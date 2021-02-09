Top Three Takeaways from Super Bowl LV

1. The Buccaneer defense came ready to play… and pressure …and cover.

Yes, Tom Brady was deservedly your Super Bowl MVP, but if the award could go to coaches, Brady should maybe have been a little worried. In our Super Bowl LV Game Ball article, I actually threw Scott Smith for a loop by awarding it to Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles for the absolute thrashing he unleashed on what looked like a very unsuspecting Kansas City team. The Chiefs came into Raymond James Stadium with a top-ranked offense and an elusive young star at quarterback, famous for making something out of nothing at-will. They were averaging over 30 points a game. They had punted just once in the postseason prior to Sunday.

But they should have known better than to give Todd Bowles two weeks to figure out how stop them. And with a defense led by guys like Lavonte David, Devin White, Ndamukong Suh and a hungry young secondary, at that. As Bowles put it earlier in the week, "They smell blood and they go after it."

That's exactly what they did despite the fact Mahomes can maneuver his way out of and around pressure with the best of them. They hunted, anyway. The Bucs managed 3.0 sacks on Mahomes who had only been sacked 24.0 times all season, thanks both to his offensive line and his own evasiveness. Tampa Bay also hit him eight times, knocked him down six and hurried him 11 times.

And here's the kicker: they only used four guys to do it most of the time. In Week 12, in the first meeting between these two teams this season, the Bucs blitzed Mahomes on just 17% of dropbacks. That was the lowest blitz rate in any game under Todd Bowles for the Tampa Bay defense. That was the right idea so Bowles again incorporated it this time around and went even further: the Bucs blitzed Mahomes on just 11.5% of dropbacks in the Super Bowl. But that doesn't mean it was the same four guys or in the same manner each time. I don't think the guessing game of who was actually coming was very much fun for the Chiefs' patchwork offensive line and/or Mahomes. Nose tackle Vita Vea was doing his job gobbling up blockers alongside Ndamukong Suh, who pushed the pocket on several occasions and tallied 1.5 sacks of Mahomes himself. Guys came from all levels though, including back-to-back corner rushes from Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean at one point in the first quarter.

Those cornerbacks were also good in coverage, as was the entire Bucs' secondary with the addition of inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, who spent most of their night patrolling the underneath routes. White even managed the game-clinching interception as he tipped Mahomes' pass to tight end Travis Kelce to himself in the end zone with just over a minute and a half left in the game. It was the second interception of the night for the Buccaneer defense. Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. got his on a deflection from fellow safety Mike Edwards halfway through the third quarter and led to the Bucs' final score of the night. In 2020, the Buccaneers finished with the most interceptions of any team including postseason with 22 total, capped off by the aforementioned two.