominating defensive performance in the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay has now won both of its Super Bowl appearances and became the first team in NFL history to do so in their home stadium this year.

That's cause for a celebration as unique as the win itself. See you on the water.

Important Information:

Land and Sea Safety Guidelines

The following bridges will be temporarily closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as the parade approaches and will immediately re-open after the Lombardi Trophy passes by:

  • Laurel Street Bridge
  • Cass Street Bridge
  • Kennedy Boulevard Bridge
  • Brorein Street Bridge
  • Platt Street Bridge

Boaters can be in the water during the parade, however they cannot participate in the parade. The waters along the parade route are considered a United States Coast Guard Emergency Safety Zone Event. Local, state and federal law enforcement partners will line the route to ensure safety and compliance.

Boaters are required to stay at least 50 feet from the official vessels in the parade. Violations of the Safety Zone are enforceable under Florida State Statute 327.461(2), and could result in criminal charges.

Parking Suggestions:

The following parking options are recommended for fans attending the event:

  • Poe Garage and Tampa Convention Center Garage - Event flat fee rate of $10
  • Fort Brooke Garage and Pam Iorio Garage - $2 per hour
  • Palm Garage in Ybor - $1 per hour (visitors can catch the free TECO Streetcar to Downtown)
  • Surface lots - $1 per hour

For more parking options, visit tampa.gov/parking/programs/event-parking

ADA Access

A designated ADA accessible area will be available on the Tampa Riverwalk behind the Tampa Convention Center for viewing of the parade.

Related Content

news

Top Three Takeaways from Super Bowl LV

We could talk about this game all day.
news

Twitter Goes Crazy After Bucs Named Super Bowl Champions 

See what players and fans are saying on social media following the Super Bowl win. 
news

Todd Bowles or Leonard Fournette? | Super Bowl LV Game Ball (Non-G.O.A.T. Division)

Tom Brady was the deserving Super Bowl LV MVP, so to make things interesting Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith are here to nominate two people other than the G.O.A.T. for the Game Ball from Sunday's historic victory
news

CHAMPS! BUCS WIN SUPER BOWL LV

The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, winning the franchise's second league championship and becoming the first team ever to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on their own home field
news

Tom Brady Named Super Bowl LV MVP

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career as he leads Tampa Bay to its second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.
news

Bruce Arians 'Very, Very Confident' Bucs Can Keep Championship Team Intact

Just like last year, the Bucs will have a lot of work to do on their 2021 roster before and after free agency begins but Head Coach Bruce Arians believes the team can keep a 'special' group together because the sky is the limit for them
news

Believe It! Bucs are NFL Champs after Super Bowl LV Win over Chiefs

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and won his fourth Super Bowl MVP award as his Buccaneers throttled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 31-9, to become the first team ever to win a Super Bowl on its home turf
news

Tom Brady: Bucs Super Bowl Win Was 'Ultimate Team Effort'

QB Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award on Sunday night, and deservedly so, but he says the Bucs' overwhelming 31-9 victory over the Chiefs was the result of an 'amazing group of guys' coming together when it mattered
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Your Buccaneers are Super Bowl LV Champions!
news

Bucs Lead Chiefs at Halftime of Super Bowl LV, 21-6

Tampa Bay leads by 15 at halftime of Sunday's Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, with Tom Brady throwing three touchdown passes, two to TE Rob Gronkowski
news

How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in the Super Bowl

How to watch, listen and livestream Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. (ET).

Advertising